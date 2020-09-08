Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 27.47 million, death toll at 893,290

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    Sept 8 (Reuters) - More than 27.47 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
893,290​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         189,254        6,316,225       5.79
 India                 72,775         4,280,422       0.54
 Brazil                126,960        4,147,794       6.06
 Russia                17,993         1,035,789       1.25
 Peru                  29,976         691,575         9.19
 Colombia              21,615         671,848         4.35
 South Africa          15,004         639,362         2.6
 Mexico                67,781         637,509         5.37
 Spain                 29,516         543,403         6.31
 Argentina             10,129         488,007         2.28
 Chile                 11,682         425,537         6.24
 Iran                  22,542         391,112         2.76
 United Kingdom        41,551         380,553         6.25
 France                30,726         363,062         4.59
 Bangladesh            4,552          329,251         0.28
 Saudi Arabia          4,137          322,237         1.23
 Pakistan              6,350          299,233         0.3
 Turkey                6,730          281,509         0.82
 Italy                 35,563         280,153         5.89
 Iraq                  7,657          269,578         1.99
 Germany               9,297          251,420         1.12
 Philippines           3,916          241,987         0.37
 Indonesia             8,230          200,035         0.31
 Ukraine               2,934          140,479         0.66
 Israel                1,022          135,288         1.15
 Canada                9,146          132,142         2.47
 Bolivia               7,054          121,604         6.21
 Qatar                 205            120,579         0.74
 Ecuador               10,576         119,048         6.19
 Kazakhstan            1,588          106,425         0.87
 Dominican Republic    1,889          100,131         1.78
 Egypt                 5,530          99,863          0.56
 Panama                2,099          97,578          5.03
 Romania               3,967          97,033          2.04
 Kuwait                548            91,244          1.32
 Belgium               9,909          88,869          8.67
 Oman                  742            87,590          1.54
 Sweden                5,838          85,707          5.74
 Mainland China        4,634          85,144          0.03
 Guatemala             2,862          77,828          1.66
 Netherlands           6,244          76,548          3.62
 United Arab Emirates  391            75,098          0.41
 Japan                 1,410          73,545          0.11
 Belarus               721            73,208          0.76
 Morocco               1,361          72,394          0.38
 Poland                2,136          71,526          0.56
 Honduras              2,023          64,814          2.11
 Portugal              1,846          60,895          1.8
 Ethiopia              933            59,648          0.09
 Singapore             27             57,132          0.05
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 22:00 GMT.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below