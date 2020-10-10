Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 36.68 million, death toll at 1,064,637

    Oct 10 (Reuters) - More than 36.68 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
1,064,637​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    More than 210 countries and territories have reported
infections since the first cases identified in China in December
2019.
    Here are the top 50 countries ranked by the number of
reported cases. A complete list is featured at the links above.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         212,819        7,633,598       6.51
 India                 106,490        6,906,151       0.79
 Brazil                149,639        5,055,888       7.14
 Russia                22,257         1,272,238       1.54
 Colombia              27,495         894,300         5.54
 Argentina             23,225         871,468         5.22
 Spain                 32,688         848,324         6.99
 Peru                  33,158         843,355         10.16
 Mexico                83,507         809,751         6.62
 South Africa          17,248         685,155         2.99
 France                32,446         661,215         4.84
 United Kingdom        42,592         592,235         6.41
 Iran                  27,888         488,236         3.41
 Chile                 13,220         477,769         7.06
 Iraq                  9,735          397,780         2.53
 Bangladesh            5,477          375,870         0.34
 Italy                 36,083         338,398         5.97
 Saudi Arabia          4,972          338,132         1.48
 Philippines           6,152          334,770         0.58
 Turkey                8,667          330,753         1.05
 Indonesia             11,580         320,564         0.43
 Pakistan              6,552          317,595         0.31
 Germany               9,544          310,872         1.15
 Israel                1,886          287,858         2.12
 Ukraine               4,779          250,538         1.07
 Canada                9,585          178,117         2.59
 Netherlands           6,545          161,793         3.8
 Romania               5,299          148,886         2.72
 Ecuador               12,175         145,848         7.13
 Belgium               10,126         143,596         8.86
 Morocco               2,486          142,953         0.69
 Bolivia               8,262          138,226         7.28
 Qatar                 218            127,394         0.78
 Panama                2,474          118,841         5.92
 Dominican Republic    2,163          116,872         2.04
 Poland                2,919          116,338         0.77
 Kuwait                642            109,441         1.55
 Kazakhstan            1,746          108,561         0.96
 Egypt                 6,017          104,156         0.61
 Oman                  1,009          104,129         2.09
 United Arab Emirates  438            102,929         0.45
 Czech Republic        869            100,757         0.82
 Nepal                 590            98,617          0.21
 Sweden                5,894          98,451          5.79
 Guatemala             3,356          96,935          1.95
 Japan                 1,634          89,086          0.13
 Costa Rica            1,055          86,053          2.11
 Mainland China        4,634          85,521          0.03
 Honduras              2,492          82,552          2.6
 Portugal              2,050          82,534          1.99
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 04:00 GMT.
