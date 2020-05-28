Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 5.76 million, death toll tops 355,800

    May 28 (Reuters) - More than 5.76 million people
have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus
globally and 355,880 have died, a Reuters tally shows.
Infections have been reported in more than 210
countries and territories since the first cases were
identified in China in December 2019.
    Here are countries that reported deaths and/or at
least 100 confirmed cases by 1536 GMT on Thursday.
  
    
 COUNTRIES AND TERRIORIES    TOTAL DEATHS  TOTAL CASES
 United States                    100,327    1,706,230
 Brazil                            25,598      411,821
 Russia                             4,142      379,051
 United Kingdom                    37,460      267,240
 Spain                             27,118      254,623
 Italy                             33,072      231,139
 France                            28,596      197,470
 Germany                            8,521      180,206
 Turkey                             4,431      159,797
 India                              4,531      158,333
 Iran                               7,627      143,849
 Peru                               3,983      135,905
 Canada                             6,765       87,519
 Chile                                890       86,943
 China                              4,634       82,995
 Saudi Arabia                         441       80,185
 Mexico                             8,597       78,023
 Pakistan                           1,260       61,227
 Belgium                            9,388       57,849
 Qatar                                 33       50,914
 Netherlands                        5,903       45,950
 Bangladesh                           559       40,321
 Belarus                              219       39,858
 Ecuador                            3,275       38,103
 Sweden                             4,266       35,727
 Singapore                             23       33,548
 United Arab Emirates                 255       32,532
 Portugal                           1,369       31,596
 Switzerland                        1,655       30,796
 South Africa                         552       25,937
 Ireland                            1,632       24,808
 Indonesia                          1,496       24,538
 Kuwait                               185       24,112
 Colombia                             803       24,104
 Poland                             1,030       22,600
 Ukraine                              669       22,382
 Egypt                                816       19,666
 Romania                            1,229       18,791
 Japan                                895       17,446
 Israel                               281       16,809
 Austria                              668       16,550
 Dominican Republic                   474       15,723
 Philippines                          921       15,588
 Argentina                            500       13,934
 Afghanistan                          235       13,036
 Panama                               315       11,728
 Denmark                              568       11,512
 South Korea                          269       11,344
 Serbia                               241       11,300
 Bahrain                               15        9,977
 Kazakhstan                            37        9,576
 Czech Republic                       317        9,103
 Oman                                  40        9,009
 Algeria                              623        8,857
 Nigeria                              254        8,733
 Norway                               236        8,401
 Bolivia                              280        7,768
 Moldova                              282        7,725
 Malaysia                             115        7,629
 Morocco                              202        7,601
 Ghana                                 34        7,303
 Australia                            103        7,150
 Finland                              313        6,743
 Armenia                               81        6,661
 Iraq                                 179        5,457
 Cameroon                             177        5,436
 Honduras                             194        4,640
 Sudan                                184        4,146
 Guatemala                             68        4,145
 Luxembourg                           110        4,001
 Azerbaijan                            49        3,982
 Hungary                              509        3,816
 Tajikistan                            47        3,563
 Guinea                                21        3,446
 Uzbekistan                            14        3,437
 Senegal                               39        3,348
 Thailand                              57        3,065
 Greece                               173        2,903
 Djibouti                              18        2,697
 Democratic Republic of the            68        2,660
 Congo                                     
 Ivory Coast                           31        2,556
 Bulgaria                             134        2,477
 Bosnia                               153        2,462
 Gabon                                 14        2,319
 Croatia                              102        2,245
 El Salvador                           39        2,109
 North Macedonia                      122        2,078
 Cuba                                  82        1,974
 Estonia                               66        1,851
 Iceland                               10        1,805
 Somalia                               67        1,731
 Lithuania                             68        1,656
 Kenya                                 58        1,618
 Kyrgyzstan                            16        1,594
 Slovakia                              28        1,520
 New Zealand                           22        1,504
 Sri Lanka                             10        1,503
 Mayotte                                4        1,475
 Slovenia                             108        1,473
 Maldives                               5        1,457
 Venezuela                             11        1,245
 Guinea-Bissau                          7        1,195
 Haiti                                 33        1,174
 Lebanon                               26        1,168
 Mali                                  70        1,116
 Albania                               33        1,076
 Hong Kong                              4        1,067
 Latvia                                24        1,061
 Zambia                                 7        1,057
 Tunisia                               48        1,051
 Kosovo                                30        1,048
 Equatorial Guinea                     12        1,043
 Nepal                                  5        1,042
 South Sudan                            8          994
 Costa Rica                            10          984
 Niger                                 64          955
 Cyprus                                17          939
 Nicaragua                             18          885
 Paraguay                              11          884
 Burkina Faso                          53          845
 Ethiopia                               7          831
 Uruguay                               22          803
 Sierra Leone                          45          782
 Andorra                               51          763
 Georgia                               12          730
 Jordan                                 9          720
 Chad                                  64          715
 Central African Republic               1          701
 San Marino                            42          670
 Malta                                  7          616
 Palestinian Territories                5          614
 Madagascar                             2          612
 Republic of the Congo                 19          571
 Jamaica                                9          564
 Channel Islands                       41          560
 Tanzania                              21          509
 Sao Tome and Principe                 10          443
 Taiwan                                 7          441
 Réunion                                1          434
 Benin                                  3          418
 French Guiana                          1          409
 Togo                                  13          395
 Cape Verde                             4          390
 Uganda                                 0          351
 Rwanda                                 0          346
 Isle of Man                           24          336
 Mauritius                             10          334
 Vietnam                                0          327
 Montenegro                             9          324
 Mauritania                            16          292
 Eswatini                               2          272
 Liberia                               35          266
 Yemen                                 54          259
 Mozambique                             1          227
 Myanmar                                6          206
 Martinique                            14          197
 Faroe Islands                          0          187
 Guadeloupe                            14          161
 Gibraltar                              0          157
 Brunei                                 2          141
 Cayman Islands                         1          140
 Bermuda                                9          139
 Guyana                                11          139
 Zimbabwe                               4          132
 Cambodia                               0          124
 Syria                                  4          121
 Trinidad and Tobago                    8          116
 N. Cyprus                              4          108
 Malawi                                 4          101
 Aruba                                  3          101
 Bahamas                               11          100
 Monaco                                 4           98
 Barbados                               7           92
 Comoros                                2           87
 Liechtenstein                          1           82
 Libya                                  3           79
 Sint Maarten                          15           77
 Angola                                 4           71
 Burundi                                1           42
 Saint Martin                           3           39
 Botswana                               1           35
 Gambia                                 1           25
 Antigua and Barbuda                    3           25
 Belize                                 2           18
 Curaçao                                1           17
 Suriname                               1           12
 Turks and Caicos                       1           12
 Montserrat                             1           11
 British Virgin Islands                 1            8
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials.

   

 (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska, Milla Nissi, Vishwadha
Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Gareth Jones and
Maju Samuel)
