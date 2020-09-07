Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 27.1 million, death toll at 885,678

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    Sept 7 (Reuters) - More than 27.1 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
885,678​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         188,977        6,289,942       5.78
 Brazil                126,631        4,136,490       6.05
 India                 70,626         4,113,811       0.52
 Russia                17,820         1,025,505       1.23
 Peru                  29,838         689,977         9.15
 Colombia              21,412         666,521         4.31
 South Africa          14,889         638,517         2.58
 Mexico                67,558         634,023         5.35
 Spain                 29,418         516,843         6.29
 Argentina             9,859          478,792         2.22
 Chile                 11,592         422,510         6.19
 Iran                  22,154         384,666         2.71
 United Kingdom        41,551         377,605         6.25
 France                30,724         358,879         4.59
 Bangladesh            4,479          325,157         0.28
 Saudi Arabia          4,081          320,688         1.21
 Pakistan              6,342          298,509         0.3
 Turkey                6,673          279,806         0.81
 Italy                 35,533         276,337         5.88
 Iraq                  7,422          256,719         1.93
 Germany               9,293          249,629         1.12
 Philippines           3,875          237,365         0.36
 Indonesia             8,025          194,109         0.3
 Ukraine               2,846          135,894         0.64
 Canada                9,145          131,895         2.47
 Israel                1,007          128,768         1.13
 Bolivia               5,398          120,241         4.75
 Qatar                 199            119,637         0.72
 Ecuador               10,524         118,740         6.16
 Kazakhstan            1,588          106,301         0.87
 Egypt                 5,511          99,712          0.56
 Dominican Republic    1,845          99,333          1.74
 Panama                2,086          97,043          4.99
 Romania               3,893          95,014          2
 Kuwait                544            89,582          1.31
 Belgium               9,906          87,825          8.66
 Oman                  728            87,072          1.51
 Mainland China        4,634          85,122          0.03
 Sweden                5,835          84,985          5.73
 Guatemala             2,852          77,683          1.65
 Netherlands           6,235          74,787          3.62
 United Arab Emirates  388            73,984          0.4
 Belarus               711            72,859          0.75
 Japan                 1,379          72,749          0.11
 Morocco               1,361          72,394          0.38
 Poland                2,120          70,824          0.56
 Honduras              2,006          64,352          2.09
 Portugal              1,840          60,258          1.79
 Ethiopia              918            58,672          0.08
 Singapore             27             57,063          0.05
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 0400 GMT.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below