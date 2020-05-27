Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 5.6 million, death toll tops 350,500

13 Min Read

    May 27 (Reuters) - More than 5.6 million people have
been reported infected with the novel coronavirus
globally and 350,599 have died, a Reuters tally shows.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries
and territories since the first cases were identified in
China in December 2019.
    For an interactive graphic tracking the global
spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in
an external browser.
    For Eikon users, click on COVID-19 MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666
 for a case tracker.
    Here are countries that reported deaths and/or at
least 100 confirmed cases by 1448 GMT on Wednesday.

 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES   TOTAL DEATHS   TOTAL CASES
 United States                      98,834     1,687,449
 Brazil                             24,512       391,222
 Russia                              3,968       370,680
 United Kingdom                     37,048       265,227
 Spain                              27,119       254,113
 Italy                              32,955       230,555
 France                             28,530       182,722
 Germany                             8,487       179,722
 Turkey                              4,397       158,762
 India                               4,337       151,767
 Iran                                7,564       141,591
 Peru                                3,788       129,751
 Canada                              6,566        85,998
 China                               4,634        82,992
 Chile                                 806        77,961
 Saudi Arabia                          399        76,726
 Mexico                              8,134        74,560
 Pakistan                            1,225        59,151
 Belgium                             9,354        57,592
 Qatar                                  30        48,947
 Netherlands                         5,871        45,768
 Belarus                               214        38,956
 Bangladesh                            544        38,292
 Ecuador                             3,221        37,656
 Sweden                              4,220        35,088
 Singapore                              23        32,343
 Portugal                            1,356        31,292
 United Arab Emirates                  253        31,086
 Switzerland                         1,649        30,776
 Ireland                             1,615        24,735
 South Africa                          524        24,264
 Indonesia                           1,473        23,851
 Kuwait                                175        23,267
 Colombia                              776        23,003
 Poland                              1,025        22,303
 Ukraine                               658        21,905
 Egypt                                 797        18,756
 Vatican City                            0        18,606
 Romania                             1,219        18,594
 Japan                                 882        17,409
 Israel                                281        16,771
 Austria                               645        16,514
 Dominican Republic                    468        15,264
 Philippines                           904        15,049
 Argentina                             484        13,228
 Afghanistan                           227        12,456
 Denmark                               565        11,480
 Panama                                313        11,447
 Serbia                                240        11,275
 South Korea                           269        11,265
 Bahrain                                15         9,633
 Kazakhstan                             37         9,304
 Czech Republic                        317         9,052
 Algeria                               609         8,503
 Norway                                235         8,383
 Oman                                   38         8,373
 Nigeria                               249         8,344
 Malaysia                              115         7,604
 Morocco                               202         7,556
 Moldova                               273         7,305
 Bolivia                               274         7,136
 Australia                             102         7,133
 Ghana                                  32         6,964
 Armenia                                81         6,661
 Finland                               312         6,628
 Cameroon                              177         5,436
 Iraq                                  169         4,848
 Honduras                              188         4,401
 Luxembourg                            110         3,995
 Azerbaijan                             49         3,982
 Sudan                                 170         3,976
 Guatemala                              63         3,954
 Hungary                               505         3,793
 Tajikistan                             47         3,424
 Guinea                                 20         3,358
 Uzbekistan                             14         3,355
 Senegal                                36         3,161
 Thailand                               57         3,054
 Greece                                173         2,892
 Democratic Republic of the             68         2,545
 Congo                                      
 Djibouti                               14         2,468
 Bulgaria                              133         2,460
 Bosnia                                151         2,435
 Ivory Coast                            30         2,423
 Croatia                               101         2,244
 Gabon                                  14         2,238
 El Salvador                            37         2,109
 North Macedonia                       116         2,014
 Cuba                                   82         1,963
 Estonia                                66         1,840
 Iceland                                10         1,805
 Somalia                                67         1,711
 Lithuania                              66         1,647
 Kyrgyzstan                             16         1,520
 Slovakia                               28         1,515
 New Zealand                            21         1,504
 Mayotte                                 4         1,475
 Kenya                                  55         1,471
 Slovenia                              108         1,471
 Maldives                                5         1,457
 Sri Lanka                              10         1,372
 Venezuela                              11         1,211
 Guinea-Bissau                           6         1,173
 Lebanon                                26         1,161
 Mali                                   70         1,077
 Hong Kong                               4         1,067
 Haiti                                  31         1,063
 Latvia                                 23         1,057
 Tunisia                                48         1,051
 Albania                                33         1,050
 Equatorial Guinea                      12         1,043
 Kosovo                                 30         1,038
 Costa Rica                             10           956
 Niger                                  63           952
 Cyprus                                 17           939
 Zambia                                  7           920
 Nepal                                   4           886
 Paraguay                               11           877
 Burkina Faso                           52           841
 South Sudan                             8           806
 Uruguay                                22           789
 Andorra                                51           763
 Ethiopia                                6           731
 Georgia                                12           730
 Sierra Leone                           42           721
 Jordan                                  9           718
 Chad                                   62           700
 San Marino                             42           666
 Central African Republic                1           652
 Palestinian Territories                 5           613
 Malta                                   7           612
 Madagascar                              2           586
 Channel Islands                        41           559
 Jamaica                                 9           556
 Republic of the Congo                  17           531
 Tanzania                               21           509
 Taiwan                                  7           441
 Réunion                                 1           434
 Benin                                   3           401
 Cape Verde                              3           390
 Togo                                   13           386
 French Guiana                           1           384
 Mauritius                              10           339
 Rwanda                                  0           339
 Isle of Man                            24           336
 Vietnam                                 0           327
 Montenegro                              9           324
 Uganda                                  0           304
 Sao Tome and Principe                  10           299
 Nicaragua                              17           279
 Liberia                                35           266
 Mauritania                              9           262
 Eswatini                                2           256
 Yemen                                  44           249
 Mozambique                              1           213
 Myanmar                                 6           206
 Martinique                             14           197
 Faroe Islands                           0           187
 Guadeloupe                             14           161
 Gibraltar                               0           154
 Brunei                                  2           141
 Guyana                                 11           139
 Cayman Islands                          1           137
 Bermuda                                 9           133
 Cambodia                                0           124
 Syria                                   4           121
 Trinidad and Tobago                     8           116
 N. Cyprus                               4           108
 Malawi                                  4           101
 Aruba                                   3           101
 Bahamas                                11           100
 Monaco                                  4            98
 Barbados                                7            92
 Comoros                                 1            87
 Liechtenstein                           1            82
 Sint Maarten                           15            77
 Libya                                   3            75
 Angola                                  4            71
 Zimbabwe                                4            63
 Burundi                                 1            42
 Saint Martin                            3            39
 Botswana                                1            35
 Gambia                                  1            25
 Antigua and Barbuda                     3            25
 Belize                                  2            18
 Curaçao                                 1            17
 Turks and Caicos                        1            12
 Suriname                                1            11
 Montserrat                              1            11
 British Virgin Islands                  1             8
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials.

   

GRAPHIC-Tracking and explaining the new coronavirus     
               tmsnrt.rs/2GVwIyw
Online site for coronavirus    here
COVID-19 - Macro Vitals                                 
                                    cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098
COVID 19 - Macro Vitals Case Tracker                    
                        cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666
   
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
^^^>
 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and
Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Uttaresh.V)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below