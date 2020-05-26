Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 5.5 million, death toll tops 346,700

    May 26 (Reuters) - More than 5.5 million
people have been reported infected with the
novel coronavirus globally and 346,731 have
died, a Reuters tally shows. Infections have
been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were
identified in China in December 2019.
    Here are countries that reported deaths
and/or at least 100 confirmed cases by 1610 GMT
on Tuesday.
 
    
 Countries and             Total      Total
 Territories               Deaths     Cases
 United States                98,068   1,668,257
 Brazil                       23,473     374,898
 Russia                        3,807     362,342
 United Kingdom               37,048     265,227
 Spain                        27,119     254,113
 Italy                        32,877     230,158
 France                       28,457     182,942
 Germany                       8,342     178,880
 Turkey                        4,369     157,814
 India                         4,167     145,380
 Iran                          7,508     139,151
 Peru                          3,629     123,979
 Canada                        6,545      85,711
 China                         4,634      82,992
 Chile                           806      77,961
 Saudi Arabia                    399      76,726
 Mexico                        7,633      71,105
 Pakistan                      1,197      57,705
 Belgium                       9,334      57,456
 Qatar                            28      47,207
 Netherlands                   5,856      45,578
 Belarus                         208      38,059
 Ecuador                       3,203      37,355
 Bangladesh                      522      36,751
 Sweden                        4,125      34,440
 Singapore                        23      32,343
 United Arab Emirates            253      31,086
 Portugal                      1,342      31,007
 Switzerland                   1,648      30,761
 Ireland                       1,606      24,698
 Indonesia                     1,418      23,165
 South Africa                    429      22,583
 Kuwait                          172      22,575
 Poland                        1,024      22,074
 Colombia                        750      21,981
 Ukraine                         644      21,584
 Romania                        1210      18,429
 Japan                           873      17,374
 Egypt                           764      17,265
 Israel                          281      16,743
 Austria                         643      16,497
 Dominican Republic              460      15,073
 Philippines                     873      14,319
 Argentina                       467      12,628
 Afghanistan                     220      11,831
 Denmark                         563      11,428
 Serbia                          239      11,227
 South Korea                     269      11,225
 Panama                          310      11,183
 Bahrain                          14       9,223
 Czech Republic                  317       9,004
 Kazakhstan                       35       8,969
 Algeria                         609       8,503
 Norway                          235       8,364
 Oman                             37       8,118
 Nigeria                         226       7,839
 Malaysia                        115       7,604
 Morocco                         202       7,556
 Moldova                         267       7,305
 Australia                       102       7,133
 Ghana                            32       6,964
 Armenia                          81       6,661
 Bolivia                         261       6,660
 Finland                         312       6,628
 Cameroon                        165       4,890
 Iraq                            169       4,848
 Honduras                        182       4,189
 Luxembourg                      110       3,995
 Azerbaijan                       49       3,982
 Sudan                           165       3,820
 Hungary                         499       3,771
 Guatemala                        59       3,760
 Tajikistan                       46       3,281
 Uzbekistan                       13       3,281
 Guinea                           20       3,275
 Senegal                          35       3,130
 Thailand                         57       3,045
 Greece                          173       2,892
 Bulgaria                        130       2,443
 Ivory Coast                      30       2,423
 Bosnia                          149       2,416
 Democratic Republic of           68       2,403
 the Congo                            
 Djibouti                         10       2,270
 Croatia                         101       2,244
 El Salvador                      36       2,042
 North Macedonia                 116       2,014
 Cuba                             82       1,963
 Gabon                            12       1,934
 Estonia                          65       1,834
 Iceland                          10       1,804
 Lithuania                        65       1,639
 Somalia                          61       1,594
 Slovakia                         28       1,513
 New Zealand                      21       1,504
 Mayotte                           4       1,475
 Slovenia                        108       1,469
 Kyrgyzstan                       16       1,468
 Maldives                          4       1,395
 Kenya                            52       1,286
 Sri Lanka                        10       1,209
 Venezuela                        10       1,177
 Guinea-Bissau                     6       1,173
 Lebanon                          26       1,140
 Hong Kong                         4       1,066
 Mali                             67       1,059
 Latvia                           22       1,053
 Tunisia                          48       1,048
 Equatorial Guinea                12       1,043
 Kosovo                           30       1,038
 Albania                          33       1,029
 Haiti                            27         958
 Niger                            62         951
 Costa Rica                       10         951
 Cyprus                           17         939
 Zambia                            7         920
 Paraguay                         11         865
 Burkina Faso                     52         832
 Uruguay                          22         787
 Nepal                             4         772
 Andorra                          51         763
 Georgia                          12         730
 Sierra Leone                     40         721
 Jordan                            9         718
 Chad                             60         675
 San Marino                       42         666
 Ethiopia                          5         655
 South Sudan                       8         655
 Malta                             6         611
 Central African Republic          1         604
 Palestinian Territories           5         602
 Channel Islands                  42         558
 Jamaica                           9         552
 Madagascar                        2         542
 Republic of the Congo            17         531
 Tanzania                         21         509
 Taiwan                            7         441
 Réunion                           1         434
 Benin                             3         401
 Togo                             13         386
 Cape Verde                        3         380
 French Guiana                     1         353
 Rwanda                            0         336
 Isle of Man                      24         336
 Mauritius                        10         334
 Vietnam                           0         327
 Montenegro                        9         324
 Uganda                            0         304
 Sao Tome and Principe            10         299
 Nicaragua                        17         279
 Liberia                          35         265
 Eswatini                          2         256
 Mauritania                        6         237
 Yemen                            44         233
 Myanmar                           6         203
 Martinique                       14         197
 Mozambique                        0         194
 Faroe Islands                     0         187
 Guadeloupe                       14         161
 Gibraltar                         0         154
 Brunei                            1         141
 Guyana                           11         137
 Cayman Islands                    1         134
 Bermuda                           9         133
 Cambodia                          0         124
 Syria                             4         121
 Trinidad and Tobago               8         116
 N. Cyprus                         4         108
 Malawi                            5         101
 Aruba                             3         101
 Bahamas                          11         100
 Monaco                            4          98
 Barbados                          7          92
 Comoros                           1          87
 Liechtenstein                     1          82
 Sint Maarten                     15          77
 Libya                             3          75
 Angola                            4          69
 Zimbabwe                          4          56
 Burundi                           1          42
 Saint Martin                      3          39
 Botswana                          1          35
 Gambia                            1          25
 Antigua and Barbuda               3          25
 Belize                            2          18
 Curaçao                           1          17
 Turks and Caicos                  1          12
 Suriname                          1          11
 Montserrat                        1          11
 British Virgin Islands            1           8
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from
health ministries and government officials.

   

 (Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Vishwadha Chander
and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Uttaresh.V)
