FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 27.97 million, death toll at 903,920

    Sept 10 (Reuters) - More than 27.97 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
903,920​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         190,891        6,376,478       5.84
 India                 75,062         4,465,863       0.55
 Brazil                128,539        4,197,889       6.14
 Russia                18,263         1,046,370       1.26
 Peru                  30,236         702,776         9.27
 Colombia              22,053         686,856         4.44
 Mexico                69,095         647,507         5.48
 South Africa          15,168         642,431         2.63
 Spain                 29,628         561,233         6.33
 Argentina             10,658         512,293         2.4
 Chile                 11,702         427,019         6.25
 Iran                  22,798         395,488         2.79
 United Kingdom        41,594         385,632         6.26
 France                30,794         377,627         4.6
 Bangladesh            4,593          331,078         0.28
 Saudi Arabia          4,165          323,012         1.24
 Pakistan              6,365          299,855         0.3
 Turkey                6,837          284,943         0.83
 Italy                 35,577         281,583         5.89
 Iraq                  7,732          273,821         2.01
 Germany               9,311          255,689         1.12
 Philippines           3,986          245,143         0.37
 Indonesia             8,336          203,342         0.31
 Ukraine               3,023          145,572         0.68
 Israel                1,044          139,013         1.18
 Canada                9,155          134,294         2.47
 Bolivia               7,146          123,345         6.29
 Ecuador               10,701         121,122         6.26
 Qatar                 205            121,052         0.74
 Kazakhstan            1,634          106,584         0.89
 Dominican Republic    1,914          100,937         1.8
 Egypt                 5,560          100,228         0.56
 Romania               4,065          99,684          2.09
 Panama                2,116          99,042          5.07
 Kuwait                556            92,822          1.34
 Belgium               9,917          89,691          8.67
 Oman                  762            88,337          1.58
 Sweden                5,843          86,194          5.74
 Mainland China        4,634          85,153          0.03
 Guatemala             2,897          79,622          1.68
 Morocco               1,453          77,878          0.4
 Netherlands           6,246          77,688          3.62
 United Arab Emirates  393            75,981          0.41
 Japan                 1,425          74,049          0.11
 Belarus               732            73,591          0.77
 Poland                2,159          72,453          0.57
 Honduras              2,044          65,597          2.13
 Ethiopia              966            61,700          0.09
 Portugal              1,849          61,541          1.8
 Singapore             27             57,207          0.05
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 1600 GMT.
