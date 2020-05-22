Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 5.12 million, death toll tops 332,500

10 Min Read

    May 22 (Reuters) - More than 5.12
million people have been reported to have
been infected by the novel coronavirus
globally and 332,526 have died, according
to a Reuters tally. Infections have been
reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were
identified in China in December 2019.
    For an interactive graphic tracking
the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7
 in an external browser.
    The following table lists countries
that have reported deaths and/or at least
100 confirmed cases as of 0513 GMT on
Friday.
    
 COUNTRIES AND    TOTAL        TOTAL
 TERRITORIES      DEATHS       CASES
 United States         94,656   1,583,369
 Russia                 3,099     317,554
 Brazil                20,047     310,087
 United Kingdom        36,042     250,908
 Spain                 27,940     250,891
 Italy                 32,486     228,006
 France                28,215     181,826
 Germany                8,187     176,976
 Turkey                 4,249     153,548
 Iran                   7,249     129,341
 India                  3,583     118,447
 Peru                   3,148     108,769
 Mainland China         4,634      82,967
 Canada                 6,152      81,324
 Saudi Arabia             351      65,077
 Mexico                 6,510      59,567
 Chile                    589      57,581
 Belgium                9,187      56,235
 Pakistan               1,067      50,694
 Netherlands            5,775      44,730
 Qatar                     17      38,651
 Ecuador                2,939      35,306
 Belarus                  185      33,371
 Sweden                 3,871      32,172
 Switzerland            1,638      30,694
 Portugal               1,277      29,912
 Singapore                 22      29,812
 Bangladesh               408      28,511
 United Arab              233      26,004
 Emirates                      
 Ireland                1,583      24,391
 Indonesia              1,278      20,162
 Poland                   972      20,143
 Ukraine                  579      19,706
 South Africa             369      19,137
 Kuwait                   129      18,609
 Colombia                 652      18,330
 Romania                1,151      17,585
 Japan                    802      17,179
 Israel                   279      16,670
 Austria                  633      16,322
 Egypt                    680      14,229
 Dominican                448      13,657
 Republic                      
 Philippines              846      13,434
 Denmark                  561      11,182
 South Korea              264      11,142
 Serbia                   237      10,919
 Panama                   291      10,116
 Argentina                416       9,931
 Czech Republic           306       8,743
 Afghanistan              193       8,676
 Norway                   235       8,301
 Bahrain                   12       8,039
 Algeria                  575       7,728
 Kazakhstan                35       7,234
 Morocco                  194       7,133
 Australia                100       7,081
 Malaysia                 114       7,059
 Moldova                  233       6,704
 Nigeria                  200       6,677
 Finland                  306       6,493
 Oman                      30       6,370
 Ghana                     31       6,269
 Armenia                   70       5,606
 Bolivia                  215       5,187
 Luxembourg               109       3,980
 Iraq                     140       3,877
 Cameroon                 146       3,733
 Hungary                  473       3,641
 Azerbaijan                43       3,631
 Djibouti                   9       3,628
 Honduras                 156       3,204
 Sudan                    121       3,138
 Thailand                  56       3,037
 Uzbekistan                13       2,950
 Guinea                    19       2,927
 Greece                   168       2,853
 Senegal                   32       2,812
 Guatemala                 48       2,512
 Bosnia                   140       2,350
 Tajikistan                44       2,350
 Bulgaria                 120       2,331
 Croatia                   97       2,237
 Ivory Coast               29       2,233
 Cuba                      80       1,908
 North Macedonia          111       1,898
 Democratic                61       1,835
 Republic of the               
 Congo                         
 Iceland                   10       1,803
 Estonia                   64       1,800
 El Salvador               33       1,640
 Lithuania                 62       1,594
 Somalia                   61       1,573
 Gabon                     12       1,567
 New Zealand               21       1,503
 Slovakia                  28       1,502
 Mayotte                    4       1,475
 Slovenia                 106       1,468
 Kyrgyzstan                14       1,313
 Maldives                   4       1,216
 Kenya                     50       1,109
 Hong Kong                  4       1,064
 Sri Lanka                  9       1,045
 Tunisia                   47       1,044
 Guinea-Bissau              6       1,038
 Latvia                    22       1,025
 Lebanon                   26       1,024
 Kosovo                    29       1,003
 Albania                   31         969
 Mali                      55         931
 Cyprus                    17         923
 Niger                     55         914
 Equatorial                10         903
 Guinea                        
 Costa Rica                10         903
 Venezuela                 10         882
 Zambia                     7         866
 Paraguay                  11         836
 Burkina Faso              52         809
 Andorra                   51         762
 Uruguay                   20         749
 Georgia                   12         721
 Jordan                     9         684
 San Marino                41         658
 Malta                      6         599
 Haiti                     22         596
 Palestinian                4         577
 Territories                   
 Sierra Leone              34         570
 Channel Islands           45         558
 Chad                      56         545
 Jamaica                    9         529
 Tanzania                  21         509
 South Sudan                4         481
 Nepal                      3         454
 Taiwan                     7         441
 Réunion                    1         434
 Republic of the           15         420
 Congo                         
 Central African            0         411
 Republic                      
 Ethiopia                   5         389
 Madagascar                 2         371
 Cape Verde                 3         349
 Togo                      12         340
 Benin                      2         340
 Isle of Man               24         336
 Mauritius                 10         332
 Montenegro                 9         324
 Vietnam                    0         324
 Rwanda                     0         314
 Nicaragua                 17         279
 Uganda                     0         264
 Sao Tome and               8         258
 Principe                      
 French Guiana              1         249
 Liberia                   35         238
 Eswatini                   2         217
 Myanmar                    6         199
 Yemen                     32         193
 Martinique                14         192
 Faroe Islands              0         187
 Mozambique                 0         156
 Guadeloupe                13         155
 Gibraltar                  0         151
 Mauritania                 4         141
 Brunei                     1         141
 Guyana                    10         127
 Bermuda                    9         125
 Cambodia                   0         122
 Cayman Islands             1         121
 Trinidad and               8         116
 Tobago                        
 Seychelles                 0         109
 N. Cyprus                  4         108
 Aruba                      3         101
 Bahamas                   11          97
 Monaco                     4          97
 Barbados                   7          90
 Liechtenstein              1          82
 Sint Maarten              15          77
 Malawi                     3          72
 Libya                      3          68
 Angola                     3          58
 Syria                      3          58
 Zimbabwe                   4          48
 Burundi                    1          42
 Saint Martin               3          39
 Comoros                    1          34
 Botswana                   1          29
 Antigua and                3          25
 Barbuda                       
 Gambia                     1          24
 Belize                     2          18
 Curaçao                    1          16
 Turks and                  1          12
 Caicos                        
 Suriname                   1          11
 Montserrat                 1          11
 British Virgin             1           8
 Islands                       
 
Source: Reuters tally based on statements
from health ministries and government
officials.

 (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska, Linda
Pasquini, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika
Roy; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Shounak
Dasgupta)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below