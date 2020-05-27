FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 5.6 million, death toll tops 350,500

May 27 (Reuters) - More than 5.6 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 350,599 have died, a Reuters tally shows. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. For Eikon users, click on COVID-19 MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. Here are countries that reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases by 1448 GMT on Wednesday. COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL DEATHS TOTAL CASES United States 98,834 1,687,449 Brazil 24,512 391,222 Russia 3,968 370,680 United Kingdom 37,048 265,227 Spain 27,119 254,113 Italy 32,955 230,555 France 28,530 182,722 Germany 8,487 179,722 Turkey 4,397 158,762 India 4,337 151,767 Iran 7,564 141,591 Peru 3,788 129,751 Canada 6,566 85,998 China 4,634 82,992 Chile 806 77,961 Saudi Arabia 399 76,726 Mexico 8,134 74,560 Pakistan 1,225 59,151 Belgium 9,354 57,592 Qatar 30 48,947 Netherlands 5,871 45,768 Belarus 214 38,956 Bangladesh 544 38,292 Ecuador 3,221 37,656 Sweden 4,220 35,088 Singapore 23 32,343 Portugal 1,356 31,292 United Arab Emirates 253 31,086 Switzerland 1,649 30,776 Ireland 1,615 24,735 South Africa 524 24,264 Indonesia 1,473 23,851 Kuwait 175 23,267 Colombia 776 23,003 Poland 1,025 22,303 Ukraine 658 21,905 Egypt 797 18,756 Vatican City 0 18,606 Romania 1,219 18,594 Japan 882 17,409 Israel 281 16,771 Austria 645 16,514 Dominican Republic 468 15,264 Philippines 904 15,049 Argentina 484 13,228 Afghanistan 227 12,456 Denmark 565 11,480 Panama 313 11,447 Serbia 240 11,275 South Korea 269 11,265 Bahrain 15 9,633 Kazakhstan 37 9,304 Czech Republic 317 9,052 Algeria 609 8,503 Norway 235 8,383 Oman 38 8,373 Nigeria 249 8,344 Malaysia 115 7,604 Morocco 202 7,556 Moldova 273 7,305 Bolivia 274 7,136 Australia 102 7,133 Ghana 32 6,964 Armenia 81 6,661 Finland 312 6,628 Cameroon 177 5,436 Iraq 169 4,848 Honduras 188 4,401 Luxembourg 110 3,995 Azerbaijan 49 3,982 Sudan 170 3,976 Guatemala 63 3,954 Hungary 505 3,793 Tajikistan 47 3,424 Guinea 20 3,358 Uzbekistan 14 3,355 Senegal 36 3,161 Thailand 57 3,054 Greece 173 2,892 Democratic Republic of the 68 2,545 Congo Djibouti 14 2,468 Bulgaria 133 2,460 Bosnia 151 2,435 Ivory Coast 30 2,423 Croatia 101 2,244 Gabon 14 2,238 El Salvador 37 2,109 North Macedonia 116 2,014 Cuba 82 1,963 Estonia 66 1,840 Iceland 10 1,805 Somalia 67 1,711 Lithuania 66 1,647 Kyrgyzstan 16 1,520 Slovakia 28 1,515 New Zealand 21 1,504 Mayotte 4 1,475 Kenya 55 1,471 Slovenia 108 1,471 Maldives 5 1,457 Sri Lanka 10 1,372 Venezuela 11 1,211 Guinea-Bissau 6 1,173 Lebanon 26 1,161 Mali 70 1,077 Hong Kong 4 1,067 Haiti 31 1,063 Latvia 23 1,057 Tunisia 48 1,051 Albania 33 1,050 Equatorial Guinea 12 1,043 Kosovo 30 1,038 Costa Rica 10 956 Niger 63 952 Cyprus 17 939 Zambia 7 920 Nepal 4 886 Paraguay 11 877 Burkina Faso 52 841 South Sudan 8 806 Uruguay 22 789 Andorra 51 763 Ethiopia 6 731 Georgia 12 730 Sierra Leone 42 721 Jordan 9 718 Chad 62 700 San Marino 42 666 Central African Republic 1 652 Palestinian Territories 5 613 Malta 7 612 Madagascar 2 586 Channel Islands 41 559 Jamaica 9 556 Republic of the Congo 17 531 Tanzania 21 509 Taiwan 7 441 Réunion 1 434 Benin 3 401 Cape Verde 3 390 Togo 13 386 French Guiana 1 384 Mauritius 10 339 Rwanda 0 339 Isle of Man 24 336 Vietnam 0 327 Montenegro 9 324 Uganda 0 304 Sao Tome and Principe 10 299 Nicaragua 17 279 Liberia 35 266 Mauritania 9 262 Eswatini 2 256 Yemen 44 249 Mozambique 1 213 Myanmar 6 206 Martinique 14 197 Faroe Islands 0 187 Guadeloupe 14 161 Gibraltar 0 154 Brunei 2 141 Guyana 11 139 Cayman Islands 1 137 Bermuda 9 133 Cambodia 0 124 Syria 4 121 Trinidad and Tobago 8 116 N. Cyprus 4 108 Malawi 4 101 Aruba 3 101 Bahamas 11 100 Monaco 4 98 Barbados 7 92 Comoros 1 87 Liechtenstein 1 82 Sint Maarten 15 77 Libya 3 75 Angola 4 71 Zimbabwe 4 63 Burundi 1 42 Saint Martin 3 39 Botswana 1 35 Gambia 1 25 Antigua and Barbuda 3 25 Belize 2 18 Curaçao 1 17 Turks and Caicos 1 12 Suriname 1 11 Montserrat 1 11 British Virgin Islands 1 8 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. GRAPHIC-Tracking and explaining the new coronavirus tmsnrt.rs/2GVwIyw Online site for coronavirus here COVID-19 - Macro Vitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 COVID 19 - Macro Vitals Case Tracker cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ ^^^> (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Uttaresh.V)