FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 5.15 million, death toll tops 333,700

May 22 (Reuters) - More than 5.15 million people have been reported to have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 333,702 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 1447 GMT on Friday. COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL DEATHS TOTAL CASES United States 94,656 1,583,369 Russia 3,249 326,448 Brazil 20,047 310,087 United Kingdom 36,393 250,908 Spain 27,940 250,891 Italy 32,486 228,006 France 28,215 181,826 Germany 8,468 177,368 Turkey 4,249 153,548 Iran 7,300 131,652 India 3,583 118,447 Peru 3,148 108,769 China 4,634 82,971 Canada 6,152 81,324 Saudi Arabia 364 67,719 Mexico 6,510 59,567 Chile 589 57,581 Belgium 9,213 56,511 Pakistan 1,067 50,694 Netherlands 5,788 44,918 Qatar 19 40,481 Ecuador 2,939 35,306 Belarus 190 34,303 Sweden 3,925 32,809 Switzerland 1,638 30,707 Singapore 23 30,426 Bangladesh 432 30,205 Portugal 1,289 30,200 United Arab Emirates 237 26,898 Ireland 1,583 24,391 Indonesia 1,326 20,796 Poland 973 20,379 Ukraine 588 20,148 Kuwait 138 19,464 South Africa 369 19,137 Colombia 652 18,330 Romania 1,159 17,712 Japan 826 17,255 Israel 279 16,690 Austria 635 16,359 Egypt 680 14,229 Dominican Republic 448 13,657 Philippines 857 13,597 Denmark 561 11,230 South Korea 264 11,142 Serbia 237 11,024 Panama 291 10,116 Argentina 416 9,931 Afghanistan 205 9,216 Czech Republic 306 8,757 Bahrain 12 8,338 Norway 235 8,309 Algeria 575 7,728 Kazakhstan 35 7,597 Morocco 196 7,211 Malaysia 115 7,137 Australia 101 7,095 Nigeria 211 7,016 Moldova 234 6,847 Oman 32 6,794 Finland 306 6,537 Ghana 31 6,269 Armenia 74 5,928 Bolivia 215 5,187 Cameroon 156 4,288 Luxembourg 109 3,980 Iraq 140 3,877 Hungary 476 3,678 Azerbaijan 43 3,631 Djibouti 10 3,628 Honduras 156 3,204 Sudan 121 3,138 Guinea 19 3,067 Thailand 56 3,037 Uzbekistan 13 3,028 Greece 168 2,853 Senegal 33 2,815 Guatemala 48 2,512 Bulgaria 125 2,372 Bosnia 141 2,372 Tajikistan 44 2,350 Ivory Coast 29 2,301 Croatia 99 2,243 Democratic Republic of the 62 1,945 Congo North Macedonia 112 1,921 Cuba 80 1,908 Estonia 64 1,807 Iceland 10 1,803 El Salvador 33 1,725 Lithuania 61 1,604 Somalia 61 1,594 Gabon 12 1,567 New Zealand 21 1,504 Slovakia 28 1,503 Mayotte 4 1,475 Slovenia 106 1,468 Kyrgyzstan 14 1,350 Maldives 4 1,216 Kenya 50 1,161 Lebanon 26 1,086 Hong Kong 4 1,066 Sri Lanka 9 1,055 Tunisia 47 1,045 Guinea-Bissau 6 1,038 Latvia 22 1,030 Kosovo 29 1,004 Albania 31 981 Equatorial Guinea 11 960 Mali 60 947 Niger 60 924 Cyprus 17 923 Zambia 7 920 Costa Rica 10 903 Venezuela 10 882 Paraguay 11 836 Burkina Faso 52 812 Andorra 51 762 Uruguay 20 749 Georgia 12 723 Jordan 9 684 San Marino 41 661 Palestinian Territories 4 602 Malta 6 600 Haiti 22 596 Chad 58 588 Sierra Leone 35 585 Channel Islands 45 558 Jamaica 9 529 Tanzania 21 509 Nepal 3 507 South Sudan 5 481 Republic of the Congo 16 469 Taiwan 7 441 Central African Republic 0 436 Réunion 1 434 Ethiopia 5 429 Madagascar 2 405 Cape Verde 3 356 Togo 12 354 Benin 3 345 Isle of Man 24 336 Mauritius 10 332 Montenegro 9 324 Vietnam 0 324 Rwanda 0 320 Nicaragua 17 279 Sao Tome and Principe 8 269 Uganda 0 264 French Guiana 1 249 Liberia 35 240 Eswatini 2 220 Myanmar 6 199 Yemen 33 193 Martinique 14 192 Faroe Islands 0 187 Mauritania 5 173 Mozambique 0 162 Guadeloupe 13 155 Gibraltar 0 151 Brunei 1 141 Guyana 10 127 Bermuda 9 125 Cambodia 0 123 Cayman Islands 1 121 Trinidad and Tobago 8 116 Seychelles 0 109 N. Cyprus 4 108 Aruba 3 101 Monaco 4 97 Bahamas 11 97 Barbados 7 90 Liechtenstein 1 82 Sint Maarten 15 77 Malawi 3 72 Libya 3 71 Angola 3 60 Syria 3 58 Zimbabwe 4 51 Burundi 1 42 Saint Martin 3 39 Comoros 1 34 Botswana 1 29 Antigua and Barbuda 3 25 Gambia 1 24 Belize 2 18 Curaçao 1 16 Turks and Caicos 1 12 Suriname 1 11 Montserrat 1 11 British Virgin Islands 1 8 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.