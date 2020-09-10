FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 28.01 million, death toll at 904,482

By Lynx Insight Service Sept 10 (Reuters) - More than 28.01 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 904,482​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 190,891 6,376,478 5.84 India 75,062 4,465,863 0.55 Brazil 128,539 4,197,889 6.14 Russia 18,263 1,046,370 1.26 Peru 30,236 702,776 9.27 Colombia 22,053 686,856 4.44 Mexico 69,095 647,507 5.48 South Africa 15,168 642,431 2.63 Spain 29,628 561,233 6.33 Argentina 10,658 512,293 2.4 Chile 11,781 428,658 6.29 Iran 22,798 395,488 2.79 United Kingdom 41,608 388,551 6.26 France 30,794 377,627 4.6 Bangladesh 4,634 332,970 0.29 Saudi Arabia 4,189 323,720 1.24 Pakistan 6,365 299,855 0.3 Turkey 6,837 284,943 0.83 Italy 35,587 283,180 5.89 Iraq 7,814 278,418 2.03 Germany 9,311 255,689 1.12 Philippines 4,066 248,947 0.38 Indonesia 8,456 207,203 0.32 Ukraine 3,023 145,572 0.68 Israel 1,055 143,049 1.19 Canada 9,155 134,294 2.47 Bolivia 7,146 123,345 6.29 Ecuador 10,701 121,122 6.26 Qatar 205 121,052 0.74 Kazakhstan 1,634 106,584 0.89 Dominican Republic 1,937 101,716 1.82 Egypt 5,560 100,228 0.56 Romania 4,065 99,684 2.09 Panama 2,116 99,042 5.07 Kuwait 556 92,822 1.34 Belgium 9,917 89,691 8.67 Oman 762 88,337 1.58 Sweden 5,843 86,194 5.74 Mainland China 4,634 85,153 0.03 Guatemala 2,918 80,306 1.69 Netherlands 6,249 78,511 3.63 Morocco 1,453 77,878 0.4 United Arab Emirates 398 76,911 0.41 Japan 1,432 74,755 0.11 Belarus 732 73,591 0.77 Poland 2,159 72,453 0.57 Honduras 2,044 65,597 2.13 Portugal 1,852 62,126 1.8 Ethiopia 966 61,700 0.09 Bahrain 203 57,450 1.29 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT.