FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 26.39 million, death toll at 868,615

By Lynx Insight Service Sept 4 (Reuters) - More than 26.39 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 868,615​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 186,767 6,165,326 5.72 Brazil 124,614 4,041,638 5.95 India 68,472 3,936,747 0.51 Russia 17,528 1,009,995 1.21 Peru 29,405 670,145 9.01 Colombia 20,618 641,574 4.15 South Africa 14,563 633,015 2.52 Mexico 66,329 616,894 5.26 Spain 29,234 506,367 6.25 Argentina 9,361 451,198 2.1 Chile 11,422 416,459 6.1 Iran 21,926 380,746 2.68 United Kingdom 41,527 370,864 6.25 France 30,706 334,283 4.58 Saudi Arabia 3,982 318,319 1.18 Bangladesh 4,351 317,528 0.27 Pakistan 6,335 297,512 0.3 Turkey 6,511 274,943 0.79 Italy 35,507 272,912 5.88 Iraq 7,275 247,039 1.89 Germany 9,292 246,411 1.12 Philippines 3,688 228,403 0.35 Indonesia 7,750 184,268 0.29 Canada 9,141 130,493 2.47 Ukraine 2,710 128,228 0.61 Israel 976 122,779 1.1 Qatar 199 119,420 0.72 Bolivia 5,288 118,781 4.66 Ecuador 6,648 116,360 3.89 Kazakhstan 1,588 106,121 0.87 Egypt 5,479 99,425 0.56 Dominican Republic 1,801 96,629 1.69 Panama 2,046 94,914 4.9 Romania 3,765 91,256 1.93 Kuwait 536 87,378 1.3 Belgium 9,899 86,544 8.66 Oman 705 86,380 1.46 Mainland China 4,634 85,102 0.03 Sweden 5,832 84,729 5.73 Guatemala 2,804 76,358 1.63 Netherlands 6,235 72,464 3.62 Belarus 696 72,302 0.73 United Arab Emirates 387 72,154 0.4 Japan 1,347 71,116 0.11 Poland 2,092 69,129 0.55 Morocco 1,184 63,781 0.33 Honduras 1,954 63,158 2.04 Portugal 1,829 59,051 1.78 Singapore 27 56,949 0.05 Nigeria 1,048 54,587 0.05 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:00 GMT.