March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 5.5 million, death toll tops 345,400

    May 26 (Reuters) - More than 5.5 million
people have been reported infected with the
novel coronavirus globally and 345,433 have
died, a Reuters tally shows. Infections have
been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were
identified in China in December 2019.
    For an interactive graphic tracking the
global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7
 in an external browser.
    For Eikon users, click on COVID-19
MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666
 for a case tracker.
    Here are countries that reported deaths
and/or at least 100 confirmed cases by 0538
GMT on Tuesday.
 
 Countries and   Total Cases      Total Deaths
 Territories                      
 United States           1668257         98068
 Brazil                   374898         23473
 Russia                   353427          3633
 United Kingdom           261184         36914
 Spain                    253254         26837
 Italy                    230158         32877
 France                   182942         28457
 Germany                  178732          8294
 Turkey                   157814          4369
 India                    138845          4021
 Iran                     137724          7451
 Peru                     123979          3629
 Canada                    85711          6545
 Mainland China            82985          4634
 Chile                     73997           761
 Saudi Arabia              72560           390
 Mexico                    71105          7633
 Belgium                   57342          9312
 Pakistan                  56349          1167
 Qatar                     45465            26
 Netherlands               45445          5830
 Ecuador                   37355          3203
 Belarus                   37144           204
 Bangladesh                35585           501
 Sweden                    33843          4029
 Singapore                 31960            23
 Portugal                  30788          1330
 Switzerland               30746          1642
 United Arab               29485           245
 Emirates                         
 Ireland                   24698          1606
 Indonesia                 22750          1391
 South Africa              22583           429
 Colombia                  21981           750
 Kuwait                    21867           165
 Poland                    21440           996
 Ukraine                   21245           623
 Romania                   18283          1193
 Japan                     17344           864
 Egypt                     17265           764
 Israel                    16720           280
 Austria                   16458           641
 Dominican                 15073           460
 Republic                         
 Philippines               14319           873
 Argentina                 12628           467
 Denmark                   11387           563
 South Korea               11206           267
 Serbia                    11194           239
 Panama                    11183           310
 Afghanistan               11173           219
 Bahrain                    9138            14
 Czech Republic             8972           317
 Kazakhstan                 8531            35
 Algeria                    8499           609
 Norway                     8352           235
 Nigeria                    7839           226
 Oman                       7770            37
 Morocco                    7429           198
 Malaysia                   7417           115
 Australia                  7118           102
 Moldova                    7093           256
 Ghana                      6808            32
 Armenia                    6661            81
 Bolivia                    6660           261
 Finland                    6599           308
 Iraq                       4632           163
 Cameroon                   4400           159
 Honduras                   4189           182
 Luxembourg                 3993           110
 Azerbaijan                 3982            49
 Sudan                      3820           165
 Hungary                    3786           491
 Guatemala                  3760            59
 Guinea                     3275            20
 Uzbekistan                 3189            13
 Senegal                    3130            35
 Tajikistan                 3100            46
 Thailand                   3042            56
 Greece                     2882           172
 Bulgaria                   2433           130
 Bosnia                     2406           146
 Ivory Coast                2376            30
 Democratic                 2296            67
 Republic of                      
 the Congo                        
 Djibouti                   2270            10
 Croatia                    2244           100
 El Salvador                2042            36
 North                      1999           113
 Macedonia                        
 Cuba                       1947            82
 Gabon                      1934            12
 Estonia                    1824            65
 Iceland                    1804            10
 Lithuania                  1635            63
 Somalia                    1594            61
 Slovakia                   1511            28
 New Zealand                1504            21
 Mayotte                    1475             4
 Slovenia                   1469           107
 Kyrgyzstan                 1433            16
 Maldives                   1371             4
 Kenya                      1214            51
 Sri Lanka                  1182            10
 Venezuela                  1177            10
 Guinea-Bissau              1173             6
 Lebanon                    1119            26
 Hong Kong                  1066             4
 Mali                       1059            67
 Latvia                     1049            22
 Tunisia                    1048            48
 Equatorial                 1043            12
 Guinea                           
 Kosovo                     1032            29
 Albania                    1004            32
 Haiti                       958            27
 Costa Rica                  951            10
 Niger                       945            61
 Cyprus                      923            17
 Zambia                      920             7
 Paraguay                    865            11
 Burkina Faso                832            52
 Uruguay                     787            22
 Andorra                     763            51
 Georgia                     730            12
 Sierra Leone                721            40
 Jordan                      708             9
 Nepal                       682             4
 Chad                        675            60
 San Marino                  666            42
 Ethiopia                    655             5
 South Sudan                 655             8
 Malta                       611             6
 Central                     604             1
 African                          
 Republic                         
 Palestinian                 602             5
 Territories                      
 Channel                     558            42
 Islands                          
 Jamaica                     551             9
 Madagascar                  527             2
 Tanzania                    509            21
 Republic of                 487            16
 the Congo                        
 Taiwan                      441             7
 Réunion                     434             1
 Benin                       401             3
 Cape Verde                  380             3
 Togo                        354            12
 French Guiana               353             1
 Isle of Man                 336            24
 Mauritius                   334            10
 Rwanda                      327             0
 Vietnam                     326             0
 Montenegro                  324             9
 Uganda                      304             0
 Sao Tome and                299             9
 Principe                         
 Nicaragua                   279            17
 Liberia                     265            35
 Mauritania                  237             6
 Yemen                       222            42
 Eswatini                    220             2
 Myanmar                     201             6
 Martinique                  197            14
 Mozambique                  194             0
 Faroe Islands               187             0
 Guadeloupe                  161            14
 Gibraltar                   151             0
 Brunei                      141             1
 Guyana                      137            11
 Bermuda                     133             9
 Cayman Islands              129             1
 Cambodia                    124             0
 Trinidad and                116             8
 Tobago                           
 N. Cyprus                   108             4
 Syria                       106             4
 Malawi                      101             5
 Aruba                       101             3
 Bahamas                     100            11
 Monaco                       98             4
 Barbados                     92             7
 Comoros                      87             1
 Liechtenstein                82             1
 Sint Maarten                 77            15
 Libya                        75             3
 Angola                       69             4
 Zimbabwe                     56             4
 Burundi                      42             1
 Saint Martin                 39             3
 Botswana                     35             1
 Antigua and                  25             3
 Barbuda                          
 Gambia                       25             1
 Belize                       18             2
 Curaçao                      17             1
 Turks and                    12             1
 Caicos                           
 Suriname                     11             1
 Montserrat                   11             1
 British Virgin                8             1
 Islands                          
 

       
Source: Reuters tally based on statements from
health ministries and government officials.

   

GRAPHIC-Tracking and explaining the new
coronavirus                     tmsnrt.rs/2GVwIyw
Online site for coronavirus    here
COVID-19 - Macro Vitals                       
                                             
cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098
COVID 19 - Macro Vitals Case Tracker          
                                  cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666
   
 (Compiled by Linda Pasquini; Editing by)
