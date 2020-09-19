Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 30.51 million, death toll at 949,791

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Sept 19 (Reuters) - More than 30.51 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
949,791​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         198,634        6,740,257       6.08
 India                 85,619         5,308,014       0.63
 Brazil                134,935        4,455,386       6.44
 Russia                19,339         1,097,251       1.34
 Peru                  31,146         750,098         9.55
 Colombia              23,665         743,945         4.77
 Mexico                72,179         684,113         5.72
 South Africa          15,857         657,627         2.74
 Spain                 30,495         640,040         6.52
 Argentina             12,491         601,713         2.81
 France                31,249         462,222         4.67
 Chile                 12,199         442,827         6.51
 United Kingdom        41,732         416,351         6.28
 Iran                  23,952         416,198         2.93
 Bangladesh            4,881          345,805         0.3
 Saudi Arabia          4,430          328,720         1.31
 Iraq                  8,408          311,690         2.19
 Pakistan              6,415          305,031         0.3
 Turkey                7,377          299,810         0.9
 Italy                 35,668         294,932         5.9
 Philippines           4,830          279,526         0.45
 Germany               9,348          267,930         1.13
 Indonesia             9,336          236,519         0.35
 Israel                1,196          179,071         1.35
 Ukraine               3,516          172,712         0.79
 Canada                9,205          141,911         2.48
 Bolivia               7,511          129,419         6.62
 Ecuador               10,996         128,731         6.44
 Qatar                 209            122,917         0.75
 Romania               4,360          110,217         2.24
 Kazakhstan            1,671          107,199         0.91
 Dominican Republic    2,034          106,732         1.91
 Panama                2,187          102,832         5.24
 Egypt                 5,715          101,641         0.58
 Kuwait                580            98,528          1.4
 Belgium               9,936          97,976          8.69
 Morocco               1,755          97,264          0.49
 Oman                  818            91,753          1.69
 Netherlands           6,273          90,047          3.64
 Sweden                5,865          88,237          5.76
 Mainland China        4,634          85,269          0.03
 Guatemala             3,076          84,344          1.78
 United Arab Emirates  403            83,433          0.42
 Japan                 1,482          77,494          0.12
 Poland                2,270          77,328          0.6
 Belarus               773            75,230          0.82
 Honduras              2,087          69,660          2.18
 Ethiopia              1,072          67,515          0.1
 Portugal              1,894          67,176          1.84
 Venezuela             520            64,284          0.18
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 10:00 GMT.
