FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 5.40 million, death toll tops 343,900

May 25 (Reuters) - More than 5.40 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 343,900 have died, a Reuters tally shows. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. For Eikon users, click on COVID-19 MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. Here are countries that reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases by 0519 GMT on Monday. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS TOTAL CASES TERRITORIES United States 97,568 1,647,663 Brazil 22,666 363,211 Russia 3,541 344,481 United Kingdom 36,793 259,559 Spain 28,678 253,144 Italy 32,785 229,858 France 28,367 182,584 Germany 8,279 178,534 Turkey 4,308 155,686 India 3,867 138,845 Iran 7,300 131,652 Peru 3,456 119,959 Canada 6,424 84,699 Mainland China 4,634 82,974 Saudi Arabia 390 72,560 Chile 718 69,102 Mexico 7,394 68,620 Belgium 9,280 57,092 Pakistan 1,133 54,601 Netherlands 5,822 45,236 Qatar 23 43,714 Ecuador 3,108 36,756 Belarus 199 36,198 Bangladesh 480 33,610 Sweden 3,998 33,459 Singapore 23 31,616 Switzerland 1,641 30,736 Portugal 1,316 30,623 United Arab 241 28,491 Emirates Ireland 1,608 24,639 Indonesia 1,372 22,271 Poland 995 21,236 Kuwait 156 21,202 Colombia 727 21,175 Ukraine 617 20,986 South Africa 369 19,137 Romania 1,185 18,070 Japan 852 17,323 Israel 279 16,690 Austria 640 16,429 Dominican 458 14,422 Republic Egypt 680 14,229 Philippines 868 14,035 Argentina 452 12,076 Denmark 561 11,360 South Korea 266 11,190 Serbia 238 11,159 Panama 306 10,926 Afghanistan 205 9,216 Bahrain 13 8,989 Czech Republic 315 8,891 Norway 235 8,322 Kazakhstan 35 8,322 Oman 33 7,770 Algeria 575 7,728 Morocco 197 7,332 Malaysia 115 7,245 Australia 102 7,109 Moldova 250 7,093 Nigeria 211 7,016 Armenia 81 6,661 Finland 307 6,579 Ghana 31 6,269 Bolivia 250 6,263 Cameroon 156 4,288 Luxembourg 109 3,990 Azerbaijan 49 3,982 Iraq 147 3,964 Honduras 180 3,950 Hungary 486 3,741 Guatemala 58 3,424 Uzbekistan 13 3,150 Sudan 121 3,138 Guinea 19 3,067 Thailand 56 3,040 Tajikistan 46 2,929 Greece 171 2,878 Senegal 33 2,815 Bulgaria 130 2,427 Bosnia 144 2,401 Ivory Coast 29 2,301 Croatia 99 2,244 Djibouti 10 2,069 El Salvador 35 1,983 North Macedonia 113 1,978 Democratic 62 1,945 Republic of the Congo Cuba 82 1,941 Estonia 64 1,823 Iceland 10 1,804 Lithuania 63 1,616 Somalia 61 1,594 Gabon 12 1,567 Slovakia 28 1,509 New Zealand 21 1,504 Mayotte 4 1,475 Slovenia 106 1,468 Kyrgyzstan 14 1,403 Maldives 4 1,313 Kenya 50 1,161 Venezuela 10 1,121 Sri Lanka 9 1,118 Lebanon 26 1,086 Hong Kong 4 1,066 Latvia 22 1,047 Tunisia 47 1,045 Guinea-Bissau 6 1,038 Kosovo 29 1,032 Albania 32 998 Equatorial Guinea 11 960 Mali 60 947 Costa Rica 10 930 Niger 60 924 Cyprus 17 923 Zambia 7 920 Haiti 26 865 Paraguay 11 862 Burkina Faso 52 812 Uruguay 22 769 Andorra 51 762 Georgia 12 730 Jordan 9 700 San Marino 41 661 Malta 6 610 Nepal 3 603 Palestinian 4 602 Territories Chad 58 588 Sierra Leone 35 585 Channel Islands 42 558 Jamaica 9 550 Tanzania 21 509 South Sudan 5 481 Republic of the 16 469 Congo Taiwan 7 441 Central African 0 436 Republic Réunion 1 434 Ethiopia 5 433 Madagascar 2 405 Cape Verde 3 356 Togo 12 354 Benin 3 345 Isle of Man 24 336 Mauritius 10 332 French Guiana 1 328 Vietnam 0 325 Montenegro 9 324 Rwanda 0 320 Nicaragua 17 279 Sao Tome and 8 269 Principe Uganda 0 264 Liberia 35 240 Eswatini 2 220 Yemen 40 216 Myanmar 6 201 Martinique 14 197 Faroe Islands 0 187 Mauritania 5 173 Mozambique 0 162 Guadeloupe 14 161 Gibraltar 0 151 Brunei 1 141 Guyana 10 135 Bermuda 9 133 Cayman Islands 1 129 Cambodia 0 124 Trinidad and 8 116 Tobago N. Cyprus 4 108 Aruba 3 101 Bahamas 11 100 Monaco 4 98 Barbados 7 92 Liechtenstein 1 82 Sint Maarten 15 77 Malawi 3 72 Libya 3 71 Angola 3 60 Syria 4 59 Zimbabwe 4 51 Burundi 1 42 Saint Martin 3 39 Comoros 1 34 Botswana 1 29 Antigua and 3 25 Barbuda Gambia 1 24 Belize 2 18 Curaçao 1 17 Turks and Caicos 1 12 Suriname 1 11 Montserrat 1 11 British Virgin 1 8 Islands Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. GRAPHIC-Tracking and explaining the new coronavirus tmsnrt.rs/2GVwIyw Online site for coronavirus here COVID-19 - Macro Vitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 COVID 19 - Macro Vitals Case Tracker cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ ^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska, Linda Pasquini, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Clarence Fernandez)