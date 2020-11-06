Factbox: Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 48.85 million, death toll at 1,236,320

FILE PHOTO: People wearing masks travel by underground, in Milan, Italy, November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

(Reuters) - More than 48.85 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,236,320 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

