FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 5.01 million, death toll tops 327,300

May 21 (Reuters) - More than 5.01 million people have been reported to have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 327,383 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0626 GMT on Thursday. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL TOTAL TERRITORIES DEATHS CASES United States 93,313 1,557,727 Russia 2,972 308,705 Brazil 18,859 291,579 Spain 27,888 250,409 United Kingdom 35,704 248,818 Italy 32,330 227,364 France 28,132 181,575 Germany 8,135 176,368 Turkey 4,222 152,587 Iran 7,183 126,949 India 3,303 106,750 Peru 3,024 104,020 Mainland China 4,634 82,965 Canada 5,955 79,502 Saudi Arabia 339 62,545 Mexico 6,090 56,594 Belgium 9,150 55,983 Chile 544 53,617 Pakistan 985 45,898 Netherlands 5,748 44,477 Qatar 16 37,097 Ecuador 2,888 34,854 Belarus 179 32,426 Sweden 3,831 31,523 Switzerland 1,630 30,658 Portugal 1,263 29,660 Singapore 22 29,364 Bangladesh 386 26,738 United Arab 227 25,063 Emirates Ireland 1,571 24,315 Poland 953 19,569 Ukraine 564 19,230 Indonesia 1,242 19,189 Colombia 630 17,687 Kuwait 124 17,568 Romania 1,141 17,387 South Africa 312 17,200 Japan 797 17,145 Israel 279 16,667 Austria 633 16,307 Egypt 680 14,229 Dominican 446 13,477 Republic Philippines 842 13,221 Denmark 554 11,117 South Korea 263 11,110 Serbia 235 10,833 Panama 287 9,977 Argentina 403 9,283 Czech Republic 304 8,721 Norway 234 8,268 Afghanistan 187 8,145 Bahrain 12 7,843 Algeria 568 7,542 Australia 100 7,079 Morocco 193 7,023 Malaysia 114 7,009 Kazakhstan 35 6,969 Moldova 224 6,553 Finland 304 6,443 Nigeria 192 6,401 Ghana 31 6,096 Oman 27 6,043 Armenia 67 5,271 Bolivia 199 4,919 Luxembourg 109 3,971 Iraq 134 3,724 Hungary 473 3,641 Azerbaijan 43 3,631 Cameroon 140 3,529 Honduras 151 3,100 Thailand 56 3,034 Uzbekistan 13 2,927 Guinea 18 2,863 Greece 166 2,850 Sudan 111 2,728 Senegal 30 2,714 Bosnia 136 2,338 Bulgaria 120 2,331 Guatemala 45 2,265 Croatia 96 2,234 Ivory Coast 28 2,153 Tajikistan 41 1,936 Cuba 79 1,900 North 110 1,858 Macedonia Iceland 10 1,803 Estonia 64 1,794 Democratic 61 1,731 Republic of the Congo Djibouti 7 1,618 Lithuania 61 1,577 El Salvador 30 1,571 New Zealand 21 1,503 Somalia 59 1,502 Gabon 12 1,502 Slovakia 28 1,496 Mayotte 4 1,475 Slovenia 105 1,468 Kyrgyzstan 14 1,270 Maldives 4 1,186 Hong Kong 4 1,056 Tunisia 47 1,051 Guinea-Bissau 6 1,038 Kenya 50 1,029 Sri Lanka 9 1,027 Latvia 21 1,016 Kosovo 29 989 Albania 31 964 Lebanon 26 961 Cyprus 17 919 Niger 55 914 Mali 53 901 Costa Rica 10 897 Equatorial 7 890 Guinea Paraguay 11 833 Zambia 7 832 Venezuela 10 824 Burkina Faso 52 806 Andorra 51 762 Uruguay 20 746 Georgia 12 713 Jordan 9 672 San Marino 41 656 Haiti 22 596 Malta 6 584 Palestinian 4 570 Territories Channel 45 558 Islands Chad 56 545 Sierra Leone 33 534 Jamaica 9 520 Tanzania 21 509 Taiwan 7 440 Réunion 1 434 Nepal 2 427 Republic of 15 420 the Congo Central 0 411 African Republic Ethiopia 5 389 Benin 2 340 Togo 12 338 Isle of Man 24 336 Cape Verde 3 335 Mauritius 10 332 Madagascar 2 326 Montenegro 9 324 Vietnam 0 324 Rwanda 0 308 South Sudan 4 285 Nicaragua 17 279 Uganda 0 264 Sao Tome and 8 251 Principe French Guiana 1 237 Liberia 35 233 Eswatini 2 208 Myanmar 6 193 Martinique 14 192 Faroe Islands 0 187 Guadeloupe 13 155 Gibraltar 0 149 Mozambique 0 146 Yemen 28 141 Brunei 1 141 Mauritania 4 131 Guyana 10 125 Bermuda 9 125 Cambodia 0 122 Trinidad and 8 116 Tobago Cayman Islands 1 111 Seychelles 0 109 N. Cyprus 4 108 Aruba 3 101 Bahamas 11 97 Monaco 4 97 Barbados 7 90 Liechtenstein 1 82 Sint Maarten 15 77 Malawi 3 71 Libya 3 68 Syria 3 58 Angola 3 52 Zimbabwe 4 46 Burundi 1 42 Saint Martin 3 39 Comoros 1 34 Antigua and 3 25 Barbuda Botswana 1 25 Gambia 1 24 Belize 2 18 Curaçao 1 16 Turks and 1 12 Caicos Suriname 1 11 Montserrat 1 11 British Virgin 1 8 Islands Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska, Linda Pasquini, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Mark Heinrich)