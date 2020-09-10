Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 27.85 million, death toll at 902,216

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    Sept 10 (Reuters) - More than 27.85 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
902,216​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         190,869        6,376,425       5.84
 India                 73,890         4,370,128       0.55
 Brazil                128,539        4,197,889       6.14
 Russia                18,135         1,041,007       1.26
 Peru                  30,236         702,776         9.27
 Colombia              22,053         686,856         4.44
 Mexico                69,095         647,507         5.48
 South Africa          15,168         642,431         2.63
 Spain                 29,628         561,233         6.33
 Argentina             10,658         512,293         2.4
 Chile                 11,702         427,019         6.25
 Iran                  22,669         393,425         2.77
 United Kingdom        41,594         385,632         6.26
 France                30,794         377,627         4.6
 Bangladesh            4,593          331,078         0.28
 Saudi Arabia          4,165          323,012         1.24
 Pakistan              6,359          299,659         0.3
 Turkey                6,837          284,943         0.83
 Italy                 35,577         281,583         5.89
 Iraq                  7,732          273,821         2.01
 Germany               9,306          254,391         1.12
 Philippines           3,986          245,143         0.37
 Indonesia             8,336          203,342         0.31
 Ukraine               2,979          142,990         0.67
 Israel                1,044          139,013         1.18
 Canada                9,155          134,294         2.47
 Bolivia               7,097          122,308         6.25
 Ecuador               10,701         121,122         6.26
 Qatar                 205            120,846         0.74
 Kazakhstan            1,634          106,498         0.89
 Dominican Republic    1,914          100,937         1.8
 Egypt                 5,560          100,228         0.56
 Panama                2,116          99,042          5.07
 Romania               4,018          98,304          2.06
 Kuwait                552            92,082          1.33
 Belgium               9,912          89,141          8.67
 Oman                  751            87,939          1.56
 Sweden                5,842          85,389          5.74
 Mainland China        4,634          85,146          0.03
 Guatemala             2,897          79,622          1.68
 Morocco               1,453          77,878          0.4
 Netherlands           6,246          77,688          3.62
 United Arab Emirates  393            75,981          0.41
 Japan                 1,425          74,049          0.11
 Belarus               726            73,402          0.77
 Poland                2,147          71,947          0.57
 Honduras              2,034          65,218          2.12
 Ethiopia              966            61,700          0.09
 Portugal              1,849          61,541          1.8
 Singapore             27             57,207          0.05
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 04:31 GMT.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
