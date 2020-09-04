Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 26.4 million, death toll at 868,963

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    Sept 4 (Reuters) - More than 26.4 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
868,963​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         186,768        6,165,332       5.72
 Brazil                124,614        4,041,638       5.95
 India                 68,472         3,936,747       0.51
 Russia                17,649         1,015,105       1.22
 Peru                  29,405         670,145         9.01
 Colombia              20,618         641,574         4.15
 South Africa          14,563         633,015         2.52
 Mexico                66,329         616,894         5.26
 Spain                 29,234         506,367         6.25
 Argentina             9,361          451,198         2.1
 Chile                 11,422         416,459         6.1
 Iran                  22,044         382,772         2.69
 United Kingdom        41,527         370,864         6.25
 France                30,706         334,283         4.58
 Saudi Arabia          3,982          318,319         1.18
 Bangladesh            4,351          317,528         0.27
 Pakistan              6,335          297,512         0.3
 Turkey                6,511          274,943         0.79
 Italy                 35,507         272,912         5.88
 Germany               9,291          247,415         1.12
 Iraq                  7,275          247,039         1.89
 Philippines           3,688          228,403         0.35
 Indonesia             7,750          184,268         0.29
 Ukraine               2,761          130,951         0.62
 Canada                9,141          130,493         2.47
 Israel                976            122,779         1.1
 Qatar                 199            119,420         0.72
 Bolivia               5,288          118,781         4.66
 Ecuador               6,648          116,360         3.89
 Kazakhstan            1,588          106,121         0.87
 Egypt                 5,479          99,425          0.56
 Dominican Republic    1,801          96,629          1.69
 Panama                2,046          94,914          4.9
 Romania               3,765          91,256          1.93
 Kuwait                537            88,243          1.3
 Belgium               9,899          86,544          8.66
 Oman                  705            86,380          1.46
 Mainland China        4,634          85,102          0.03
 Sweden                5,835          84,985          5.73
 Guatemala             2,804          76,358          1.63
 Belarus               701            72,485          0.74
 Netherlands           6,235          72,464          3.62
 United Arab Emirates  387            72,154          0.4
 Japan                 1,347          71,116          0.11
 Poland                2,092          69,129          0.55
 Morocco               1,184          63,781          0.33
 Honduras              1,954          63,158          2.04
 Portugal              1,829          59,051          1.78
 Singapore             27             56,949          0.05
 Nigeria               1,048          54,587          0.05
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 16:00 GMT.
