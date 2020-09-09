Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 27.57 million, death toll at 895,990

    By Lynx Insight Service
    Sept 9 (Reuters) - More than 27.57 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
895,990​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         189,714        6,342,677       5.81
 India                 72,775         4,280,422       0.54
 Brazil                127,464        4,162,073       6.09
 Russia                17,993         1,035,789       1.25
 Peru                  29,976         691,575         9.19
 Colombia              21,817         679,513         4.39
 Mexico                68,484         642,860         5.43
 South Africa          15,086         640,441         2.61
 Spain                 29,594         552,367         6.32
 Argentina             10,405         500,034         2.34
 Chile                 11,682         425,537         6.24
 Iran                  22,542         391,112         2.76
 United Kingdom        41,584         382,973         6.26
 France                30,764         369,050         4.59
 Bangladesh            4,552          329,251         0.28
 Saudi Arabia          4,137          322,237         1.23
 Pakistan              6,350          299,233         0.3
 Turkey                6,782          283,270         0.82
 Italy                 35,563         280,153         5.89
 Iraq                  7,657          269,578         1.99
 Germany               9,302          252,793         1.12
 Philippines           3,916          241,987         0.37
 Indonesia             8,230          200,035         0.31
 Ukraine               2,934          140,479         0.66
 Israel                1,022          135,288         1.15
 Canada                9,153          133,748         2.47
 Bolivia               7,097          122,308         6.25
 Qatar                 205            120,579         0.74
 Ecuador               10,627         119,713         6.22
 Kazakhstan            1,588          106,425         0.87
 Dominican Republic    1,889          100,131         1.78
 Egypt                 5,541          100,041         0.56
 Panama                2,107          98,407          5.04
 Romania               3,967          97,033          2.04
 Kuwait                548            91,244          1.32
 Belgium               9,909          88,869          8.67
 Oman                  742            87,590          1.54
 Sweden                5,838          85,707          5.74
 Mainland China        4,634          85,144          0.03
 Guatemala             2,890          78,721          1.68
 Netherlands           6,244          76,548          3.62
 United Arab Emirates  391            75,098          0.41
 Morocco               1,394          73,780          0.39
 Japan                 1,410          73,545          0.11
 Belarus               721            73,208          0.76
 Poland                2,136          71,526          0.56
 Honduras              2,023          64,814          2.11
 Portugal              1,846          60,895          1.8
 Ethiopia              933            59,648          0.09
 Singapore             27             57,132          0.05
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 04:00 GMT.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
