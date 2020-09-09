Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 27.72 million, death toll at 898,411

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    Sept 9 (Reuters) - More than 27.72 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
898,411​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         189,719        6,342,875       5.81
 India                 73,890         4,370,128       0.55
 Brazil                127,464        4,162,073       6.09
 Russia                18,135         1,041,007       1.26
 Peru                  30,123         696,190         9.23
 Colombia              21,817         679,513         4.39
 Mexico                68,484         642,860         5.43
 South Africa          15,086         640,441         2.61
 Spain                 29,594         552,367         6.32
 Argentina             10,405         500,034         2.34
 Chile                 11,702         427,019         6.25
 Iran                  22,669         393,425         2.77
 United Kingdom        41,594         385,632         6.26
 France                30,764         369,050         4.59
 Bangladesh            4,593          331,078         0.28
 Saudi Arabia          4,165          323,012         1.24
 Pakistan              6,359          299,659         0.3
 Turkey                6,837          284,943         0.83
 Italy                 35,577         281,583         5.89
 Iraq                  7,732          273,821         2.01
 Germany               9,306          254,391         1.12
 Philippines           3,986          245,143         0.37
 Indonesia             8,336          203,342         0.31
 Ukraine               2,979          142,990         0.67
 Israel                1,044          139,013         1.18
 Canada                9,153          133,748         2.47
 Bolivia               7,097          122,308         6.25
 Qatar                 205            120,846         0.74
 Ecuador               10,627         119,713         6.22
 Kazakhstan            1,634          106,498         0.89
 Dominican Republic    1,914          100,937         1.8
 Egypt                 5,541          100,041         0.56
 Panama                2,107          98,407          5.04
 Romania               4,018          98,304          2.06
 Kuwait                552            92,082          1.33
 Belgium               9,912          89,141          8.67
 Oman                  751            87,939          1.56
 Sweden                5,842          85,389          5.74
 Mainland China        4,634          85,146          0.03
 Guatemala             2,897          79,622          1.68
 Netherlands           6,246          77,688          3.62
 United Arab Emirates  393            75,981          0.41
 Morocco               1,427          75,721          0.4
 Japan                 1,425          74,049          0.11
 Belarus               726            73,402          0.77
 Poland                2,147          71,947          0.57
 Honduras              2,034          65,218          2.12
 Portugal              1,849          61,541          1.8
 Ethiopia              949            60,784          0.09
 Singapore             27             57,207          0.05
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 22:00 GMT.
