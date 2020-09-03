FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 26.11 million, death toll at 862,963

By Lynx Insight Service Sept 3 (Reuters) - More than 26.11 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 862,963​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 185,754 6,122,077 5.69 Brazil 123,780 3,997,865 5.91 India 67,376 3,853,406 0.5 Russia 17,414 1,005,000 1.21 Peru 29,259 663,437 8.97 Colombia 20,348 633,339 4.1 South Africa 14,389 630,595 2.49 Mexico 65,816 610,957 5.22 Spain 29,194 497,408 6.24 Argentina 9,118 439,172 2.05 Chile 11,344 414,701 6.06 Iran 21,797 378,752 2.66 United Kingdom 41,514 369,129 6.25 France 30,686 327,126 4.58 Bangladesh 4,351 317,528 0.27 Saudi Arabia 3,956 317,486 1.17 Pakistan 6,328 297,014 0.3 Turkey 6,462 273,301 0.78 Italy 35,497 271,515 5.87 Germany 9,280 244,868 1.12 Iraq 7,201 242,284 1.87 Philippines 3,623 226,440 0.34 Indonesia 7,616 180,646 0.28 Canada 9,135 129,923 2.47 Ukraine 2,656 125,798 0.6 Israel 963 119,627 1.08 Qatar 199 119,206 0.72 Bolivia 5,203 117,928 4.58 Ecuador 6,619 115,457 3.87 Kazakhstan 1,588 106,032 0.87 Egypt 5,461 99,280 0.55 Dominican Republic 1,765 95,627 1.66 Panama 2,030 94,084 4.86 Romania 3,721 89,891 1.91 Kuwait 535 86,478 1.29 Oman 689 85,928 1.43 Belgium 9,897 85,487 8.66 Mainland China 4,634 85,077 0.03 Sweden 5,820 84,532 5.72 Guatemala 2,790 75,644 1.62 Belarus 691 72,141 0.73 Netherlands 6,235 71,863 3.62 United Arab Emirates 387 71,540 0.4 Japan 1,340 70,455 0.11 Poland 2,078 68,517 0.55 Morocco 1,184 63,781 0.33 Honduras 1,924 62,526 2.01 Portugal 1,827 58,633 1.78 Singapore 27 56,901 0.05 Nigeria 1,027 54,463 0.05 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:00 GMT.