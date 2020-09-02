FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 25.85 million, death toll at 857,201

By Lynx Insight Service Sept 2 (Reuters) - More than 25.85 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 857,201​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 184,719 6,090,038 5.65 Brazil 122,596 3,950,931 5.85 India 66,333 3,769,523 0.49 Russia 17,299 1,000,048 1.2 Peru 29,068 657,129 8.91 South Africa 14,263 628,259 2.47 Colombia 20,052 624,069 4.04 Mexico 65,241 606,036 5.17 Spain 29,152 488,827 6.23 Argentina 8,919 428,239 2 Chile 11,321 413,119 6.04 Iran 21,797 378,752 2.66 United Kingdom 41,504 367,621 6.24 France 30,661 320,109 4.58 Saudi Arabia 3,929 316,670 1.17 Bangladesh 4,316 314,946 0.27 Pakistan 6,318 296,590 0.3 Turkey 6,417 271,705 0.78 Italy 35,491 270,189 5.87 Germany 9,273 244,362 1.12 Iraq 7,123 238,338 1.85 Philippines 3,597 224,264 0.34 Indonesia 7,505 177,571 0.28 Canada 9,132 129,425 2.46 Ukraine 2,605 123,303 0.58 Israel 963 119,627 1.08 Qatar 198 118,994 0.71 Bolivia 5,101 117,267 4.49 Ecuador 6,571 114,309 3.85 Kazakhstan 1,588 105,944 0.87 Egypt 5,440 99,115 0.55 Dominican Republic 1,738 94,979 1.64 Panama 2,018 93,552 4.83 Romania 3,721 89,891 1.91 Kuwait 535 86,478 1.29 Oman 689 85,928 1.43 Belgium 9,897 85,487 8.66 Mainland China 4,634 85,066 0.03 Sweden 5,813 84,521 5.71 Guatemala 2,778 74,893 1.61 Belarus 681 71,843 0.72 United Arab Emirates 387 71,540 0.4 Netherlands 6,232 71,129 3.62 Japan 1,326 69,863 0.1 Poland 2,078 68,517 0.55 Morocco 1,184 63,781 0.33 Honduras 1,888 61,769 1.97 Portugal 1,824 58,243 1.77 Singapore 27 56,852 0.05 Nigeria 1,023 54,247 0.05 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 16:00 GMT.