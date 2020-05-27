FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 5.6 million, death toll tops 349,500

May 27 (Reuters) - More than 5.6 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 349,555 have died, a Reuters tally shows. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. For Eikon users, click on COVID-19 MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. Here are countries that reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases by 0620 GMT on Wednesday. COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL DEATHS TOTAL CASES United States 98,834 1,687,449 Brazil 24,512 391,222 Russia 3,807 362,342 United Kingdom 37,048 265,227 Spain 27,119 254,113 Italy 32,955 230,555 France 28,530 182,722 Germany 8,342 178,880 Turkey 4,397 158,762 India 4,167 145,380 Iran 7,508 139,151 Peru 3,788 129,751 Canada 6,566 85,998 Mainland China 4,634 82,992 Chile 806 77,961 Saudi Arabia 399 76,726 Mexico 8,134 74,560 Pakistan 1,197 57,705 Belgium 9,334 57,456 Qatar 28 47,207 Netherlands 5,856 45,578 Belarus 208 38,059 Ecuador 3,221 37,656 Bangladesh 522 36,751 Sweden 4,125 34,440 Singapore 23 32,343 United Arab Emirates 253 31,086 Portugal 1,342 31,007 Switzerland 1,648 30,761 Ireland 1,615 24,735 Indonesia 1,418 23,165 Colombia 776 23,003 South Africa 429 22,583 Kuwait 172 22,575 Poland 1,024 22,074 Ukraine 644 21,584 Egypt 797 18,756 Romania 1,210 18,429 Japan 873 17,374 Israel 281 16,743 Austria 643 16,497 Dominican Republic 468 15,264 Philippines 873 14,319 Argentina 484 13,228 Afghanistan 220 11,831 Panama 313 11,447 Denmark 563 11,428 Serbia 239 11,227 South Korea 269 11,225 Bahrain 14 9,223 Czech Republic 317 9,034 Kazakhstan 35 8,969 Algeria 609 8,503 Norway 235 8,364 Oman 37 8,118 Nigeria 233 8,068 Malaysia 115 7,604 Morocco 202 7,556 Moldova 267 7,305 Australia 102 7,133 Ghana 32 6,964 Armenia 81 6,661 Bolivia 261 6,660 Finland 312 6,628 Cameroon 165 4,890 Iraq 169 4,848 Honduras 188 4,401 Luxembourg 110 3,995 Azerbaijan 49 3,982 Sudan 170 3,976 Guatemala 63 3,954 Hungary 499 3,771 Tajikistan 46 3,281 Uzbekistan 13 3,281 Guinea 20 3,275 Senegal 36 3,161 Thailand 57 3,045 Greece 173 2,892 Djibouti 14 2,468 Bulgaria 130 2,443 Ivory Coast 30 2,423 Bosnia 149 2,416 Democratic Republic of the Congo 68 2,403 Croatia 101 2,244 Gabon 14 2,135 El Salvador 37 2,109 North Macedonia 116 2,014 Cuba 82 1,963 Estonia 65 1,834 Iceland 10 1,804 Somalia 67 1,711 Lithuania 65 1,639 Slovakia 28 1,513 New Zealand 21 1,504 Mayotte 4 1,475 Slovenia 108 1,469 Kyrgyzstan 16 1,468 Maldives 4 1,395 Kenya 52 1,348 Venezuela 11 1,211 Sri Lanka 10 1,209 Guinea-Bissau 6 1,173 Lebanon 26 1,140 Hong Kong 4 1,066 Mali 67 1,059 Latvia 22 1,053 Tunisia 48 1,048 Equatorial Guinea 12 1,043 Kosovo 30 1,038 Albania 33 1,029 Haiti 27 958 Costa Rica 10 956 Niger 62 951 Cyprus 17 939 Zambia 7 920 Paraguay 11 877 Burkina Faso 52 841 South Sudan 8 792 Uruguay 22 789 Nepal 4 772 Andorra 51 763 Georgia 12 730 Sierra Leone 42 721 Jordan 9 718 Chad 60 675 San Marino 42 666 Ethiopia 5 655 Central African Republic 1 652 Malta 6 611 Palestinian Territories 5 602 Channel Islands 45 559 Jamaica 9 552 Madagascar 2 542 Republic of the Congo 17 531 Tanzania 21 509 Taiwan 7 441 Réunion 1 434 Benin 3 401 Cape Verde 3 390 Togo 13 386 French Guiana 1 384 Isle of Man 24 336 Rwanda 0 336 Mauritius 10 334 Vietnam 0 327 Montenegro 9 324 Uganda 0 304 Sao Tome and Principe 10 299 Nicaragua 17 279 Liberia 35 265 Mauritania 9 262 Eswatini 2 256 Yemen 44 233 Mozambique 1 213 Myanmar 6 203 Martinique 14 197 Faroe Islands 0 187 Guadeloupe 14 161 Gibraltar 0 154 Brunei 1 141 Guyana 11 139 Cayman Islands 1 137 Bermuda 9 133 Cambodia 0 124 Syria 4 121 Trinidad and Tobago 8 116 N. Cyprus 4 108 Malawi 4 101 Aruba 3 101 Bahamas 11 100 Monaco 4 98 Barbados 7 92 Comoros 1 87 Liechtenstein 1 82 Sint Maarten 15 77 Libya 3 75 Angola 4 69 Zimbabwe 4 56 Burundi 1 42 Saint Martin 3 39 Botswana 1 35 Antigua and Barbuda 3 25 Gambia 1 25 Belize 2 18 Curaçao 1 17 Turks and Caicos 1 12 Suriname 1 11 Montserrat 1 11 British Virgin Islands 1 8 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Uttaresh.V)