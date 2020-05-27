Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 5.6 million, death toll tops 349,500

13 Min Read

    May 27 (Reuters) - More than 5.6 million people have been
reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and
349,555 have died, a Reuters tally shows. Infections have been
reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the
first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
    For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of
coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external
browser.
    For Eikon users, click on COVID-19 MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666
 for a case tracker.
    Here are countries that reported deaths and/or at least
100 confirmed cases by 0620 GMT on Wednesday.

 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES           TOTAL DEATHS  TOTAL CASES
 United States                             98,834    1,687,449
 Brazil                                    24,512      391,222
 Russia                                     3,807      362,342
 United Kingdom                            37,048      265,227
 Spain                                     27,119      254,113
 Italy                                     32,955      230,555
 France                                    28,530      182,722
 Germany                                    8,342      178,880
 Turkey                                     4,397      158,762
 India                                      4,167      145,380
 Iran                                       7,508      139,151
 Peru                                       3,788      129,751
 Canada                                     6,566       85,998
 Mainland China                             4,634       82,992
 Chile                                        806       77,961
 Saudi Arabia                                 399       76,726
 Mexico                                     8,134       74,560
 Pakistan                                   1,197       57,705
 Belgium                                    9,334       57,456
 Qatar                                         28       47,207
 Netherlands                                5,856       45,578
 Belarus                                      208       38,059
 Ecuador                                    3,221       37,656
 Bangladesh                                   522       36,751
 Sweden                                     4,125       34,440
 Singapore                                     23       32,343
 United Arab Emirates                         253       31,086
 Portugal                                   1,342       31,007
 Switzerland                                1,648       30,761
 Ireland                                    1,615       24,735
 Indonesia                                  1,418       23,165
 Colombia                                     776       23,003
 South Africa                                 429       22,583
 Kuwait                                       172       22,575
 Poland                                     1,024       22,074
 Ukraine                                      644       21,584
 Egypt                                        797       18,756
 Romania                                    1,210       18,429
 Japan                                        873       17,374
 Israel                                       281       16,743
 Austria                                      643       16,497
 Dominican Republic                           468       15,264
 Philippines                                  873       14,319
 Argentina                                    484       13,228
 Afghanistan                                  220       11,831
 Panama                                       313       11,447
 Denmark                                      563       11,428
 Serbia                                       239       11,227
 South Korea                                  269       11,225
 Bahrain                                       14        9,223
 Czech Republic                               317        9,034
 Kazakhstan                                    35        8,969
 Algeria                                      609        8,503
 Norway                                       235        8,364
 Oman                                          37        8,118
 Nigeria                                      233        8,068
 Malaysia                                     115        7,604
 Morocco                                      202        7,556
 Moldova                                      267        7,305
 Australia                                    102        7,133
 Ghana                                         32        6,964
 Armenia                                       81        6,661
 Bolivia                                      261        6,660
 Finland                                      312        6,628
 Cameroon                                     165        4,890
 Iraq                                         169        4,848
 Honduras                                     188        4,401
 Luxembourg                                   110        3,995
 Azerbaijan                                    49        3,982
 Sudan                                        170        3,976
 Guatemala                                     63        3,954
 Hungary                                      499        3,771
 Tajikistan                                    46        3,281
 Uzbekistan                                    13        3,281
 Guinea                                        20        3,275
 Senegal                                       36        3,161
 Thailand                                      57        3,045
 Greece                                       173        2,892
 Djibouti                                      14        2,468
 Bulgaria                                     130        2,443
 Ivory Coast                                   30        2,423
 Bosnia                                       149        2,416
 Democratic Republic of the Congo              68        2,403
 Croatia                                      101        2,244
 Gabon                                         14        2,135
 El Salvador                                   37        2,109
 North Macedonia                              116        2,014
 Cuba                                          82        1,963
 Estonia                                       65        1,834
 Iceland                                       10        1,804
 Somalia                                       67        1,711
 Lithuania                                     65        1,639
 Slovakia                                      28        1,513
 New Zealand                                   21        1,504
 Mayotte                                        4        1,475
 Slovenia                                     108        1,469
 Kyrgyzstan                                    16        1,468
 Maldives                                       4        1,395
 Kenya                                         52        1,348
 Venezuela                                     11        1,211
 Sri Lanka                                     10        1,209
 Guinea-Bissau                                  6        1,173
 Lebanon                                       26        1,140
 Hong Kong                                      4        1,066
 Mali                                          67        1,059
 Latvia                                        22        1,053
 Tunisia                                       48        1,048
 Equatorial Guinea                             12        1,043
 Kosovo                                        30        1,038
 Albania                                       33        1,029
 Haiti                                         27          958
 Costa Rica                                    10          956
 Niger                                         62          951
 Cyprus                                        17          939
 Zambia                                         7          920
 Paraguay                                      11          877
 Burkina Faso                                  52          841
 South Sudan                                    8          792
 Uruguay                                       22          789
 Nepal                                          4          772
 Andorra                                       51          763
 Georgia                                       12          730
 Sierra Leone                                  42          721
 Jordan                                         9          718
 Chad                                          60          675
 San Marino                                    42          666
 Ethiopia                                       5          655
 Central African Republic                       1          652
 Malta                                          6          611
 Palestinian Territories                        5          602
 Channel Islands                               45          559
 Jamaica                                        9          552
 Madagascar                                     2          542
 Republic of the Congo                         17          531
 Tanzania                                      21          509
 Taiwan                                         7          441
 Réunion                                        1          434
 Benin                                          3          401
 Cape Verde                                     3          390
 Togo                                          13          386
 French Guiana                                  1          384
 Isle of Man                                   24          336
 Rwanda                                         0          336
 Mauritius                                     10          334
 Vietnam                                        0          327
 Montenegro                                     9          324
 Uganda                                         0          304
 Sao Tome and Principe                         10          299
 Nicaragua                                     17          279
 Liberia                                       35          265
 Mauritania                                     9          262
 Eswatini                                       2          256
 Yemen                                         44          233
 Mozambique                                     1          213
 Myanmar                                        6          203
 Martinique                                    14          197
 Faroe Islands                                  0          187
 Guadeloupe                                    14          161
 Gibraltar                                      0          154
 Brunei                                         1          141
 Guyana                                        11          139
 Cayman Islands                                 1          137
 Bermuda                                        9          133
 Cambodia                                       0          124
 Syria                                          4          121
 Trinidad and Tobago                            8          116
 N. Cyprus                                      4          108
 Malawi                                         4          101
 Aruba                                          3          101
 Bahamas                                       11          100
 Monaco                                         4           98
 Barbados                                       7           92
 Comoros                                        1           87
 Liechtenstein                                  1           82
 Sint Maarten                                  15           77
 Libya                                          3           75
 Angola                                         4           69
 Zimbabwe                                       4           56
 Burundi                                        1           42
 Saint Martin                                   3           39
 Botswana                                       1           35
 Antigua and Barbuda                            3           25
 Gambia                                         1           25
 Belize                                         2           18
 Curaçao                                        1           17
 Turks and Caicos                               1           12
 Suriname                                       1           11
 Montserrat                                     1           11
 British Virgin Islands                         1            8
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials.

   

 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika
Roy; Editing by Uttaresh.V)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below