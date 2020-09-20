Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 30.71 million, death toll at 953,901

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Sept 20 (Reuters) - More than 30.71 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
953,901​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         198,634        6,740,257       6.08
 India                 86,752         5,400,619       0.64
 Brazil                135,793        4,495,183       6.48
 Russia                19,339         1,097,251       1.34
 Peru                  31,283         756,412         9.59
 Colombia              23,850         750,471         4.8
 Mexico                72,803         688,954         5.77
 South Africa          15,940         659,656         2.76
 Spain                 30,495         640,040         6.52
 Argentina             12,656         613,658         2.84
 France                31,249         462,222         4.67
 Chile                 12,199         442,827         6.51
 Iran                  24,118         419,043         2.95
 United Kingdom        41,732         416,351         6.28
 Bangladesh            4,913          347,372         0.3
 Saudi Arabia          4,458          329,271         1.32
 Iraq                  8,408          311,690         2.19
 Pakistan              6,416          305,671         0.3
 Turkey                7,445          301,348         0.9
 Italy                 35,668         294,932         5.9
 Philippines           4,930          283,460         0.46
 Germany               9,348          267,930         1.13
 Indonesia             9,448          240,687         0.35
 Israel                1,196          179,071         1.35
 Ukraine               3,516          172,712         0.79
 Canada                9,211          142,774         2.49
 Bolivia               7,550          130,051         6.65
 Ecuador               10,996         128,731         6.44
 Qatar                 209            123,146         0.75
 Romania               4,360          111,550         2.24
 Dominican Republic    2,044          107,700         1.92
 Kazakhstan            1,671          107,199         0.91
 Panama                2,229          104,879         5.34
 Egypt                 5,733          101,772         0.58
 Morocco               1,795          99,816          0.5
 Belgium               9,937          99,649          8.69
 Kuwait                581            99,049          1.4
 Oman                  818            91,753          1.69
 Netherlands           6,273          90,047          3.64
 Sweden                5,865          88,237          5.76
 Mainland China        4,634          85,269          0.03
 Guatemala             3,105          85,152          1.8
 United Arab Emirates  404            84,242          0.42
 Poland                2,282          78,330          0.6
 Japan                 1,482          77,494          0.12
 Belarus               773            75,230          0.82
 Honduras              2,146          70,611          2.24
 Ethiopia              1,089          68,131          0.1
 Portugal              1,894          67,176          1.84
 Venezuela             530            65,174          0.18
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 10:00 GMT.
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up