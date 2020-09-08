FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 27.42 million, death toll at 892,454

By Lynx Insight Service Sept 8 (Reuters) - More than 27.42 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 892,454​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 189,240 6,315,840 5.79 India 72,775 4,280,422 0.54 Brazil 126,960 4,147,794 6.06 Russia 17,871 1,030,690 1.24 Peru 29,976 691,575 9.19 Colombia 21,615 671,848 4.35 South Africa 15,004 639,362 2.6 Mexico 67,781 637,509 5.37 Spain 29,516 543,403 6.31 Argentina 10,129 488,007 2.28 Chile 11,652 424,274 6.22 Iran 22,410 388,810 2.74 United Kingdom 41,551 380,553 6.25 France 30,726 363,062 4.59 Bangladesh 4,516 327,359 0.28 Saudi Arabia 4,107 321,456 1.22 Pakistan 6,350 299,233 0.3 Turkey 6,730 281,509 0.82 Italy 35,553 278,744 5.88 Iraq 7,589 264,684 1.97 Germany 9,293 250,445 1.12 Philippines 3,890 238,727 0.36 Indonesia 8,130 196,989 0.3 Ukraine 2,877 138,068 0.64 Canada 9,146 132,142 2.47 Israel 1,022 131,970 1.15 Bolivia 7,054 121,604 6.21 Qatar 205 120,348 0.74 Ecuador 10,576 119,048 6.19 Kazakhstan 1,588 106,425 0.87 Dominican Republic 1,864 99,898 1.75 Egypt 5,530 99,863 0.56 Panama 2,099 97,578 5.03 Romania 3,926 95,897 2.02 Kuwait 546 90,387 1.32 Belgium 9,907 88,367 8.67 Oman 734 87,328 1.52 Sweden 5,837 85,558 5.74 Mainland China 4,634 85,144 0.03 Guatemala 2,862 77,828 1.66 Netherlands 6,243 75,584 3.62 United Arab Emirates 390 74,454 0.4 Japan 1,393 73,333 0.11 Belarus 716 73,031 0.75 Morocco 1,361 72,394 0.38 Poland 2,124 71,126 0.56 Honduras 2,023 64,814 2.11 Portugal 1,843 60,507 1.79 Ethiopia 918 58,672 0.08 Singapore 27 57,085 0.05 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:00 GMT.