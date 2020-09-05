Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 26.58 million, death toll at 872,903

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    TOKYO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - More than 26.58 million people
have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus
globally and 872,903​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         187,791        6,215,995       5.75
 Brazil                125,502        4,091,801       5.99
 India                 68,472         3,936,747       0.51
 Russia                17,649         1,015,105       1.22
 Peru                  29,405         670,145         9.01
 Colombia              20,888         650,062         4.21
 South Africa          14,678         635,078         2.54
 Mexico                66,851         623,090         5.3
 Spain                 29,418         516,843         6.29
 Argentina             9,623          461,882         2.16
 Chile                 11,494         418,424         6.14
 Iran                  22,044         382,772         2.69
 United Kingdom        41,537         372,804         6.25
 France                30,724         343,258         4.59
 Saudi Arabia          4,015          319,141         1.19
 Bangladesh            4,351          317,528         0.27
 Pakistan              6,335          297,512         0.3
 Turkey                6,564          276,555         0.8
 Italy                 35,518         274,644         5.88
 Germany               9,291          247,415         1.12
 Iraq                  7,275          247,039         1.89
 Philippines           3,737          232,072         0.35
 Indonesia             7,832          187,537         0.29
 Canada                9,141          131,124         2.47
 Ukraine               2,761          130,951         0.62
 Israel                976            122,779         1.1
 Qatar                 201            119,637         0.72
 Bolivia               5,343          119,580         4.71
 Ecuador               6,674          117,175         3.91
 Kazakhstan            1,588          106,121         0.87
 Egypt                 5,495          99,582          0.56
 Dominican Republic    1,801          96,629          1.69
 Panama                2,063          95,596          4.94
 Romania               3,812          92,595          1.96
 Kuwait                537            88,243          1.3
 Belgium               9,899          86,544          8.66
 Oman                  705            86,380          1.46
 Mainland China        4,634          85,102          0.03
 Sweden                5,835          84,985          5.73
 Guatemala             2,804          76,358          1.63
 Netherlands           6,235          73,208          3.62
 United Arab Emirates  387            72,766          0.4
 Belarus               701            72,485          0.74
 Japan                 1,365          71,705          0.11
 Poland                2,092          69,129          0.55
 Morocco               1,184          63,781          0.33
 Honduras              1,954          63,158          2.04
 Portugal              1,833          59,457          1.78
 Singapore             27             56,949          0.05
 Nigeria               1,048          54,587          0.05
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 04:00 GMT.

 (Editing by William Mallard)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
