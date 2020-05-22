FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 5.12 million, death toll tops 332,500

May 22 (Reuters) - More than 5.12 million people have been reported to have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 332,526 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0513 GMT on Friday. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL TOTAL TERRITORIES DEATHS CASES United States 94,656 1,583,369 Russia 3,099 317,554 Brazil 20,047 310,087 United Kingdom 36,042 250,908 Spain 27,940 250,891 Italy 32,486 228,006 France 28,215 181,826 Germany 8,187 176,976 Turkey 4,249 153,548 Iran 7,249 129,341 India 3,583 118,447 Peru 3,148 108,769 Mainland China 4,634 82,967 Canada 6,152 81,324 Saudi Arabia 351 65,077 Mexico 6,510 59,567 Chile 589 57,581 Belgium 9,187 56,235 Pakistan 1,067 50,694 Netherlands 5,775 44,730 Qatar 17 38,651 Ecuador 2,939 35,306 Belarus 185 33,371 Sweden 3,871 32,172 Switzerland 1,638 30,694 Portugal 1,277 29,912 Singapore 22 29,812 Bangladesh 408 28,511 United Arab 233 26,004 Emirates Ireland 1,583 24,391 Indonesia 1,278 20,162 Poland 972 20,143 Ukraine 579 19,706 South Africa 369 19,137 Kuwait 129 18,609 Colombia 652 18,330 Romania 1,151 17,585 Japan 802 17,179 Israel 279 16,670 Austria 633 16,322 Egypt 680 14,229 Dominican 448 13,657 Republic Philippines 846 13,434 Denmark 561 11,182 South Korea 264 11,142 Serbia 237 10,919 Panama 291 10,116 Argentina 416 9,931 Czech Republic 306 8,743 Afghanistan 193 8,676 Norway 235 8,301 Bahrain 12 8,039 Algeria 575 7,728 Kazakhstan 35 7,234 Morocco 194 7,133 Australia 100 7,081 Malaysia 114 7,059 Moldova 233 6,704 Nigeria 200 6,677 Finland 306 6,493 Oman 30 6,370 Ghana 31 6,269 Armenia 70 5,606 Bolivia 215 5,187 Luxembourg 109 3,980 Iraq 140 3,877 Cameroon 146 3,733 Hungary 473 3,641 Azerbaijan 43 3,631 Djibouti 9 3,628 Honduras 156 3,204 Sudan 121 3,138 Thailand 56 3,037 Uzbekistan 13 2,950 Guinea 19 2,927 Greece 168 2,853 Senegal 32 2,812 Guatemala 48 2,512 Bosnia 140 2,350 Tajikistan 44 2,350 Bulgaria 120 2,331 Croatia 97 2,237 Ivory Coast 29 2,233 Cuba 80 1,908 North Macedonia 111 1,898 Democratic 61 1,835 Republic of the Congo Iceland 10 1,803 Estonia 64 1,800 El Salvador 33 1,640 Lithuania 62 1,594 Somalia 61 1,573 Gabon 12 1,567 New Zealand 21 1,503 Slovakia 28 1,502 Mayotte 4 1,475 Slovenia 106 1,468 Kyrgyzstan 14 1,313 Maldives 4 1,216 Kenya 50 1,109 Hong Kong 4 1,064 Sri Lanka 9 1,045 Tunisia 47 1,044 Guinea-Bissau 6 1,038 Latvia 22 1,025 Lebanon 26 1,024 Kosovo 29 1,003 Albania 31 969 Mali 55 931 Cyprus 17 923 Niger 55 914 Equatorial 10 903 Guinea Costa Rica 10 903 Venezuela 10 882 Zambia 7 866 Paraguay 11 836 Burkina Faso 52 809 Andorra 51 762 Uruguay 20 749 Georgia 12 721 Jordan 9 684 San Marino 41 658 Malta 6 599 Haiti 22 596 Palestinian 4 577 Territories Sierra Leone 34 570 Channel Islands 45 558 Chad 56 545 Jamaica 9 529 Tanzania 21 509 South Sudan 4 481 Nepal 3 454 Taiwan 7 441 Réunion 1 434 Republic of the 15 420 Congo Central African 0 411 Republic Ethiopia 5 389 Madagascar 2 371 Cape Verde 3 349 Togo 12 340 Benin 2 340 Isle of Man 24 336 Mauritius 10 332 Montenegro 9 324 Vietnam 0 324 Rwanda 0 314 Nicaragua 17 279 Uganda 0 264 Sao Tome and 8 258 Principe French Guiana 1 249 Liberia 35 238 Eswatini 2 217 Myanmar 6 199 Yemen 32 193 Martinique 14 192 Faroe Islands 0 187 Mozambique 0 156 Guadeloupe 13 155 Gibraltar 0 151 Mauritania 4 141 Brunei 1 141 Guyana 10 127 Bermuda 9 125 Cambodia 0 122 Cayman Islands 1 121 Trinidad and 8 116 Tobago Seychelles 0 109 N. Cyprus 4 108 Aruba 3 101 Bahamas 11 97 Monaco 4 97 Barbados 7 90 Liechtenstein 1 82 Sint Maarten 15 77 Malawi 3 72 Libya 3 68 Angola 3 58 Syria 3 58 Zimbabwe 4 48 Burundi 1 42 Saint Martin 3 39 Comoros 1 34 Botswana 1 29 Antigua and 3 25 Barbuda Gambia 1 24 Belize 2 18 Curaçao 1 16 Turks and 1 12 Caicos Suriname 1 11 Montserrat 1 11 British Virgin 1 8 Islands Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska, Linda Pasquini, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Shounak Dasgupta)