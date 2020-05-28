Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 5.7 million, death toll tops 354,900

    May 28 (Reuters) - More than 5.71
million people have been reported infected
with the novel coronavirus globally and
354,909 have died, a Reuters tally shows.
Infections have been reported in more than
210 countries and territories since the
first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Here are countries that reported deaths
and/or at least 100 confirmed cases by 0553
GMT on Thursday.
    
 COUNTRIES AND     TOTAL DEATHS  TOTAL CASES
 TERRITORIES                     
 United States          100,327    1,706,230
 Brazil                  25,598      411,821
 Russia                   3,968      370,680
 United Kingdom          37,460      267,240
 Spain                   27,118      254,623
 Italy                   33,072      231,139
 France                  28,596      182,913
 Germany                  8,487      179,722
 Turkey                   4,431      159,797
 India                    4,337      158,333
 Iran                     7,564      141,591
 Peru                     3,983      135,905
 Canada                   6,765       87,519
 Mainland China           4,634       82,992
 Chile                      841       82,289
 Saudi Arabia               425       78,541
 Mexico                   8,597       78,023
 Pakistan                 1,225       59,151
 Belgium                  9,354       57,592
 Qatar                       30       48,947
 Netherlands              5,871       45,768
 Belarus                    214       38,956
 Bangladesh                 544       38,292
 Ecuador                  3,275       38,103
 Sweden                   4,220       35,088
 Singapore                   23       32,343
 United Arab                253       31,969
 Emirates                        
 Portugal                 1,356       31,292
 Switzerland              1,649       30,776
 Ireland                  1,632       24,808
 South Africa               524       24,264
 Colombia                   803       24,104
 Indonesia                1,473       23,851
 Kuwait                     175       23,267
 Poland                   1,028       22,473
 Ukraine                    658       21,905
 Egypt                      797       18,756
 Romania                  1,219       18,594
 Japan                      882       17,409
 Israel                     281       16,771
 Austria                    645       16,517
 Dominican                  474       15,723
 Republic                        
 Philippines                904       15,049
 Argentina                  500       13,934
 Afghanistan                227       12,456
 Panama                     315       11,728
 Denmark                    565       11,480
 Serbia                     240       11,275
 South Korea                269       11,265
 Bahrain                     15        9,633
 Kazakhstan                  37        9,304
 Czech Republic             317        9,069
 Algeria                    617        8,697
 Norway                     235        8,383
 Oman                        38        8,373
 Nigeria                    249        8,344
 Bolivia                    280        7,768
 Malaysia                   115        7,604
 Morocco                    202        7,556
 Moldova                    274        7,537
 Australia                  103        7,139
 Ghana                       34        7,117
 Finland                    313        6,692
 Armenia                     81        6,661
 Cameroon                   177        5,436
 Iraq                       175        5,135
 Honduras                   194        4,640
 Guatemala                   68        4,145
 Luxembourg                 110        4,001
 Azerbaijan                  49        3,982
 Sudan                      170        3,976
 Hungary                    505        3,793
 Tajikistan                  47        3,424
 Guinea                      20        3,358
 Uzbekistan                  14        3,355
 Senegal                     36        3,161
 Thailand                    57        3,054
 Greece                     173        2,903
 Djibouti                    18        2,697
 Democratic                  68        2,545
 Republic of the                 
 Congo                           
 Ivory Coast                 30        2,477
 Bulgaria                   133        2,460
 Bosnia                     151        2,435
 Croatia                    101        2,244
 Gabon                       14        2,238
 El Salvador                 39        2,109
 North Macedonia            119        2,039
 Cuba                        82        1,974
 Estonia                     66        1,840
 Iceland                     10        1,805
 Somalia                     67        1,711
 Lithuania                   66        1,647
 Kyrgyzstan                  16        1,520
 Slovakia                    28        1,515
 New Zealand                 21        1,504
 Mayotte                      4        1,475
 Slovenia                   108        1,471
 Kenya                       55        1,471
 Maldives                     5        1,457
 Sri Lanka                   10        1,372
 Venezuela                   11        1,245
 Guinea-Bissau                7        1,178
 Lebanon                     26        1,161
 Mali                        70        1,116
 Hong Kong                    4        1,067
 Haiti                       31        1,063
 Latvia                      23        1,057
 Zambia                       7        1,057
 Tunisia                     48        1,051
 Albania                     33        1,050
 Kosovo                      30        1,047
 Equatorial                  12        1,043
 Guinea                          
 Costa Rica                  10          984
 Niger                       63          952
 Cyprus                      17          939
 Nepal                        4          886
 Nicaragua                   18          885
 Paraguay                    11          884
 Burkina Faso                52          841
 South Sudan                  8          806
 Uruguay                     22          803
 Andorra                     51          763
 Sierra Leone                44          754
 Ethiopia                     6          731
 Georgia                     12          730
 Jordan                       9          720
 Chad                        62          700
 San Marino                  42          667
 Central African              1          652
 Republic                        
 Palestinian                  5          613
 Territories                     
 Malta                        7          612
 Madagascar                   2          586
 Republic of the             17          569
 Congo                           
 Channel Islands             41          560
 Jamaica                      9          556
 Tanzania                    21          509
 Sao Tome and                10          441
 Principe                        
 Taiwan                       7          441
 Réunion                      1          434
 Benin                        3          418
 French Guiana                1          409
 Togo                        13          391
 Cape Verde                   3          390
 Mauritius                   10          339
 Rwanda                       0          339
 Isle of Man                 24          336
 Vietnam                      0          327
 Montenegro                   9          324
 Uganda                       0          304
 Liberia                     35          266
 Mauritania                   9          262
 Eswatini                     2          261
 Yemen                       53          255
 Mozambique                   1          213
 Myanmar                      6          206
 Martinique                  14          197
 Faroe Islands                0          187
 Guadeloupe                  14          161
 Gibraltar                    0          157
 Brunei                       2          141
 Guyana                      11          139
 Cayman Islands               1          137
 Bermuda                      9          133
 Zimbabwe                     4          132
 Cambodia                     0          124
 Syria                        4          121
 Trinidad and                 8          116
 Tobago                          
 N. Cyprus                    4          108
 Malawi                       4          101
 Aruba                        3          101
 Bahamas                     11          100
 Monaco                       4           98
 Barbados                     7           92
 Comoros                      1           87
 Liechtenstein                1           82
 Sint Maarten                15           77
 Libya                        3           75
 Angola                       4           71
 Burundi                      1           42
 Saint Martin                 3           39
 Botswana                     1           35
 Antigua and                  3           25
 Barbuda                         
 Gambia                       1           25
 Belize                       2           18
 Curaçao                      1           17
 Suriname                     1           12
 Turks and Caicos             1           12
 Montserrat                   1           11
 British Virgin               1            8
 Islands                         
 
    
Source: Reuters tally based on statements
from health ministries and government
officials.

   

 (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska, Milla Nissi,
Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing
by Gareth Jones)
