September 5, 2020 / 10:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 26.75 million, death toll at 875,419

    Sept 5 (Reuters) - More than 26.75 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
875,419​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         187,833        6,217,652       5.75
 Brazil                125,502        4,091,801       5.99
 India                 69,561         4,023,179       0.51
 Russia                17,759         1,020,310       1.23
 Peru                  29,554         676,848         9.06
 Colombia              20,888         650,062         4.21
 South Africa          14,678         635,078         2.54
 Mexico                66,851         623,090         5.3
 Spain                 29,418         516,843         6.29
 Argentina             9,623          461,882         2.16
 Chile                 11,494         418,424         6.14
 Iran                  22,154         384,666         2.71
 United Kingdom        41,549         374,617         6.25
 France                30,724         343,258         4.59
 Bangladesh            4,412          321,615         0.27
 Saudi Arabia          4,049          319,932         1.2
 Pakistan              6,340          298,025         0.3
 Turkey                6,620          278,228         0.8
 Italy                 35,534         276,338         5.88
 Iraq                  7,422          256,719         1.93
 Germany               9,292          248,304         1.12
 Philippines           3,790          234,570         0.36
 Indonesia             7,940          190,665         0.3
 Ukraine               2,811          133,787         0.63
 Canada                9,141          131,124         2.47
 Israel                1,007          128,768         1.13
 Qatar                 199            119,637         0.72
 Bolivia               5,343          119,580         4.71
 Ecuador               6,674          117,175         3.91
 Kazakhstan            1,588          106,225         0.87
 Egypt                 5,495          99,582          0.56
 Dominican Republic    1,840          98,776          1.73
 Panama                2,063          95,596          4.94
 Romania               3,850          93,864          1.98
 Kuwait                540            88,963          1.31
 Belgium               9,901          87,174          8.66
 Oman                  705            86,380          1.46
 Mainland China        4,634          85,112          0.03
 Sweden                5,835          84,985          5.73
 Guatemala             2,825          77,040          1.64
 Netherlands           6,235          73,862          3.62
 United Arab Emirates  388            73,471          0.4
 Belarus               705            72,663          0.74
 Japan                 1,374          72,297          0.11
 Poland                2,113          70,387          0.56
 Morocco               1,292          68,605          0.36
 Honduras              1,984          63,798          2.07
 Portugal              1,833          59,457          1.78
 Singapore             27             57,023          0.05
 Ethiopia              880            56,516          0.08
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 22:00 GMT.
