FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 27.1 million, death toll at 885,678

By Lynx Insight Service Sept 7 (Reuters) - More than 27.1 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 885,678​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 188,977 6,289,942 5.78 Brazil 126,631 4,136,490 6.05 India 70,626 4,113,811 0.52 Russia 17,820 1,025,505 1.23 Peru 29,838 689,977 9.15 Colombia 21,412 666,521 4.31 South Africa 14,889 638,517 2.58 Mexico 67,558 634,023 5.35 Spain 29,418 516,843 6.29 Argentina 9,859 478,792 2.22 Chile 11,592 422,510 6.19 Iran 22,154 384,666 2.71 United Kingdom 41,551 377,605 6.25 France 30,724 358,879 4.59 Bangladesh 4,479 325,157 0.28 Saudi Arabia 4,081 320,688 1.21 Pakistan 6,342 298,509 0.3 Turkey 6,673 279,806 0.81 Italy 35,533 276,337 5.88 Iraq 7,422 256,719 1.93 Germany 9,293 249,629 1.12 Philippines 3,875 237,365 0.36 Indonesia 8,025 194,109 0.3 Ukraine 2,846 135,894 0.64 Canada 9,145 131,895 2.47 Israel 1,007 128,768 1.13 Bolivia 5,398 120,241 4.75 Qatar 199 119,637 0.72 Ecuador 10,524 118,740 6.16 Kazakhstan 1,588 106,301 0.87 Egypt 5,511 99,712 0.56 Dominican Republic 1,845 99,333 1.74 Panama 2,086 97,043 4.99 Romania 3,893 95,014 2 Kuwait 544 89,582 1.31 Belgium 9,906 87,825 8.66 Oman 728 87,072 1.51 Mainland China 4,634 85,122 0.03 Sweden 5,835 84,985 5.73 Guatemala 2,852 77,683 1.65 Netherlands 6,235 74,787 3.62 United Arab Emirates 388 73,984 0.4 Belarus 711 72,859 0.75 Japan 1,379 72,749 0.11 Morocco 1,361 72,394 0.38 Poland 2,120 70,824 0.56 Honduras 2,006 64,352 2.09 Portugal 1,840 60,258 1.79 Ethiopia 918 58,672 0.08 Singapore 27 57,063 0.05 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 0400 GMT.