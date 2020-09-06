FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 26.97 million, death toll at 879,675

By Lynx Insight Service Sept 6 (Reuters) - There are reports of more than 26.97 million cases of the novel coronavirus globally and 879,675​ people have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 188,579 6,259,999 5.77 Brazil 126,184 4,121,969 6.02 India 70,626 4,113,811 0.52 Russia 17,759 1,020,310 1.23 Peru 29,687 683,702 9.1 Colombia 21,156 658,456 4.26 South Africa 14,779 636,884 2.56 Mexico 67,326 629,409 5.34 Spain 29,418 516,843 6.29 Argentina 9,739 471,806 2.19 Chile 11,569 420,385 6.18 Iran 22,154 384,666 2.71 United Kingdom 41,549 374,617 6.25 France 30,724 343,258 4.59 Bangladesh 4,479 325,157 0.28 Saudi Arabia 4,049 319,932 1.2 Pakistan 6,342 298,509 0.3 Turkey 6,620 278,228 0.8 Italy 35,534 276,338 5.88 Iraq 7,422 256,719 1.93 Germany 9,293 249,284 1.12 Philippines 3,875 237,365 0.36 Indonesia 8,025 194,109 0.3 Ukraine 2,811 133,787 0.63 Canada 9,143 131,495 2.47 Israel 1,007 128,768 1.13 Bolivia 5,398 120,241 4.75 Qatar 199 119,637 0.72 Ecuador 6,724 118,045 3.94 Kazakhstan 1,588 106,301 0.87 Egypt 5,511 99,712 0.56 Dominican Republic 1,845 99,333 1.74 Panama 2,075 96,305 4.97 Romania 3,850 93,864 1.98 Kuwait 540 88,963 1.31 Belgium 9,901 87,174 8.66 Oman 705 86,380 1.46 Mainland China 4,634 85,122 0.03 Sweden 5,835 84,985 5.73 Guatemala 2,845 77,481 1.65 Netherlands 6,235 73,862 3.62 United Arab Emirates 388 73,471 0.4 Japan 1,379 72,749 0.11 Belarus 705 72,663 0.74 Poland 2,113 70,387 0.56 Morocco 1,329 70,160 0.37 Honduras 2,006 64,352 2.09 Portugal 1,833 59,457 1.78 Ethiopia 897 57,466 0.08 Singapore 27 57,063 0.05 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT. (Editing by Aurora Ellis)