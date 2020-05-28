FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 5.7 million, death toll tops 354,900

May 28 (Reuters) - More than 5.71 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 354,909 have died, a Reuters tally shows. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. For Eikon users, click on COVID-19 MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. Here are countries that reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases by 0553 GMT on Thursday. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS TOTAL CASES TERRITORIES United States 100,327 1,706,230 Brazil 25,598 411,821 Russia 3,968 370,680 United Kingdom 37,460 267,240 Spain 27,118 254,623 Italy 33,072 231,139 France 28,596 182,913 Germany 8,487 179,722 Turkey 4,431 159,797 India 4,337 158,333 Iran 7,564 141,591 Peru 3,983 135,905 Canada 6,765 87,519 Mainland China 4,634 82,992 Chile 841 82,289 Saudi Arabia 425 78,541 Mexico 8,597 78,023 Pakistan 1,225 59,151 Belgium 9,354 57,592 Qatar 30 48,947 Netherlands 5,871 45,768 Belarus 214 38,956 Bangladesh 544 38,292 Ecuador 3,275 38,103 Sweden 4,220 35,088 Singapore 23 32,343 United Arab 253 31,969 Emirates Portugal 1,356 31,292 Switzerland 1,649 30,776 Ireland 1,632 24,808 South Africa 524 24,264 Colombia 803 24,104 Indonesia 1,473 23,851 Kuwait 175 23,267 Poland 1,028 22,473 Ukraine 658 21,905 Egypt 797 18,756 Romania 1,219 18,594 Japan 882 17,409 Israel 281 16,771 Austria 645 16,517 Dominican 474 15,723 Republic Philippines 904 15,049 Argentina 500 13,934 Afghanistan 227 12,456 Panama 315 11,728 Denmark 565 11,480 Serbia 240 11,275 South Korea 269 11,265 Bahrain 15 9,633 Kazakhstan 37 9,304 Czech Republic 317 9,069 Algeria 617 8,697 Norway 235 8,383 Oman 38 8,373 Nigeria 249 8,344 Bolivia 280 7,768 Malaysia 115 7,604 Morocco 202 7,556 Moldova 274 7,537 Australia 103 7,139 Ghana 34 7,117 Finland 313 6,692 Armenia 81 6,661 Cameroon 177 5,436 Iraq 175 5,135 Honduras 194 4,640 Guatemala 68 4,145 Luxembourg 110 4,001 Azerbaijan 49 3,982 Sudan 170 3,976 Hungary 505 3,793 Tajikistan 47 3,424 Guinea 20 3,358 Uzbekistan 14 3,355 Senegal 36 3,161 Thailand 57 3,054 Greece 173 2,903 Djibouti 18 2,697 Democratic 68 2,545 Republic of the Congo Ivory Coast 30 2,477 Bulgaria 133 2,460 Bosnia 151 2,435 Croatia 101 2,244 Gabon 14 2,238 El Salvador 39 2,109 North Macedonia 119 2,039 Cuba 82 1,974 Estonia 66 1,840 Iceland 10 1,805 Somalia 67 1,711 Lithuania 66 1,647 Kyrgyzstan 16 1,520 Slovakia 28 1,515 New Zealand 21 1,504 Mayotte 4 1,475 Slovenia 108 1,471 Kenya 55 1,471 Maldives 5 1,457 Sri Lanka 10 1,372 Venezuela 11 1,245 Guinea-Bissau 7 1,178 Lebanon 26 1,161 Mali 70 1,116 Hong Kong 4 1,067 Haiti 31 1,063 Latvia 23 1,057 Zambia 7 1,057 Tunisia 48 1,051 Albania 33 1,050 Kosovo 30 1,047 Equatorial 12 1,043 Guinea Costa Rica 10 984 Niger 63 952 Cyprus 17 939 Nepal 4 886 Nicaragua 18 885 Paraguay 11 884 Burkina Faso 52 841 South Sudan 8 806 Uruguay 22 803 Andorra 51 763 Sierra Leone 44 754 Ethiopia 6 731 Georgia 12 730 Jordan 9 720 Chad 62 700 San Marino 42 667 Central African 1 652 Republic Palestinian 5 613 Territories Malta 7 612 Madagascar 2 586 Republic of the 17 569 Congo Channel Islands 41 560 Jamaica 9 556 Tanzania 21 509 Sao Tome and 10 441 Principe Taiwan 7 441 Réunion 1 434 Benin 3 418 French Guiana 1 409 Togo 13 391 Cape Verde 3 390 Mauritius 10 339 Rwanda 0 339 Isle of Man 24 336 Vietnam 0 327 Montenegro 9 324 Uganda 0 304 Liberia 35 266 Mauritania 9 262 Eswatini 2 261 Yemen 53 255 Mozambique 1 213 Myanmar 6 206 Martinique 14 197 Faroe Islands 0 187 Guadeloupe 14 161 Gibraltar 0 157 Brunei 2 141 Guyana 11 139 Cayman Islands 1 137 Bermuda 9 133 Zimbabwe 4 132 Cambodia 0 124 Syria 4 121 Trinidad and 8 116 Tobago N. Cyprus 4 108 Malawi 4 101 Aruba 3 101 Bahamas 11 100 Monaco 4 98 Barbados 7 92 Comoros 1 87 Liechtenstein 1 82 Sint Maarten 15 77 Libya 3 75 Angola 4 71 Burundi 1 42 Saint Martin 3 39 Botswana 1 35 Antigua and 3 25 Barbuda Gambia 1 25 Belize 2 18 Curaçao 1 17 Suriname 1 12 Turks and Caicos 1 12 Montserrat 1 11 British Virgin 1 8 Islands Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. GRAPHIC-Tracking and explaining the new coronavirus tmsnrt.rs/2GVwIyw Online site for coronavirus here COVID-19 - Macro Vitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 COVID 19 - Macro Vitals Case Tracker cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska, Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Gareth Jones)