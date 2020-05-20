FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 4.94 million, death toll tops 323,300

May 20 (Reuters) - More than 4.94 million people have been reported to have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 323,386 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 1533 GMT on Wednesday. Countries and Total Total Territories Deaths Cases United States 91,798 1,534,064 Russia 2,972 308,705 Brazil 17,971 271,628 Spain 27,778 249,891 United Kingdom 35,341 248,818 Italy 32,169 226,699 France 28,022 180,809 Germany 8,134 176,332 Turkey 4,199 151,615 Iran 7,183 126,949 India 3,303 106,750 Peru 2,914 99,483 China 4,634 82,965 Canada 5,857 79,112 Saudi Arabia 339 62,545 Belgium 9,150 55,983 Mexico 5,666 54,346 Chile 509 49,579 Pakistan 985 45,898 Netherlands 5,748 44,477 Qatar 16 37,097 Ecuador 2,839 34,151 Belarus 179 32,426 Sweden 3,831 31,523 Switzerland 1,630 30,658 Portugal 1,263 29,660 Singapore 22 29,364 Bangladesh 386 26,738 United Arab Emirates 227 25,063 Ireland 1,563 24,251 Poland 953 19,569 Ukraine 564 19,230 Indonesia 1,242 19,189 Kuwait 124 17,568 Romania 1,141 17,387 South Africa 312 17,200 Japan 797 17,145 Colombia 613 16,935 Israel 277 16,650 Austria 633 16,295 Egypt 659 13,484 Dominican Republic 441 13,223 Philippines 842 13,221 Denmark 554 11,117 South Korea 263 11,110 Serbia 235 10,833 Panama 281 9,867 Argentina 393 8,809 Czech Republic 304 8,698 Norway 234 8,268 Afghanistan 187 8,145 Bahrain 12 7,843 Algeria 561 7,377 Australia 100 7,079 Morocco 193 7,023 Malaysia 114 7,009 Kazakhstan 35 6,969 Moldova 224 6,553 Finland 304 6,443 Nigeria 192 6,401 Ghana 31 6,096 Oman 27 6,043 Armenia 64 5,271 Bolivia 189 4,481 Luxembourg 109 3,958 Iraq 131 3,611 Hungary 470 3,598 Cameroon 140 3,529 Azerbaijan 40 3,387 Thailand 56 3,034 Honduras 147 2,955 Uzbekistan 13 2,927 Guinea 18 2,863 Greece 166 2,850 Sudan 111 2,728 Senegal 30 2,714 Bosnia 136 2,338 Bulgaria 116 2,292 Croatia 96 2,234 Ivory Coast 28 2,153 Guatemala 43 2,133 Tajikistan 41 1,936 Cuba 79 1,887 North Macedonia 110 1,858 Iceland 10 1,803 Estonia 64 1,794 Democratic Republic of 61 1,731 the Congo Djibouti 7 1,618 Lithuania 61 1,577 El Salvador 30 1,571 New Zealand 21 1,503 Somalia 59 1,502 Gabon 12 1,502 Slovakia 28 1,496 Mayotte 4 1,475 Slovenia 105 1,468 Kyrgyzstan 14 1,270 Maldives 4 1,186 Hong Kong 4 1,056 Tunisia 47 1,044 Guinea-Bissau 6 1,038 Kenya 50 1,029 Sri Lanka 9 1,027 Latvia 21 1,016 Kosovo 29 989 Albania 31 964 Lebanon 26 961 Cyprus 17 919 Niger 55 909 Equatorial Guinea 7 890 Costa Rica 10 882 Mali 52 874 Zambia 7 832 Paraguay 11 829 Burkina Faso 52 806 Andorra 51 761 Venezuela 10 749 Uruguay 20 738 Georgia 12 702 Jordan 9 672 San Marino 41 656 Haiti 22 596 Malta 6 584 Palestinian Territories 4 570 Channel Islands 45 558 Chad 56 545 Sierra Leone 33 534 Jamaica 9 520 Réunion 0 515 Tanzania 21 509 Taiwan 7 440 Nepal 2 427 Republic of the Congo 15 420 Central African 0 411 Republic Ethiopia 5 389 Benin 2 340 Isle of Man 24 336 Cape Verde 3 335 Mauritius 10 332 Togo 12 330 Madagascar 2 326 Montenegro 9 324 Vietnam 0 324 Rwanda 0 308 South Sudan 4 285 Nicaragua 17 279 Uganda 0 264 Sao Tome and Principe 8 251 Liberia 35 233 French Guiana 1 218 Eswatini 2 208 Myanmar 6 193 Martinique 14 192 Faroe Islands 0 187 Guadeloupe 13 155 Gibraltar 0 149 Mozambique 0 146 Yemen 28 141 Brunei 1 141 Mauritania 4 131 Bermuda 9 125 Guyana 10 125 Cambodia 0 122 Trinidad and Tobago 8 116 Cayman Islands 1 111 Seychelles 0 109 N. Cyprus 4 108 Aruba 3 101 Monaco 4 97 Bahamas 11 96 Barbados 7 90 Liechtenstein 1 82 Sint Maarten 15 77 Malawi 3 70 Libya 3 68 Syria 3 58 Angola 3 52 Zimbabwe 4 46 Burundi 1 42 Saint Martin 3 39 Comoros 1 34 Botswana 1 25 Antigua and Barbuda 3 25 Gambia 1 24 Belize 2 18 Curaçao 1 16 Turks and Caicos 1 12 Suriname 1 11 Montserrat 1 11 British Virgin Islands 1 8 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Maju Samuel)