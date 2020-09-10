Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 28.01 million, death toll at 904,482

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    Sept 10 (Reuters) - More than 28.01 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
904,482​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         190,891        6,376,478       5.84
 India                 75,062         4,465,863       0.55
 Brazil                128,539        4,197,889       6.14
 Russia                18,263         1,046,370       1.26
 Peru                  30,236         702,776         9.27
 Colombia              22,053         686,856         4.44
 Mexico                69,095         647,507         5.48
 South Africa          15,168         642,431         2.63
 Spain                 29,628         561,233         6.33
 Argentina             10,658         512,293         2.4
 Chile                 11,781         428,658         6.29
 Iran                  22,798         395,488         2.79
 United Kingdom        41,608         388,551         6.26
 France                30,794         377,627         4.6
 Bangladesh            4,634          332,970         0.29
 Saudi Arabia          4,189          323,720         1.24
 Pakistan              6,365          299,855         0.3
 Turkey                6,837          284,943         0.83
 Italy                 35,587         283,180         5.89
 Iraq                  7,814          278,418         2.03
 Germany               9,311          255,689         1.12
 Philippines           4,066          248,947         0.38
 Indonesia             8,456          207,203         0.32
 Ukraine               3,023          145,572         0.68
 Israel                1,055          143,049         1.19
 Canada                9,155          134,294         2.47
 Bolivia               7,146          123,345         6.29
 Ecuador               10,701         121,122         6.26
 Qatar                 205            121,052         0.74
 Kazakhstan            1,634          106,584         0.89
 Dominican Republic    1,937          101,716         1.82
 Egypt                 5,560          100,228         0.56
 Romania               4,065          99,684          2.09
 Panama                2,116          99,042          5.07
 Kuwait                556            92,822          1.34
 Belgium               9,917          89,691          8.67
 Oman                  762            88,337          1.58
 Sweden                5,843          86,194          5.74
 Mainland China        4,634          85,153          0.03
 Guatemala             2,918          80,306          1.69
 Netherlands           6,249          78,511          3.63
 Morocco               1,453          77,878          0.4
 United Arab Emirates  398            76,911          0.41
 Japan                 1,432          74,755          0.11
 Belarus               732            73,591          0.77
 Poland                2,159          72,453          0.57
 Honduras              2,044          65,597          2.13
 Portugal              1,852          62,126          1.8
 Ethiopia              966            61,700          0.09
 Bahrain               203            57,450          1.29
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 22:00 GMT.
