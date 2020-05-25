Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 5.40 million, death toll tops 343,900

11 Min Read

    May 25 (Reuters) - More than 5.40 million
people have been reported infected with the
novel coronavirus globally and 343,900 have
died, a Reuters tally shows. Infections have
been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were
identified in China in December 2019.
    Here are countries that reported deaths
and/or at least 100 confirmed cases by 0519
GMT on Monday.
 
    
 COUNTRIES AND      TOTAL DEATHS  TOTAL CASES
 TERRITORIES                      
 United States            97,568     1,647,663
 Brazil                   22,666       363,211
 Russia                    3,541       344,481
 United Kingdom           36,793       259,559
 Spain                    28,678       253,144
 Italy                    32,785       229,858
 France                   28,367       182,584
 Germany                   8,279       178,534
 Turkey                    4,308       155,686
 India                     3,867       138,845
 Iran                      7,300       131,652
 Peru                      3,456       119,959
 Canada                    6,424        84,699
 Mainland China            4,634        82,974
 Saudi Arabia                390        72,560
 Chile                       718        69,102
 Mexico                    7,394        68,620
 Belgium                   9,280        57,092
 Pakistan                  1,133        54,601
 Netherlands               5,822        45,236
 Qatar                        23        43,714
 Ecuador                   3,108        36,756
 Belarus                     199        36,198
 Bangladesh                  480        33,610
 Sweden                    3,998        33,459
 Singapore                    23        31,616
 Switzerland               1,641        30,736
 Portugal                  1,316        30,623
 United Arab                 241        28,491
 Emirates                         
 Ireland                   1,608        24,639
 Indonesia                 1,372        22,271
 Poland                      995        21,236
 Kuwait                      156        21,202
 Colombia                    727        21,175
 Ukraine                     617        20,986
 South Africa                369        19,137
 Romania                   1,185        18,070
 Japan                       852        17,323
 Israel                      279        16,690
 Austria                     640        16,429
 Dominican                   458        14,422
 Republic                         
 Egypt                       680        14,229
 Philippines                 868        14,035
 Argentina                   452        12,076
 Denmark                     561        11,360
 South Korea                 266        11,190
 Serbia                      238        11,159
 Panama                      306        10,926
 Afghanistan                 205         9,216
 Bahrain                      13         8,989
 Czech Republic              315         8,891
 Norway                      235         8,322
 Kazakhstan                   35         8,322
 Oman                         33         7,770
 Algeria                     575         7,728
 Morocco                     197         7,332
 Malaysia                    115         7,245
 Australia                   102         7,109
 Moldova                     250         7,093
 Nigeria                     211         7,016
 Armenia                      81         6,661
 Finland                     307         6,579
 Ghana                        31         6,269
 Bolivia                     250         6,263
 Cameroon                    156         4,288
 Luxembourg                  109         3,990
 Azerbaijan                   49         3,982
 Iraq                        147         3,964
 Honduras                    180         3,950
 Hungary                     486         3,741
 Guatemala                    58         3,424
 Uzbekistan                   13         3,150
 Sudan                       121         3,138
 Guinea                       19         3,067
 Thailand                     56         3,040
 Tajikistan                   46         2,929
 Greece                      171         2,878
 Senegal                      33         2,815
 Bulgaria                    130         2,427
 Bosnia                      144         2,401
 Ivory Coast                  29         2,301
 Croatia                      99         2,244
 Djibouti                     10         2,069
 El Salvador                  35         1,983
 North Macedonia             113         1,978
 Democratic                   62         1,945
 Republic of the                  
 Congo                            
 Cuba                         82         1,941
 Estonia                      64         1,823
 Iceland                      10         1,804
 Lithuania                    63         1,616
 Somalia                      61         1,594
 Gabon                        12         1,567
 Slovakia                     28         1,509
 New Zealand                  21         1,504
 Mayotte                       4         1,475
 Slovenia                    106         1,468
 Kyrgyzstan                   14         1,403
 Maldives                      4         1,313
 Kenya                        50         1,161
 Venezuela                    10         1,121
 Sri Lanka                     9         1,118
 Lebanon                      26         1,086
 Hong Kong                     4         1,066
 Latvia                       22         1,047
 Tunisia                      47         1,045
 Guinea-Bissau                 6         1,038
 Kosovo                       29         1,032
 Albania                      32           998
 Equatorial Guinea            11           960
 Mali                         60           947
 Costa Rica                   10           930
 Niger                        60           924
 Cyprus                       17           923
 Zambia                        7           920
 Haiti                        26           865
 Paraguay                     11           862
 Burkina Faso                 52           812
 Uruguay                      22           769
 Andorra                      51           762
 Georgia                      12           730
 Jordan                        9           700
 San Marino                   41           661
 Malta                         6           610
 Nepal                         3           603
 Palestinian                   4           602
 Territories                      
 Chad                         58           588
 Sierra Leone                 35           585
 Channel Islands              42           558
 Jamaica                       9           550
 Tanzania                     21           509
 South Sudan                   5           481
 Republic of the              16           469
 Congo                            
 Taiwan                        7           441
 Central African               0           436
 Republic                         
 Réunion                       1           434
 Ethiopia                      5           433
 Madagascar                    2           405
 Cape Verde                    3           356
 Togo                         12           354
 Benin                         3           345
 Isle of Man                  24           336
 Mauritius                    10           332
 French Guiana                 1           328
 Vietnam                       0           325
 Montenegro                    9           324
 Rwanda                        0           320
 Nicaragua                    17           279
 Sao Tome and                  8           269
 Principe                         
 Uganda                        0           264
 Liberia                      35           240
 Eswatini                      2           220
 Yemen                        40           216
 Myanmar                       6           201
 Martinique                   14           197
 Faroe Islands                 0           187
 Mauritania                    5           173
 Mozambique                    0           162
 Guadeloupe                   14           161
 Gibraltar                     0           151
 Brunei                        1           141
 Guyana                       10           135
 Bermuda                       9           133
 Cayman Islands                1           129
 Cambodia                      0           124
 Trinidad and                  8           116
 Tobago                           
 N. Cyprus                     4           108
 Aruba                         3           101
 Bahamas                      11           100
 Monaco                        4            98
 Barbados                      7            92
 Liechtenstein                 1            82
 Sint Maarten                 15            77
 Malawi                        3            72
 Libya                         3            71
 Angola                        3            60
 Syria                         4            59
 Zimbabwe                      4            51
 Burundi                       1            42
 Saint Martin                  3            39
 Comoros                       1            34
 Botswana                      1            29
 Antigua and                   3            25
 Barbuda                          
 Gambia                        1            24
 Belize                        2            18
 Curaçao                       1            17
 Turks and Caicos              1            12
 Suriname                      1            11
 Montserrat                    1            11
 British Virgin                1             8
 Islands                          
 
       
Source: Reuters tally based on statements from
health ministries and government officials.

   

 (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska, Linda
Pasquini, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy;
Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Clarence
Fernandez)
