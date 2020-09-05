FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 26.69 million, death toll at 874,479

By Lynx Insight Service LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - More than 26.69 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 874,479​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 187,833 6,217,652 5.75 Brazil 125,502 4,091,801 5.99 India 69,561 4,023,179 0.51 Russia 17,649 1,015,105 1.22 Peru 29,554 676,848 9.06 Colombia 20,888 650,062 4.21 South Africa 14,678 635,078 2.54 Mexico 66,851 623,090 5.3 Spain 29,418 516,843 6.29 Argentina 9,623 461,882 2.16 Chile 11,494 418,424 6.14 Iran 22,154 384,666 2.71 United Kingdom 41,537 372,804 6.25 France 30,724 343,258 4.59 Saudi Arabia 4,015 319,141 1.19 Bangladesh 4,351 317,528 0.27 Pakistan 6,340 298,025 0.3 Turkey 6,564 276,555 0.8 Italy 35,518 274,644 5.88 Iraq 7,359 252,075 1.91 Germany 9,291 247,415 1.12 Philippines 3,737 232,072 0.35 Indonesia 7,832 187,537 0.29 Canada 9,141 131,124 2.47 Ukraine 2,761 130,951 0.62 Israel 993 122,779 1.12 Qatar 201 119,637 0.72 Bolivia 5,343 119,580 4.71 Ecuador 6,674 117,175 3.91 Kazakhstan 1,588 106,225 0.87 Egypt 5,495 99,582 0.56 Dominican Republic 1,801 96,629 1.69 Panama 2,063 95,596 4.94 Romania 3,812 92,595 1.96 Kuwait 537 88,243 1.3 Belgium 9,899 86,544 8.66 Oman 705 86,380 1.46 Mainland China 4,634 85,112 0.03 Sweden 5,835 84,985 5.73 Guatemala 2,825 77,040 1.64 United Arab Emirates 388 73,471 0.4 Netherlands 6,235 73,208 3.62 Belarus 701 72,485 0.74 Japan 1,365 71,705 0.11 Poland 2,092 69,129 0.55 Honduras 1,984 63,798 2.07 Morocco 1,184 63,781 0.33 Portugal 1,833 59,457 1.78 Singapore 27 56,949 0.05 Nigeria 1,048 54,587 0.05 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 1600 GMT. (Editing by Frances Kerry)