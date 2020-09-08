Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 27.34 million, death toll at 891,227

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    Sept 8 (Reuters) - More than 27.34 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
891,227​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         189,240        6,315,840       5.79
 India                 71,642         4,204,613       0.53
 Brazil                126,960        4,147,794       6.06
 Russia                17,871         1,030,690       1.24
 Peru                  29,976         691,575         9.19
 Colombia              21,615         671,848         4.35
 South Africa          15,004         639,362         2.6
 Mexico                67,781         637,509         5.37
 Spain                 29,516         543,403         6.31
 Argentina             10,129         488,007         2.28
 Chile                 11,652         424,274         6.22
 Iran                  22,410         388,810         2.74
 United Kingdom        41,551         380,553         6.25
 France                30,726         363,062         4.59
 Bangladesh            4,516          327,359         0.28
 Saudi Arabia          4,107          321,456         1.22
 Pakistan              6,345          298,903         0.3
 Turkey                6,730          281,509         0.82
 Italy                 35,553         278,744         5.88
 Iraq                  7,589          264,684         1.97
 Germany               9,293          250,445         1.12
 Philippines           3,890          238,727         0.36
 Indonesia             8,130          196,989         0.3
 Ukraine               2,877          138,068         0.64
 Canada                9,146          132,142         2.47
 Israel                1,022          131,970         1.15
 Bolivia               7,008          120,769         6.17
 Qatar                 205            120,348         0.74
 Ecuador               10,576         119,048         6.19
 Kazakhstan            1,588          106,361         0.87
 Dominican Republic    1,864          99,898          1.75
 Egypt                 5,530          99,863          0.56
 Panama                2,099          97,578          5.03
 Romania               3,926          95,897          2.02
 Kuwait                546            90,387          1.32
 Belgium               9,907          88,367          8.67
 Oman                  734            87,328          1.52
 Sweden                5,837          85,558          5.74
 Mainland China        4,634          85,134          0.03
 Guatemala             2,862          77,828          1.66
 Netherlands           6,243          75,584          3.62
 United Arab Emirates  390            74,454          0.4
 Japan                 1,393          73,333          0.11
 Belarus               716            73,031          0.75
 Morocco               1,361          72,394          0.38
 Poland                2,124          71,126          0.56
 Honduras              2,007          64,764          2.09
 Portugal              1,843          60,507          1.79
 Ethiopia              918            58,672          0.08
 Singapore             27             57,085          0.05
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 04:00 GMT.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
