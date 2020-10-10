FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 36.68 million, death toll at 1,064,637

Oct 10 (Reuters) - More than 36.68 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,064,637​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. More than 210 countries and territories have reported infections since the first cases identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. Here are the top 50 countries ranked by the number of reported cases. A complete list is featured at the links above. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 212,819 7,633,598 6.51 India 106,490 6,906,151 0.79 Brazil 149,639 5,055,888 7.14 Russia 22,257 1,272,238 1.54 Colombia 27,495 894,300 5.54 Argentina 23,225 871,468 5.22 Spain 32,688 848,324 6.99 Peru 33,158 843,355 10.16 Mexico 83,507 809,751 6.62 South Africa 17,248 685,155 2.99 France 32,446 661,215 4.84 United Kingdom 42,592 592,235 6.41 Iran 27,888 488,236 3.41 Chile 13,220 477,769 7.06 Iraq 9,735 397,780 2.53 Bangladesh 5,477 375,870 0.34 Italy 36,083 338,398 5.97 Saudi Arabia 4,972 338,132 1.48 Philippines 6,152 334,770 0.58 Turkey 8,667 330,753 1.05 Indonesia 11,580 320,564 0.43 Pakistan 6,552 317,595 0.31 Germany 9,544 310,872 1.15 Israel 1,886 287,858 2.12 Ukraine 4,779 250,538 1.07 Canada 9,585 178,117 2.59 Netherlands 6,545 161,793 3.8 Romania 5,299 148,886 2.72 Ecuador 12,175 145,848 7.13 Belgium 10,126 143,596 8.86 Morocco 2,486 142,953 0.69 Bolivia 8,262 138,226 7.28 Qatar 218 127,394 0.78 Panama 2,474 118,841 5.92 Dominican Republic 2,163 116,872 2.04 Poland 2,919 116,338 0.77 Kuwait 642 109,441 1.55 Kazakhstan 1,746 108,561 0.96 Egypt 6,017 104,156 0.61 Oman 1,009 104,129 2.09 United Arab Emirates 438 102,929 0.45 Czech Republic 869 100,757 0.82 Nepal 590 98,617 0.21 Sweden 5,894 98,451 5.79 Guatemala 3,356 96,935 1.95 Japan 1,634 89,086 0.13 Costa Rica 1,055 86,053 2.11 Mainland China 4,634 85,521 0.03 Honduras 2,492 82,552 2.6 Portugal 2,050 82,534 1.99 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 04:00 GMT.