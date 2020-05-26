FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 5.5 million, death toll tops 346,700

May 26 (Reuters) - More than 5.5 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 346,731 have died, a Reuters tally shows. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. For Eikon users, click on COVID-19 MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. Here are countries that reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases by 1610 GMT on Tuesday. Countries and Total Total Territories Deaths Cases United States 98,068 1,668,257 Brazil 23,473 374,898 Russia 3,807 362,342 United Kingdom 37,048 265,227 Spain 27,119 254,113 Italy 32,877 230,158 France 28,457 182,942 Germany 8,342 178,880 Turkey 4,369 157,814 India 4,167 145,380 Iran 7,508 139,151 Peru 3,629 123,979 Canada 6,545 85,711 China 4,634 82,992 Chile 806 77,961 Saudi Arabia 399 76,726 Mexico 7,633 71,105 Pakistan 1,197 57,705 Belgium 9,334 57,456 Qatar 28 47,207 Netherlands 5,856 45,578 Belarus 208 38,059 Ecuador 3,203 37,355 Bangladesh 522 36,751 Sweden 4,125 34,440 Singapore 23 32,343 United Arab Emirates 253 31,086 Portugal 1,342 31,007 Switzerland 1,648 30,761 Ireland 1,606 24,698 Indonesia 1,418 23,165 South Africa 429 22,583 Kuwait 172 22,575 Poland 1,024 22,074 Colombia 750 21,981 Ukraine 644 21,584 Romania 1210 18,429 Japan 873 17,374 Egypt 764 17,265 Israel 281 16,743 Austria 643 16,497 Dominican Republic 460 15,073 Philippines 873 14,319 Argentina 467 12,628 Afghanistan 220 11,831 Denmark 563 11,428 Serbia 239 11,227 South Korea 269 11,225 Panama 310 11,183 Bahrain 14 9,223 Czech Republic 317 9,004 Kazakhstan 35 8,969 Algeria 609 8,503 Norway 235 8,364 Oman 37 8,118 Nigeria 226 7,839 Malaysia 115 7,604 Morocco 202 7,556 Moldova 267 7,305 Australia 102 7,133 Ghana 32 6,964 Armenia 81 6,661 Bolivia 261 6,660 Finland 312 6,628 Cameroon 165 4,890 Iraq 169 4,848 Honduras 182 4,189 Luxembourg 110 3,995 Azerbaijan 49 3,982 Sudan 165 3,820 Hungary 499 3,771 Guatemala 59 3,760 Tajikistan 46 3,281 Uzbekistan 13 3,281 Guinea 20 3,275 Senegal 35 3,130 Thailand 57 3,045 Greece 173 2,892 Bulgaria 130 2,443 Ivory Coast 30 2,423 Bosnia 149 2,416 Democratic Republic of 68 2,403 the Congo Djibouti 10 2,270 Croatia 101 2,244 El Salvador 36 2,042 North Macedonia 116 2,014 Cuba 82 1,963 Gabon 12 1,934 Estonia 65 1,834 Iceland 10 1,804 Lithuania 65 1,639 Somalia 61 1,594 Slovakia 28 1,513 New Zealand 21 1,504 Mayotte 4 1,475 Slovenia 108 1,469 Kyrgyzstan 16 1,468 Maldives 4 1,395 Kenya 52 1,286 Sri Lanka 10 1,209 Venezuela 10 1,177 Guinea-Bissau 6 1,173 Lebanon 26 1,140 Hong Kong 4 1,066 Mali 67 1,059 Latvia 22 1,053 Tunisia 48 1,048 Equatorial Guinea 12 1,043 Kosovo 30 1,038 Albania 33 1,029 Haiti 27 958 Niger 62 951 Costa Rica 10 951 Cyprus 17 939 Zambia 7 920 Paraguay 11 865 Burkina Faso 52 832 Uruguay 22 787 Nepal 4 772 Andorra 51 763 Georgia 12 730 Sierra Leone 40 721 Jordan 9 718 Chad 60 675 San Marino 42 666 Ethiopia 5 655 South Sudan 8 655 Malta 6 611 Central African Republic 1 604 Palestinian Territories 5 602 Channel Islands 42 558 Jamaica 9 552 Madagascar 2 542 Republic of the Congo 17 531 Tanzania 21 509 Taiwan 7 441 Réunion 1 434 Benin 3 401 Togo 13 386 Cape Verde 3 380 French Guiana 1 353 Rwanda 0 336 Isle of Man 24 336 Mauritius 10 334 Vietnam 0 327 Montenegro 9 324 Uganda 0 304 Sao Tome and Principe 10 299 Nicaragua 17 279 Liberia 35 265 Eswatini 2 256 Mauritania 6 237 Yemen 44 233 Myanmar 6 203 Martinique 14 197 Mozambique 0 194 Faroe Islands 0 187 Guadeloupe 14 161 Gibraltar 0 154 Brunei 1 141 Guyana 11 137 Cayman Islands 1 134 Bermuda 9 133 Cambodia 0 124 Syria 4 121 Trinidad and Tobago 8 116 N. Cyprus 4 108 Malawi 5 101 Aruba 3 101 Bahamas 11 100 Monaco 4 98 Barbados 7 92 Comoros 1 87 Liechtenstein 1 82 Sint Maarten 15 77 Libya 3 75 Angola 4 69 Zimbabwe 4 56 Burundi 1 42 Saint Martin 3 39 Botswana 1 35 Gambia 1 25 Antigua and Barbuda 3 25 Belize 2 18 Curaçao 1 17 Turks and Caicos 1 12 Suriname 1 11 Montserrat 1 11 British Virgin Islands 1 8 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. GRAPHIC-Tracking and explaining the new coronavirus tmsnrt.rs/2GVwIyw Online site for coronavirus here COVID-19 - Macro Vitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 COVID 19 - Macro Vitals Case Tracker cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ ^^^^^^^^^^^> (Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Uttaresh.V)