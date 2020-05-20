Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 4.94 million, death toll tops 323,300

    May 20 (Reuters) - More than 4.94 million
people have been reported to have been
infected by the novel coronavirus globally
and 323,386 have died, according to a Reuters
tally. Infections have been reported in more
than 210 countries and territories since the
first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    The following table lists countries that
have reported deaths and/or at least 100
confirmed cases as of 1533 GMT on Wednesday. 

 Countries and            Total     Total
 Territories              Deaths    Cases
 United States              91,798  1,534,064
 Russia                      2,972    308,705
 Brazil                     17,971    271,628
 Spain                      27,778    249,891
 United Kingdom             35,341    248,818
 Italy                      32,169    226,699
 France                     28,022    180,809
 Germany                     8,134    176,332
 Turkey                      4,199    151,615
 Iran                        7,183    126,949
 India                       3,303    106,750
 Peru                        2,914     99,483
 China                       4,634     82,965
 Canada                      5,857     79,112
 Saudi Arabia                  339     62,545
 Belgium                     9,150     55,983
 Mexico                      5,666     54,346
 Chile                         509     49,579
 Pakistan                      985     45,898
 Netherlands                 5,748     44,477
 Qatar                          16     37,097
 Ecuador                     2,839     34,151
 Belarus                       179     32,426
 Sweden                      3,831     31,523
 Switzerland                 1,630     30,658
 Portugal                    1,263     29,660
 Singapore                      22     29,364
 Bangladesh                    386     26,738
 United Arab Emirates          227     25,063
 Ireland                     1,563     24,251
 Poland                        953     19,569
 Ukraine                       564     19,230
 Indonesia                   1,242     19,189
 Kuwait                        124     17,568
 Romania                     1,141     17,387
 South Africa                  312     17,200
 Japan                         797     17,145
 Colombia                      613     16,935
 Israel                        277     16,650
 Austria                       633     16,295
 Egypt                         659     13,484
 Dominican Republic            441     13,223
 Philippines                   842     13,221
 Denmark                       554     11,117
 South Korea                   263     11,110
 Serbia                        235     10,833
 Panama                        281      9,867
 Argentina                     393      8,809
 Czech Republic                304      8,698
 Norway                        234      8,268
 Afghanistan                   187      8,145
 Bahrain                        12      7,843
 Algeria                       561      7,377
 Australia                     100      7,079
 Morocco                       193      7,023
 Malaysia                      114      7,009
 Kazakhstan                     35      6,969
 Moldova                       224      6,553
 Finland                       304      6,443
 Nigeria                       192      6,401
 Ghana                          31      6,096
 Oman                           27      6,043
 Armenia                        64      5,271
 Bolivia                       189      4,481
 Luxembourg                    109      3,958
 Iraq                          131      3,611
 Hungary                       470      3,598
 Cameroon                      140      3,529
 Azerbaijan                     40      3,387
 Thailand                       56      3,034
 Honduras                      147      2,955
 Uzbekistan                     13      2,927
 Guinea                         18      2,863
 Greece                        166      2,850
 Sudan                         111      2,728
 Senegal                        30      2,714
 Bosnia                        136      2,338
 Bulgaria                      116      2,292
 Croatia                        96      2,234
 Ivory Coast                    28      2,153
 Guatemala                      43      2,133
 Tajikistan                     41      1,936
 Cuba                           79      1,887
 North Macedonia               110      1,858
 Iceland                        10      1,803
 Estonia                        64      1,794
 Democratic Republic of         61      1,731
 the Congo                          
 Djibouti                        7      1,618
 Lithuania                      61      1,577
 El Salvador                    30      1,571
 New Zealand                    21      1,503
 Somalia                        59      1,502
 Gabon                          12      1,502
 Slovakia                       28      1,496
 Mayotte                         4      1,475
 Slovenia                      105      1,468
 Kyrgyzstan                     14      1,270
 Maldives                        4      1,186
 Hong Kong                       4      1,056
 Tunisia                        47      1,044
 Guinea-Bissau                   6      1,038
 Kenya                          50      1,029
 Sri Lanka                       9      1,027
 Latvia                         21      1,016
 Kosovo                         29        989
 Albania                        31        964
 Lebanon                        26        961
 Cyprus                         17        919
 Niger                          55        909
 Equatorial Guinea               7        890
 Costa Rica                     10        882
 Mali                           52        874
 Zambia                          7        832
 Paraguay                       11        829
 Burkina Faso                   52        806
 Andorra                        51        761
 Venezuela                      10        749
 Uruguay                        20        738
 Georgia                        12        702
 Jordan                          9        672
 San Marino                     41        656
 Haiti                          22        596
 Malta                           6        584
 Palestinian Territories         4        570
 Channel Islands                45        558
 Chad                           56        545
 Sierra Leone                   33        534
 Jamaica                         9        520
 Réunion                         0        515
 Tanzania                       21        509
 Taiwan                          7        440
 Nepal                           2        427
 Republic of the Congo          15        420
 Central African                 0        411
 Republic                           
 Ethiopia                        5        389
 Benin                           2        340
 Isle of Man                    24        336
 Cape Verde                      3        335
 Mauritius                      10        332
 Togo                           12        330
 Madagascar                      2        326
 Montenegro                      9        324
 Vietnam                         0        324
 Rwanda                          0        308
 South Sudan                     4        285
 Nicaragua                      17        279
 Uganda                          0        264
 Sao Tome and Principe           8        251
 Liberia                        35        233
 French Guiana                   1        218
 Eswatini                        2        208
 Myanmar                         6        193
 Martinique                     14        192
 Faroe Islands                   0        187
 Guadeloupe                     13        155
 Gibraltar                       0        149
 Mozambique                      0        146
 Yemen                          28        141
 Brunei                          1        141
 Mauritania                      4        131
 Bermuda                         9        125
 Guyana                         10        125
 Cambodia                        0        122
 Trinidad and Tobago             8        116
 Cayman Islands                  1        111
 Seychelles                      0        109
 N. Cyprus                       4        108
 Aruba                           3        101
 Monaco                          4         97
 Bahamas                        11         96
 Barbados                        7         90
 Liechtenstein                   1         82
 Sint Maarten                   15         77
 Malawi                          3         70
 Libya                           3         68
 Syria                           3         58
 Angola                          3         52
 Zimbabwe                        4         46
 Burundi                         1         42
 Saint Martin                    3         39
 Comoros                         1         34
 Botswana                        1         25
 Antigua and Barbuda             3         25
 Gambia                          1         24
 Belize                          2         18
 Curaçao                         1         16
 Turks and Caicos                1         12
 Suriname                        1         11
 Montserrat                      1         11
 British Virgin Islands          1          8
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements
from health ministries and government
officials.

 (Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Vishwadha
Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Maju
Samuel)
