September 6, 2020 / 10:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 26.97 million, death toll at 879,675

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    Sept 6 (Reuters) - There are reports of more than 26.97
million cases of the novel coronavirus globally and 879,675​
people have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         188,579        6,259,999       5.77
 Brazil                126,184        4,121,969       6.02
 India                 70,626         4,113,811       0.52
 Russia                17,759         1,020,310       1.23
 Peru                  29,687         683,702         9.1
 Colombia              21,156         658,456         4.26
 South Africa          14,779         636,884         2.56
 Mexico                67,326         629,409         5.34
 Spain                 29,418         516,843         6.29
 Argentina             9,739          471,806         2.19
 Chile                 11,569         420,385         6.18
 Iran                  22,154         384,666         2.71
 United Kingdom        41,549         374,617         6.25
 France                30,724         343,258         4.59
 Bangladesh            4,479          325,157         0.28
 Saudi Arabia          4,049          319,932         1.2
 Pakistan              6,342          298,509         0.3
 Turkey                6,620          278,228         0.8
 Italy                 35,534         276,338         5.88
 Iraq                  7,422          256,719         1.93
 Germany               9,293          249,284         1.12
 Philippines           3,875          237,365         0.36
 Indonesia             8,025          194,109         0.3
 Ukraine               2,811          133,787         0.63
 Canada                9,143          131,495         2.47
 Israel                1,007          128,768         1.13
 Bolivia               5,398          120,241         4.75
 Qatar                 199            119,637         0.72
 Ecuador               6,724          118,045         3.94
 Kazakhstan            1,588          106,301         0.87
 Egypt                 5,511          99,712          0.56
 Dominican Republic    1,845          99,333          1.74
 Panama                2,075          96,305          4.97
 Romania               3,850          93,864          1.98
 Kuwait                540            88,963          1.31
 Belgium               9,901          87,174          8.66
 Oman                  705            86,380          1.46
 Mainland China        4,634          85,122          0.03
 Sweden                5,835          84,985          5.73
 Guatemala             2,845          77,481          1.65
 Netherlands           6,235          73,862          3.62
 United Arab Emirates  388            73,471          0.4
 Japan                 1,379          72,749          0.11
 Belarus               705            72,663          0.74
 Poland                2,113          70,387          0.56
 Morocco               1,329          70,160          0.37
 Honduras              2,006          64,352          2.09
 Portugal              1,833          59,457          1.78
 Ethiopia              897            57,466          0.08
 Singapore             27             57,063          0.05
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 22:00 GMT.

 (Editing by Aurora Ellis)
