FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 26.13 million, death toll at 863,557

    Sept 3 (Reuters) - More than 26.13 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
863,557​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         185,754        6,122,078       5.69
 Brazil                123,780        3,997,865       5.91
 India                 67,376         3,853,406       0.5
 Russia                17,528         1,009,995       1.21
 Peru                  29,259         663,437         8.97
 Colombia              20,348         633,339         4.1
 South Africa          14,389         630,595         2.49
 Mexico                65,816         610,957         5.22
 Spain                 29,194         497,408         6.24
 Argentina             9,118          439,172         2.05
 Chile                 11,344         414,701         6.06
 Iran                  21,926         380,746         2.68
 United Kingdom        41,514         369,129         6.25
 France                30,686         327,126         4.58
 Saudi Arabia          3,982          318,319         1.18
 Bangladesh            4,351          317,528         0.27
 Pakistan              6,328          297,014         0.3
 Turkey                6,462          273,301         0.78
 Italy                 35,497         271,515         5.87
 Germany               9,292          246,411         1.12
 Iraq                  7,201          242,284         1.87
 Philippines           3,623          226,440         0.34
 Indonesia             7,750          184,268         0.29
 Canada                9,135          129,923         2.47
 Ukraine               2,710          128,228         0.61
 Israel                963            119,627         1.08
 Qatar                 199            119,420         0.72
 Bolivia               5,203          117,928         4.58
 Ecuador               6,619          115,457         3.87
 Kazakhstan            1,588          106,032         0.87
 Egypt                 5,461          99,280          0.55
 Dominican Republic    1,765          95,627          1.66
 Panama                2,030          94,084          4.86
 Romania               3,765          91,256          1.93
 Kuwait                536            87,378          1.3
 Oman                  705            86,380          1.46
 Belgium               9,898          85,911          8.66
 Mainland China        4,634          85,077          0.03
 Sweden                5,832          84,729          5.73
 Guatemala             2,790          75,644          1.62
 Belarus               696            72,302          0.73
 United Arab Emirates  387            72,154          0.4
 Netherlands           6,235          71,863          3.62
 Japan                 1,347          71,116          0.11
 Poland                2,092          69,129          0.55
 Morocco               1,184          63,781          0.33
 Honduras              1,924          62,526          2.01
 Portugal              1,827          58,633          1.78
 Singapore             27             56,901          0.05
 Nigeria               1,027          54,463          0.05
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 16:00 GMT.
