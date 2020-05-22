FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 5.15 million, death toll tops 333,700

Healthcare
    May 22 (Reuters) - More than 5.15 million people
have been reported to have been infected by the novel
coronavirus globally and 333,702 have died, according
to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in
more than 210 countries and territories since the first
cases were identified in China in December 2019.
    The following table lists countries that have
reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as
of 1447 GMT on Friday.
 
 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES    TOTAL DEATHS  TOTAL CASES
 United States                      94,656    1,583,369
 Russia                              3,249      326,448
 Brazil                             20,047      310,087
 United Kingdom                     36,393      250,908
 Spain                              27,940      250,891
 Italy                              32,486      228,006
 France                             28,215      181,826
 Germany                             8,468      177,368
 Turkey                              4,249      153,548
 Iran                                7,300      131,652
 India                               3,583      118,447
 Peru                                3,148      108,769
 China                               4,634       82,971
 Canada                              6,152       81,324
 Saudi Arabia                          364       67,719
 Mexico                              6,510       59,567
 Chile                                 589       57,581
 Belgium                             9,213       56,511
 Pakistan                            1,067       50,694
 Netherlands                         5,788       44,918
 Qatar                                  19       40,481
 Ecuador                             2,939       35,306
 Belarus                               190       34,303
 Sweden                              3,925       32,809
 Switzerland                         1,638       30,707
 Singapore                              23       30,426
 Bangladesh                            432       30,205
 Portugal                            1,289       30,200
 United Arab Emirates                  237       26,898
 Ireland                             1,583       24,391
 Indonesia                           1,326       20,796
 Poland                                973       20,379
 Ukraine                               588       20,148
 Kuwait                                138       19,464
 South Africa                          369       19,137
 Colombia                              652       18,330
 Romania                             1,159       17,712
 Japan                                 826       17,255
 Israel                                279       16,690
 Austria                               635       16,359
 Egypt                                 680       14,229
 Dominican Republic                    448       13,657
 Philippines                           857       13,597
 Denmark                               561       11,230
 South Korea                           264       11,142
 Serbia                                237       11,024
 Panama                                291       10,116
 Argentina                             416        9,931
 Afghanistan                           205        9,216
 Czech Republic                        306        8,757
 Bahrain                                12        8,338
 Norway                                235        8,309
 Algeria                               575        7,728
 Kazakhstan                             35        7,597
 Morocco                               196        7,211
 Malaysia                              115        7,137
 Australia                             101        7,095
 Nigeria                               211        7,016
 Moldova                               234        6,847
 Oman                                   32        6,794
 Finland                               306        6,537
 Ghana                                  31        6,269
 Armenia                                74        5,928
 Bolivia                               215        5,187
 Cameroon                              156        4,288
 Luxembourg                            109        3,980
 Iraq                                  140        3,877
 Hungary                               476        3,678
 Azerbaijan                             43        3,631
 Djibouti                               10        3,628
 Honduras                              156        3,204
 Sudan                                 121        3,138
 Guinea                                 19        3,067
 Thailand                               56        3,037
 Uzbekistan                             13        3,028
 Greece                                168        2,853
 Senegal                                33        2,815
 Guatemala                              48        2,512
 Bulgaria                              125        2,372
 Bosnia                                141        2,372
 Tajikistan                             44        2,350
 Ivory Coast                            29        2,301
 Croatia                                99        2,243
 Democratic Republic of the             62        1,945
 Congo                                      
 North Macedonia                       112        1,921
 Cuba                                   80        1,908
 Estonia                                64        1,807
 Iceland                                10        1,803
 El Salvador                            33        1,725
 Lithuania                              61        1,604
 Somalia                                61        1,594
 Gabon                                  12        1,567
 New Zealand                            21        1,504
 Slovakia                               28        1,503
 Mayotte                                 4        1,475
 Slovenia                              106        1,468
 Kyrgyzstan                             14        1,350
 Maldives                                4        1,216
 Kenya                                  50        1,161
 Lebanon                                26        1,086
 Hong Kong                               4        1,066
 Sri Lanka                               9        1,055
 Tunisia                                47        1,045
 Guinea-Bissau                           6        1,038
 Latvia                                 22        1,030
 Kosovo                                 29        1,004
 Albania                                31          981
 Equatorial Guinea                      11          960
 Mali                                   60          947
 Niger                                  60          924
 Cyprus                                 17          923
 Zambia                                  7          920
 Costa Rica                             10          903
 Venezuela                              10          882
 Paraguay                               11          836
 Burkina Faso                           52          812
 Andorra                                51          762
 Uruguay                                20          749
 Georgia                                12          723
 Jordan                                  9          684
 San Marino                             41          661
 Palestinian Territories                 4          602
 Malta                                   6          600
 Haiti                                  22          596
 Chad                                   58          588
 Sierra Leone                           35          585
 Channel Islands                        45          558
 Jamaica                                 9          529
 Tanzania                               21          509
 Nepal                                   3          507
 South Sudan                             5          481
 Republic of the Congo                  16          469
 Taiwan                                  7          441
 Central African Republic                0          436
 Réunion                                 1          434
 Ethiopia                                5          429
 Madagascar                              2          405
 Cape Verde                              3          356
 Togo                                   12          354
 Benin                                   3          345
 Isle of Man                            24          336
 Mauritius                              10          332
 Montenegro                              9          324
 Vietnam                                 0          324
 Rwanda                                  0          320
 Nicaragua                              17          279
 Sao Tome and Principe                   8          269
 Uganda                                  0          264
 French Guiana                           1          249
 Liberia                                35          240
 Eswatini                                2          220
 Myanmar                                 6          199
 Yemen                                  33          193
 Martinique                             14          192
 Faroe Islands                           0          187
 Mauritania                              5          173
 Mozambique                              0          162
 Guadeloupe                             13          155
 Gibraltar                               0          151
 Brunei                                  1          141
 Guyana                                 10          127
 Bermuda                                 9          125
 Cambodia                                0          123
 Cayman Islands                          1          121
 Trinidad and Tobago                     8          116
 Seychelles                              0          109
 N. Cyprus                               4          108
 Aruba                                   3          101
 Monaco                                  4           97
 Bahamas                                11           97
 Barbados                                7           90
 Liechtenstein                           1           82
 Sint Maarten                           15           77
 Malawi                                  3           72
 Libya                                   3           71
 Angola                                  3           60
 Syria                                   3           58
 Zimbabwe                                4           51
 Burundi                                 1           42
 Saint Martin                            3           39
 Comoros                                 1           34
 Botswana                                1           29
 Antigua and Barbuda                     3           25
 Gambia                                  1           24
 Belize                                  2           18
 Curaçao                                 1           16
 Turks and Caicos                        1           12
 Suriname                                1           11
 Montserrat                              1           11
 British Virgin Islands                  1            8
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials.

   

 (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska, Linda Pasquini,
Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Mark
Heinrich and Shounak Dasgupta)
