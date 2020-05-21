Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 5.01 million, death toll tops 327,300

    May 21 (Reuters) - More than 5.01 million people have been
reported to have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally
and 327,383 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections
have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories
since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
    For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of
coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external
browser.
    The following table lists countries that have reported
deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0626 GMT on
Thursday. 
    
 COUNTRIES AND   TOTAL       TOTAL
 TERRITORIES     DEATHS      CASES
 United States       93,313   1,557,727
 Russia               2,972     308,705
 Brazil              18,859     291,579
 Spain               27,888     250,409
 United Kingdom      35,704     248,818
 Italy               32,330     227,364
 France              28,132     181,575
 Germany              8,135     176,368
 Turkey               4,222     152,587
 Iran                 7,183     126,949
 India                3,303     106,750
 Peru                 3,024     104,020
 Mainland China       4,634      82,965
 Canada               5,955      79,502
 Saudi Arabia           339      62,545
 Mexico               6,090      56,594
 Belgium              9,150      55,983
 Chile                  544      53,617
 Pakistan               985      45,898
 Netherlands          5,748      44,477
 Qatar                   16      37,097
 Ecuador              2,888      34,854
 Belarus                179      32,426
 Sweden               3,831      31,523
 Switzerland          1,630      30,658
 Portugal             1,263      29,660
 Singapore               22      29,364
 Bangladesh             386      26,738
 United Arab            227      25,063
 Emirates                    
 Ireland              1,571      24,315
 Poland                 953      19,569
 Ukraine                564      19,230
 Indonesia            1,242      19,189
 Colombia               630      17,687
 Kuwait                 124      17,568
 Romania              1,141      17,387
 South Africa           312      17,200
 Japan                  797      17,145
 Israel                 279      16,667
 Austria                633      16,307
 Egypt                  680      14,229
 Dominican              446      13,477
 Republic                    
 Philippines            842      13,221
 Denmark                554      11,117
 South Korea            263      11,110
 Serbia                 235      10,833
 Panama                 287       9,977
 Argentina              403       9,283
 Czech Republic         304       8,721
 Norway                 234       8,268
 Afghanistan            187       8,145
 Bahrain                 12       7,843
 Algeria                568       7,542
 Australia              100       7,079
 Morocco                193       7,023
 Malaysia               114       7,009
 Kazakhstan              35       6,969
 Moldova                224       6,553
 Finland                304       6,443
 Nigeria                192       6,401
 Ghana                   31       6,096
 Oman                    27       6,043
 Armenia                 67       5,271
 Bolivia                199       4,919
 Luxembourg             109       3,971
 Iraq                   134       3,724
 Hungary                473       3,641
 Azerbaijan              43       3,631
 Cameroon               140       3,529
 Honduras               151       3,100
 Thailand                56       3,034
 Uzbekistan              13       2,927
 Guinea                  18       2,863
 Greece                 166       2,850
 Sudan                  111       2,728
 Senegal                 30       2,714
 Bosnia                 136       2,338
 Bulgaria               120       2,331
 Guatemala               45       2,265
 Croatia                 96       2,234
 Ivory Coast             28       2,153
 Tajikistan              41       1,936
 Cuba                    79       1,900
 North                  110       1,858
 Macedonia                   
 Iceland                 10       1,803
 Estonia                 64       1,794
 Democratic              61       1,731
 Republic of                 
 the Congo                   
 Djibouti                 7       1,618
 Lithuania               61       1,577
 El Salvador             30       1,571
 New Zealand             21       1,503
 Somalia                 59       1,502
 Gabon                   12       1,502
 Slovakia                28       1,496
 Mayotte                  4       1,475
 Slovenia               105       1,468
 Kyrgyzstan              14       1,270
 Maldives                 4       1,186
 Hong Kong                4       1,056
 Tunisia                 47       1,051
 Guinea-Bissau            6       1,038
 Kenya                   50       1,029
 Sri Lanka                9       1,027
 Latvia                  21       1,016
 Kosovo                  29         989
 Albania                 31         964
 Lebanon                 26         961
 Cyprus                  17         919
 Niger                   55         914
 Mali                    53         901
 Costa Rica              10         897
 Equatorial               7         890
 Guinea                      
 Paraguay                11         833
 Zambia                   7         832
 Venezuela               10         824
 Burkina Faso            52         806
 Andorra                 51         762
 Uruguay                 20         746
 Georgia                 12         713
 Jordan                   9         672
 San Marino              41         656
 Haiti                   22         596
 Malta                    6         584
 Palestinian              4         570
 Territories                 
 Channel                 45         558
 Islands                     
 Chad                    56         545
 Sierra Leone            33         534
 Jamaica                  9         520
 Tanzania                21         509
 Taiwan                   7         440
 Réunion                  1         434
 Nepal                    2         427
 Republic of             15         420
 the Congo                   
 Central                  0         411
 African                     
 Republic                    
 Ethiopia                 5         389
 Benin                    2         340
 Togo                    12         338
 Isle of Man             24         336
 Cape Verde               3         335
 Mauritius               10         332
 Madagascar               2         326
 Montenegro               9         324
 Vietnam                  0         324
 Rwanda                   0         308
 South Sudan              4         285
 Nicaragua               17         279
 Uganda                   0         264
 Sao Tome and             8         251
 Principe                    
 French Guiana            1         237
 Liberia                 35         233
 Eswatini                 2         208
 Myanmar                  6         193
 Martinique              14         192
 Faroe Islands            0         187
 Guadeloupe              13         155
 Gibraltar                0         149
 Mozambique               0         146
 Yemen                   28         141
 Brunei                   1         141
 Mauritania               4         131
 Guyana                  10         125
 Bermuda                  9         125
 Cambodia                 0         122
 Trinidad and             8         116
 Tobago                      
 Cayman Islands           1         111
 Seychelles               0         109
 N. Cyprus                4         108
 Aruba                    3         101
 Bahamas                 11          97
 Monaco                   4          97
 Barbados                 7          90
 Liechtenstein            1          82
 Sint Maarten            15          77
 Malawi                   3          71
 Libya                    3          68
 Syria                    3          58
 Angola                   3          52
 Zimbabwe                 4          46
 Burundi                  1          42
 Saint Martin             3          39
 Comoros                  1          34
 Antigua and              3          25
 Barbuda                     
 Botswana                 1          25
 Gambia                   1          24
 Belize                   2          18
 Curaçao                  1          16
 Turks and                1          12
 Caicos                      
 Suriname                 1          11
 Montserrat               1          11
 British Virgin           1           8
 Islands                     
 
    
Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials.

 (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska, Linda Pasquini, Vishwadha
Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
