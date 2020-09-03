FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 26.15 million, death toll at 863,863

By Lynx Insight Service Sept 3 (Reuters) - More than 26.15 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 863,863​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 185,754 6,122,078 5.69 Brazil 123,780 3,997,865 5.91 India 67,376 3,853,406 0.5 Russia 17,528 1,009,995 1.21 Peru 29,259 663,437 8.97 Colombia 20,348 633,339 4.1 South Africa 14,389 630,595 2.49 Mexico 65,816 610,957 5.22 Spain 29,194 497,408 6.24 Argentina 9,118 439,172 2.05 Chile 11,422 416,459 6.1 Iran 21,926 380,746 2.68 United Kingdom 41,514 369,129 6.25 France 30,686 327,126 4.58 Saudi Arabia 3,982 318,319 1.18 Bangladesh 4,351 317,528 0.27 Pakistan 6,328 297,014 0.3 Turkey 6,462 273,301 0.78 Italy 35,507 272,912 5.88 Germany 9,292 246,411 1.12 Iraq 7,201 242,284 1.87 Philippines 3,688 228,403 0.35 Indonesia 7,750 184,268 0.29 Canada 9,135 129,923 2.47 Ukraine 2,710 128,228 0.61 Israel 976 122,779 1.1 Qatar 199 119,420 0.72 Bolivia 5,203 117,928 4.58 Ecuador 6,648 116,360 3.89 Kazakhstan 1,588 106,032 0.87 Egypt 5,461 99,280 0.55 Dominican Republic 1,801 96,629 1.69 Panama 2,030 94,084 4.86 Romania 3,765 91,256 1.93 Kuwait 536 87,378 1.3 Oman 705 86,380 1.46 Belgium 9,898 85,911 8.66 Mainland China 4,634 85,077 0.03 Sweden 5,832 84,729 5.73 Guatemala 2,804 76,358 1.63 Netherlands 6,235 72,464 3.62 Belarus 696 72,302 0.73 United Arab Emirates 387 72,154 0.4 Japan 1,347 71,116 0.11 Poland 2,092 69,129 0.55 Morocco 1,184 63,781 0.33 Honduras 1,924 62,526 2.01 Portugal 1,829 59,051 1.78 Singapore 27 56,949 0.05 Nigeria 1,027 54,463 0.05 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT.