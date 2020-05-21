FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 5.03 million, death toll tops 328,400

May 21 (Reuters) - More than 5.03 million people have been reported to have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 328,469 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 1552 GMT on Thursday. Countries and Territories Total Deaths Total Cases United States 93,313 1,557,727 Russia 3,099 317,554 Brazil 18,859 291,579 Spain 27,888 250,409 United Kingdom 36,042 248,818 Italy 32,330 227,364 Germany 8,187 176,976 France 28,132 166,937 Turkey 4,222 152,587 Iran 7,249 129,341 India 3,435 112,359 Peru 3,024 104,020 China 4,634 82,967 Canada 5,955 79,502 Saudi Arabia 351 65,077 Mexico 6,090 56,594 Belgium 9,187 56,235 Chile 544 53,617 Pakistan 1,017 48,091 Netherlands 5,775 44,730 Qatar 17 38,651 Ecuador 2,888 34,854 Belarus 185 33,371 Sweden 3,871 32,172 Switzerland 1,638 30,694 Portugal 1,277 29,912 Singapore 22 29,812 Bangladesh 408 28,511 United Arab Emirates 233 26,004 Ireland 1,571 24,315 Indonesia 1,278 20,162 Poland 965 19,983 Ukraine 579 19,706 Kuwait 129 18,609 Colombia 630 17,687 Romania 1,151 17,585 South Africa 312 17,200 Japan 802 17,179 Israel 279 16,670 Austria 633 16,322 Egypt 680 14,229 Dominican Republic 446 13,477 Philippines 846 13,434 Denmark 561 11,182 South Korea 264 11,122 Serbia 237 10,919 Panama 287 9,977 Argentina 403 9,283 Czech Republic 304 8,721 Afghanistan 193 8,676 Norway 235 8,301 Bahrain 12 8,039 Algeria 568 7,542 Kazakhstan 35 7,234 Morocco 194 7,133 Australia 100 7,081 Malaysia 114 7,059 Moldova 232 6,704 Nigeria 200 6,677 Finland 304 6,493 Oman 30 6,370 Ghana 31 6,269 Armenia 67 5,271 Bolivia 199 4,919 Luxembourg 109 3,971 Cameroon 146 3,733 Iraq 134 3,724 Hungary 473 3,641 Azerbaijan 43 3,631 Djibouti 9 3,628 Sudan 121 3,138 Honduras 151 3,100 Thailand 56 3,037 Uzbekistan 13 2,950 Guinea 19 2,927 Greece 166 2,850 Senegal 30 2,714 Bosnia 140 2,350 Tajikistan 44 2,350 Bulgaria 120 2,331 Guatemala 45 2,265 Croatia 97 2,237 Ivory Coast 28 2,153 Cuba 79 1,900 North Macedonia 111 1898 Democratic Republic of the 61 1,835 Congo Iceland 10 1,803 Estonia 64 1,800 El Salvador 32 1,640 Lithuania 62 1,594 Somalia 61 1,573 Gabon 12 1,567 New Zealand 21 1,503 Slovakia 28 1,502 Mayotte 4 1,475 Slovenia 106 1,468 Kyrgyzstan 14 1,313 Maldives 4 1,216 Kenya 50 1,109 Hong Kong 4 1,064 Sri Lanka 9 1,045 Guinea-Bissau 6 1,038 Tunisia 46 1,037 Latvia 22 1,025 Lebanon 26 1,024 Kosovo 29 1,003 Albania 31 969 Mali 55 931 Cyprus 17 922 Niger 55 914 Equatorial Guinea 10 903 Costa Rica 10 897 Zambia 7 866 Paraguay 11 833 Venezuela 10 824 Burkina Faso 52 809 Andorra 51 762 Uruguay 20 746 Georgia 12 713 Jordan 9 672 San Marino 41 658 Malta 6 599 Haiti 22 596 Palestinian Territories 4 577 Sierra Leone 34 570 Channel Islands 45 558 Chad 56 545 Jamaica 9 529 Tanzania 21 509 South Sudan 4 481 Nepal 3 454 Taiwan 7 441 Réunion 1 434 Republic of the Congo 15 420 Central African Republic 0 411 Ethiopia 5 389 Madagascar 2 371 Cape Verde 3 349 Benin 2 340 Togo 12 340 Isle of Man 24 336 Mauritius 10 332 Montenegro 9 324 Vietnam 0 324 Rwanda 0 314 Nicaragua 17 279 Uganda 0 264 Sao Tome and Principe 8 251 Liberia 35 238 French Guiana 1 237 Eswatini 2 217 Myanmar 6 199 Martinique 14 192 Faroe Islands 0 187 Yemen 29 180 Mozambique 0 156 Guadeloupe 13 155 Gibraltar 0 149 Mauritania 4 141 Brunei 1 141 Bermuda 9 125 Guyana 10 125 Cambodia 0 122 Trinidad and Tobago 8 116 Cayman Islands 1 111 Seychelles 0 109 N. Cyprus 4 108 Aruba 3 101 Monaco 4 97 Bahamas 11 97 Barbados 7 90 Liechtenstein 1 82 Sint Maarten 15 77 Malawi 3 72 Libya 3 68 Angola 3 58 Syria 3 58 Zimbabwe 4 48 Burundi 1 42 Saint Martin 3 39 Comoros 1 34 Botswana 1 25 Antigua and Barbuda 3 25 Gambia 1 24 Belize 2 18 Curaçao 1 16 Turks and Caicos 1 12 Suriname 1 11 Montserrat 1 11 British Virgin Islands 1 8 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska, Linda Pasquini, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Mark Heinrich)