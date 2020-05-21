Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 5.03 million, death toll tops 328,400

    May 21 (Reuters) - More than 5.03 million people
have been reported to have been infected by the novel
coronavirus globally and 328,469 have died, according
to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in
more than 210 countries and territories since the
first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
    The following table lists countries that have
reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as
of 1552 GMT on Thursday. 
 
 Countries and Territories   Total Deaths  Total Cases
 United States                     93,313    1,557,727
 Russia                             3,099      317,554
 Brazil                            18,859      291,579
 Spain                             27,888      250,409
 United Kingdom                    36,042      248,818
 Italy                             32,330      227,364
 Germany                            8,187      176,976
 France                            28,132      166,937
 Turkey                             4,222      152,587
 Iran                               7,249      129,341
 India                              3,435      112,359
 Peru                               3,024      104,020
 China                              4,634       82,967
 Canada                             5,955       79,502
 Saudi Arabia                         351       65,077
 Mexico                             6,090       56,594
 Belgium                            9,187       56,235
 Chile                                544       53,617
 Pakistan                           1,017       48,091
 Netherlands                        5,775       44,730
 Qatar                                 17       38,651
 Ecuador                            2,888       34,854
 Belarus                              185       33,371
 Sweden                             3,871       32,172
 Switzerland                        1,638       30,694
 Portugal                           1,277       29,912
 Singapore                             22       29,812
 Bangladesh                           408       28,511
 United Arab Emirates                 233       26,004
 Ireland                            1,571       24,315
 Indonesia                          1,278       20,162
 Poland                               965       19,983
 Ukraine                              579       19,706
 Kuwait                               129       18,609
 Colombia                             630       17,687
 Romania                            1,151       17,585
 South Africa                         312       17,200
 Japan                                802       17,179
 Israel                               279       16,670
 Austria                              633       16,322
 Egypt                                680       14,229
 Dominican Republic                   446       13,477
 Philippines                          846       13,434
 Denmark                              561       11,182
 South Korea                          264       11,122
 Serbia                               237       10,919
 Panama                               287        9,977
 Argentina                            403        9,283
 Czech Republic                       304        8,721
 Afghanistan                          193        8,676
 Norway                               235        8,301
 Bahrain                               12        8,039
 Algeria                              568        7,542
 Kazakhstan                            35        7,234
 Morocco                              194        7,133
 Australia                            100        7,081
 Malaysia                             114        7,059
 Moldova                              232        6,704
 Nigeria                              200        6,677
 Finland                              304        6,493
 Oman                                  30        6,370
 Ghana                                 31        6,269
 Armenia                               67        5,271
 Bolivia                              199        4,919
 Luxembourg                           109        3,971
 Cameroon                             146        3,733
 Iraq                                 134        3,724
 Hungary                              473        3,641
 Azerbaijan                            43        3,631
 Djibouti                               9        3,628
 Sudan                                121        3,138
 Honduras                             151        3,100
 Thailand                              56        3,037
 Uzbekistan                            13        2,950
 Guinea                                19        2,927
 Greece                               166        2,850
 Senegal                               30        2,714
 Bosnia                               140        2,350
 Tajikistan                            44        2,350
 Bulgaria                             120        2,331
 Guatemala                             45        2,265
 Croatia                               97        2,237
 Ivory Coast                           28        2,153
 Cuba                                  79        1,900
 North Macedonia                      111         1898
 Democratic Republic of the            61        1,835
 Congo                                     
 Iceland                               10        1,803
 Estonia                               64        1,800
 El Salvador                           32        1,640
 Lithuania                             62        1,594
 Somalia                               61        1,573
 Gabon                                 12        1,567
 New Zealand                           21        1,503
 Slovakia                              28        1,502
 Mayotte                                4        1,475
 Slovenia                             106        1,468
 Kyrgyzstan                            14        1,313
 Maldives                               4        1,216
 Kenya                                 50        1,109
 Hong Kong                              4        1,064
 Sri Lanka                              9        1,045
 Guinea-Bissau                          6        1,038
 Tunisia                               46        1,037
 Latvia                                22        1,025
 Lebanon                               26        1,024
 Kosovo                                29        1,003
 Albania                               31          969
 Mali                                  55          931
 Cyprus                                17          922
 Niger                                 55          914
 Equatorial Guinea                     10          903
 Costa Rica                            10          897
 Zambia                                 7          866
 Paraguay                              11          833
 Venezuela                             10          824
 Burkina Faso                          52          809
 Andorra                               51          762
 Uruguay                               20          746
 Georgia                               12          713
 Jordan                                 9          672
 San Marino                            41          658
 Malta                                  6          599
 Haiti                                 22          596
 Palestinian Territories                4          577
 Sierra Leone                          34          570
 Channel Islands                       45          558
 Chad                                  56          545
 Jamaica                                9          529
 Tanzania                              21          509
 South Sudan                            4          481
 Nepal                                  3          454
 Taiwan                                 7          441
 Réunion                                1          434
 Republic of the Congo                 15          420
 Central African Republic               0          411
 Ethiopia                               5          389
 Madagascar                             2          371
 Cape Verde                             3          349
 Benin                                  2          340
 Togo                                  12          340
 Isle of Man                           24          336
 Mauritius                             10          332
 Montenegro                             9          324
 Vietnam                                0          324
 Rwanda                                 0          314
 Nicaragua                             17          279
 Uganda                                 0          264
 Sao Tome and Principe                  8          251
 Liberia                               35          238
 French Guiana                          1          237
 Eswatini                               2          217
 Myanmar                                6          199
 Martinique                            14          192
 Faroe Islands                          0          187
 Yemen                                 29          180
 Mozambique                             0          156
 Guadeloupe                            13          155
 Gibraltar                              0          149
 Mauritania                             4          141
 Brunei                                 1          141
 Bermuda                                9          125
 Guyana                                10          125
 Cambodia                               0          122
 Trinidad and Tobago                    8          116
 Cayman Islands                         1          111
 Seychelles                             0          109
 N. Cyprus                              4          108
 Aruba                                  3          101
 Monaco                                 4           97
 Bahamas                               11           97
 Barbados                               7           90
 Liechtenstein                          1           82
 Sint Maarten                          15           77
 Malawi                                 3           72
 Libya                                  3           68
 Angola                                 3           58
 Syria                                  3           58
 Zimbabwe                               4           48
 Burundi                                1           42
 Saint Martin                           3           39
 Comoros                                1           34
 Botswana                               1           25
 Antigua and Barbuda                    3           25
 Gambia                                 1           24
 Belize                                 2           18
 Curaçao                                1           16
 Turks and Caicos                       1           12
 Suriname                               1           11
 Montserrat                             1           11
 British Virgin Islands                 1            8
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials.

 (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska, Linda Pasquini,
Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)
