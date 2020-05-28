FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 5.76 million, death toll tops 355,800

May 28 (Reuters) - More than 5.76 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 355,880 have died, a Reuters tally shows. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. For Eikon users, click on COVID-19 MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. Here are countries that reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases by 1536 GMT on Thursday. COUNTRIES AND TERRIORIES TOTAL DEATHS TOTAL CASES United States 100,327 1,706,230 Brazil 25,598 411,821 Russia 4,142 379,051 United Kingdom 37,460 267,240 Spain 27,118 254,623 Italy 33,072 231,139 France 28,596 197,470 Germany 8,521 180,206 Turkey 4,431 159,797 India 4,531 158,333 Iran 7,627 143,849 Peru 3,983 135,905 Canada 6,765 87,519 Chile 890 86,943 China 4,634 82,995 Saudi Arabia 441 80,185 Mexico 8,597 78,023 Pakistan 1,260 61,227 Belgium 9,388 57,849 Qatar 33 50,914 Netherlands 5,903 45,950 Bangladesh 559 40,321 Belarus 219 39,858 Ecuador 3,275 38,103 Sweden 4,266 35,727 Singapore 23 33,548 United Arab Emirates 255 32,532 Portugal 1,369 31,596 Switzerland 1,655 30,796 South Africa 552 25,937 Ireland 1,632 24,808 Indonesia 1,496 24,538 Kuwait 185 24,112 Colombia 803 24,104 Poland 1,030 22,600 Ukraine 669 22,382 Egypt 816 19,666 Romania 1,229 18,791 Japan 895 17,446 Israel 281 16,809 Austria 668 16,550 Dominican Republic 474 15,723 Philippines 921 15,588 Argentina 500 13,934 Afghanistan 235 13,036 Panama 315 11,728 Denmark 568 11,512 South Korea 269 11,344 Serbia 241 11,300 Bahrain 15 9,977 Kazakhstan 37 9,576 Czech Republic 317 9,103 Oman 40 9,009 Algeria 623 8,857 Nigeria 254 8,733 Norway 236 8,401 Bolivia 280 7,768 Moldova 282 7,725 Malaysia 115 7,629 Morocco 202 7,601 Ghana 34 7,303 Australia 103 7,150 Finland 313 6,743 Armenia 81 6,661 Iraq 179 5,457 Cameroon 177 5,436 Honduras 194 4,640 Sudan 184 4,146 Guatemala 68 4,145 Luxembourg 110 4,001 Azerbaijan 49 3,982 Hungary 509 3,816 Tajikistan 47 3,563 Guinea 21 3,446 Uzbekistan 14 3,437 Senegal 39 3,348 Thailand 57 3,065 Greece 173 2,903 Djibouti 18 2,697 Democratic Republic of the 68 2,660 Congo Ivory Coast 31 2,556 Bulgaria 134 2,477 Bosnia 153 2,462 Gabon 14 2,319 Croatia 102 2,245 El Salvador 39 2,109 North Macedonia 122 2,078 Cuba 82 1,974 Estonia 66 1,851 Iceland 10 1,805 Somalia 67 1,731 Lithuania 68 1,656 Kenya 58 1,618 Kyrgyzstan 16 1,594 Slovakia 28 1,520 New Zealand 22 1,504 Sri Lanka 10 1,503 Mayotte 4 1,475 Slovenia 108 1,473 Maldives 5 1,457 Venezuela 11 1,245 Guinea-Bissau 7 1,195 Haiti 33 1,174 Lebanon 26 1,168 Mali 70 1,116 Albania 33 1,076 Hong Kong 4 1,067 Latvia 24 1,061 Zambia 7 1,057 Tunisia 48 1,051 Kosovo 30 1,048 Equatorial Guinea 12 1,043 Nepal 5 1,042 South Sudan 8 994 Costa Rica 10 984 Niger 64 955 Cyprus 17 939 Nicaragua 18 885 Paraguay 11 884 Burkina Faso 53 845 Ethiopia 7 831 Uruguay 22 803 Sierra Leone 45 782 Andorra 51 763 Georgia 12 730 Jordan 9 720 Chad 64 715 Central African Republic 1 701 San Marino 42 670 Malta 7 616 Palestinian Territories 5 614 Madagascar 2 612 Republic of the Congo 19 571 Jamaica 9 564 Channel Islands 41 560 Tanzania 21 509 Sao Tome and Principe 10 443 Taiwan 7 441 Réunion 1 434 Benin 3 418 French Guiana 1 409 Togo 13 395 Cape Verde 4 390 Uganda 0 351 Rwanda 0 346 Isle of Man 24 336 Mauritius 10 334 Vietnam 0 327 Montenegro 9 324 Mauritania 16 292 Eswatini 2 272 Liberia 35 266 Yemen 54 259 Mozambique 1 227 Myanmar 6 206 Martinique 14 197 Faroe Islands 0 187 Guadeloupe 14 161 Gibraltar 0 157 Brunei 2 141 Cayman Islands 1 140 Bermuda 9 139 Guyana 11 139 Zimbabwe 4 132 Cambodia 0 124 Syria 4 121 Trinidad and Tobago 8 116 N. Cyprus 4 108 Malawi 4 101 Aruba 3 101 Bahamas 11 100 Monaco 4 98 Barbados 7 92 Comoros 2 87 Liechtenstein 1 82 Libya 3 79 Sint Maarten 15 77 Angola 4 71 Burundi 1 42 Saint Martin 3 39 Botswana 1 35 Gambia 1 25 Antigua and Barbuda 3 25 Belize 2 18 Curaçao 1 17 Suriname 1 12 Turks and Caicos 1 12 Montserrat 1 11 British Virgin Islands 1 8 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. GRAPHIC-Tracking and explaining the new coronavirus tmsnrt.rs/2GVwIyw Online site for coronavirus here COVID-19 - Macro Vitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 COVID 19 - Macro Vitals Case Tracker cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ ^^^^^> (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska, Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Gareth Jones and Maju Samuel)