FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 5.5 million, death toll tops 345,400

May 26 (Reuters) - More than 5.5 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 345,433 have died, a Reuters tally shows. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. For Eikon users, click on COVID-19 MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker. Here are countries that reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases by 0538 GMT on Tuesday. Countries and Total Cases Total Deaths Territories United States 1668257 98068 Brazil 374898 23473 Russia 353427 3633 United Kingdom 261184 36914 Spain 253254 26837 Italy 230158 32877 France 182942 28457 Germany 178732 8294 Turkey 157814 4369 India 138845 4021 Iran 137724 7451 Peru 123979 3629 Canada 85711 6545 Mainland China 82985 4634 Chile 73997 761 Saudi Arabia 72560 390 Mexico 71105 7633 Belgium 57342 9312 Pakistan 56349 1167 Qatar 45465 26 Netherlands 45445 5830 Ecuador 37355 3203 Belarus 37144 204 Bangladesh 35585 501 Sweden 33843 4029 Singapore 31960 23 Portugal 30788 1330 Switzerland 30746 1642 United Arab 29485 245 Emirates Ireland 24698 1606 Indonesia 22750 1391 South Africa 22583 429 Colombia 21981 750 Kuwait 21867 165 Poland 21440 996 Ukraine 21245 623 Romania 18283 1193 Japan 17344 864 Egypt 17265 764 Israel 16720 280 Austria 16458 641 Dominican 15073 460 Republic Philippines 14319 873 Argentina 12628 467 Denmark 11387 563 South Korea 11206 267 Serbia 11194 239 Panama 11183 310 Afghanistan 11173 219 Bahrain 9138 14 Czech Republic 8972 317 Kazakhstan 8531 35 Algeria 8499 609 Norway 8352 235 Nigeria 7839 226 Oman 7770 37 Morocco 7429 198 Malaysia 7417 115 Australia 7118 102 Moldova 7093 256 Ghana 6808 32 Armenia 6661 81 Bolivia 6660 261 Finland 6599 308 Iraq 4632 163 Cameroon 4400 159 Honduras 4189 182 Luxembourg 3993 110 Azerbaijan 3982 49 Sudan 3820 165 Hungary 3786 491 Guatemala 3760 59 Guinea 3275 20 Uzbekistan 3189 13 Senegal 3130 35 Tajikistan 3100 46 Thailand 3042 56 Greece 2882 172 Bulgaria 2433 130 Bosnia 2406 146 Ivory Coast 2376 30 Democratic 2296 67 Republic of the Congo Djibouti 2270 10 Croatia 2244 100 El Salvador 2042 36 North 1999 113 Macedonia Cuba 1947 82 Gabon 1934 12 Estonia 1824 65 Iceland 1804 10 Lithuania 1635 63 Somalia 1594 61 Slovakia 1511 28 New Zealand 1504 21 Mayotte 1475 4 Slovenia 1469 107 Kyrgyzstan 1433 16 Maldives 1371 4 Kenya 1214 51 Sri Lanka 1182 10 Venezuela 1177 10 Guinea-Bissau 1173 6 Lebanon 1119 26 Hong Kong 1066 4 Mali 1059 67 Latvia 1049 22 Tunisia 1048 48 Equatorial 1043 12 Guinea Kosovo 1032 29 Albania 1004 32 Haiti 958 27 Costa Rica 951 10 Niger 945 61 Cyprus 923 17 Zambia 920 7 Paraguay 865 11 Burkina Faso 832 52 Uruguay 787 22 Andorra 763 51 Georgia 730 12 Sierra Leone 721 40 Jordan 708 9 Nepal 682 4 Chad 675 60 San Marino 666 42 Ethiopia 655 5 South Sudan 655 8 Malta 611 6 Central 604 1 African Republic Palestinian 602 5 Territories Channel 558 42 Islands Jamaica 551 9 Madagascar 527 2 Tanzania 509 21 Republic of 487 16 the Congo Taiwan 441 7 Réunion 434 1 Benin 401 3 Cape Verde 380 3 Togo 354 12 French Guiana 353 1 Isle of Man 336 24 Mauritius 334 10 Rwanda 327 0 Vietnam 326 0 Montenegro 324 9 Uganda 304 0 Sao Tome and 299 9 Principe Nicaragua 279 17 Liberia 265 35 Mauritania 237 6 Yemen 222 42 Eswatini 220 2 Myanmar 201 6 Martinique 197 14 Mozambique 194 0 Faroe Islands 187 0 Guadeloupe 161 14 Gibraltar 151 0 Brunei 141 1 Guyana 137 11 Bermuda 133 9 Cayman Islands 129 1 Cambodia 124 0 Trinidad and 116 8 Tobago N. Cyprus 108 4 Syria 106 4 Malawi 101 5 Aruba 101 3 Bahamas 100 11 Monaco 98 4 Barbados 92 7 Comoros 87 1 Liechtenstein 82 1 Sint Maarten 77 15 Libya 75 3 Angola 69 4 Zimbabwe 56 4 Burundi 42 1 Saint Martin 39 3 Botswana 35 1 Antigua and 25 3 Barbuda Gambia 25 1 Belize 18 2 Curaçao 17 1 Turks and 12 1 Caicos Suriname 11 1 Montserrat 11 1 British Virgin 8 1 Islands Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.