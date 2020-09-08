FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 27.47 million, death toll at 893,290

By Lynx Insight Service Sept 8 (Reuters) - More than 27.47 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 893,290​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 189,254 6,316,225 5.79 India 72,775 4,280,422 0.54 Brazil 126,960 4,147,794 6.06 Russia 17,993 1,035,789 1.25 Peru 29,976 691,575 9.19 Colombia 21,615 671,848 4.35 South Africa 15,004 639,362 2.6 Mexico 67,781 637,509 5.37 Spain 29,516 543,403 6.31 Argentina 10,129 488,007 2.28 Chile 11,682 425,537 6.24 Iran 22,542 391,112 2.76 United Kingdom 41,551 380,553 6.25 France 30,726 363,062 4.59 Bangladesh 4,552 329,251 0.28 Saudi Arabia 4,137 322,237 1.23 Pakistan 6,350 299,233 0.3 Turkey 6,730 281,509 0.82 Italy 35,563 280,153 5.89 Iraq 7,657 269,578 1.99 Germany 9,297 251,420 1.12 Philippines 3,916 241,987 0.37 Indonesia 8,230 200,035 0.31 Ukraine 2,934 140,479 0.66 Israel 1,022 135,288 1.15 Canada 9,146 132,142 2.47 Bolivia 7,054 121,604 6.21 Qatar 205 120,579 0.74 Ecuador 10,576 119,048 6.19 Kazakhstan 1,588 106,425 0.87 Dominican Republic 1,889 100,131 1.78 Egypt 5,530 99,863 0.56 Panama 2,099 97,578 5.03 Romania 3,967 97,033 2.04 Kuwait 548 91,244 1.32 Belgium 9,909 88,869 8.67 Oman 742 87,590 1.54 Sweden 5,838 85,707 5.74 Mainland China 4,634 85,144 0.03 Guatemala 2,862 77,828 1.66 Netherlands 6,244 76,548 3.62 United Arab Emirates 391 75,098 0.41 Japan 1,410 73,545 0.11 Belarus 721 73,208 0.76 Morocco 1,361 72,394 0.38 Poland 2,136 71,526 0.56 Honduras 2,023 64,814 2.11 Portugal 1,846 60,895 1.8 Ethiopia 933 59,648 0.09 Singapore 27 57,132 0.05 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT.