FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 5.82 million, death toll nears 359,400

May 29 (Reuters) - More than 5.82 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 359,389 have died, a Reuters tally shows. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL TOTAL TERRITORIES DEATHS CASES United States 101,372 1,724,074 Brazil 26,754 438,238 Russia 4,142 379,051 United Kingdom 37,837 269,127 Spain 27,119 255,760 Italy 33,142 231,732 France 28,662 186,238 Germany 8,521 180,206 India 4,531 165,799 Turkey 4,461 160,979 Iran 7,627 143,849 Peru 4,099 141,779 Canada 6,799 87,902 Chile 890 86,943 Mainland China 4,634 82,995 Mexico 9,044 81,400 Saudi Arabia 441 80,185 Pakistan 1,260 61,227 Belgium 9,388 57,849 Qatar 33 50,914 Netherlands 5,903 45,950 Bangladesh 559 40,321 Belarus 219 39,858 Ecuador 3,313 38,471 Sweden 4,266 35,727 Singapore 23 33,548 United Arab 258 32,532 Emirates Portugal 1,369 31,596 Switzerland 1,655 30,796 South Africa 552 25,937 Colombia 822 25,372 Ireland 1,639 24,841 Indonesia 1,496 24,538 Kuwait 185 24,112 Poland 1,038 22,825 Ukraine 669 22,382 Egypt 845 20,793 Romania 1,229 18,791 Japan 895 17,446 Israel 281 16,809 Austria 668 16,550 Dominican Republic 485 16,068 Philippines 921 15,588 Argentina 508 14,702 Afghanistan 235 13,036 Panama 320 12,131 Denmark 568 11,512 South Korea 269 11,344 Serbia 241 11,300 Bahrain 15 9,977 Kazakhstan 37 9,576 Czech Republic 318 9,134 Oman 40 9,009 Algeria 623 8,857 Nigeria 254 8,733 Norway 236 8,401 Bolivia 293 8,387 Moldova 282 7,725 Morocco 202 7,636 Malaysia 115 7,629 Ghana 34 7,303 Australia 103 7,150 Finland 313 6,743 Armenia 81 6,661 Iraq 179 5,457 Cameroon 177 5,436 Honduras 196 4,752 Guatemala 80 4,348 Sudan 184 4,146 Luxembourg 110 4,008 Azerbaijan 49 3,982 Hungary 509 3,816 Tajikistan 47 3,563 Guinea 21 3,446 Uzbekistan 14 3,437 Senegal 39 3,348 Thailand 57 3,065 Djibouti 20 2,914 Greece 173 2,906 Democratic Republic 68 2,660 of the Congo Ivory Coast 31 2,556 Bulgaria 134 2,477 Bosnia 153 2,462 Gabon 14 2,319 Croatia 102 2,245 El Salvador 42 2,194 North Macedonia 122 2,078 Cuba 82 1,983 Estonia 66 1,851 Iceland 10 1,805 Somalia 67 1,731 Lithuania 68 1,656 Kenya 58 1,618 Kyrgyzstan 16 1,594 Slovakia 28 1,520 New Zealand 22 1,504 Sri Lanka 10 1,503 Mayotte 4 1,475 Slovenia 108 1,473 Maldives 5 1,457 Venezuela 11 1,327 Haiti 34 1,320 Guinea-Bissau 7 1,195 Mali 72 1,194 Lebanon 26 1,168 Albania 33 1,076 Hong Kong 4 1,067 Latvia 24 1,061 Zambia 7 1,057 Tunisia 48 1,051 Kosovo 30 1,048 Equatorial Guinea 12 1,043 Nepal 5 1,042 Costa Rica 10 1,000 South Sudan 8 994 Niger 64 955 Cyprus 17 939 Paraguay 11 900 Nicaragua 18 885 Burkina Faso 53 845 Ethiopia 7 831 Uruguay 22 811 Sierra Leone 45 782 Andorra 51 763 Georgia 12 730 Jordan 9 728 Chad 64 715 Central African 1 701 Republic San Marino 42 670 Malta 7 616 Palestinian 5 614 Territories Madagascar 2 612 Republic of the 19 571 Congo Jamaica 9 569 Channel Islands 41 560 Tanzania 21 509 Sao Tome and 10 443 Principe Taiwan 7 441 Réunion 1 434 Benin 3 418 French Guiana 1 409 Togo 13 395 Cape Verde 4 390 Uganda 0 351 Rwanda 0 346 Isle of Man 24 336 Mauritius 10 334 Vietnam 0 327 Montenegro 9 324 Mauritania 16 292 Yemen 57 282 Eswatini 2 272 Liberia 35 266 Mozambique 1 227 Myanmar 6 206 Martinique 14 197 Faroe Islands 0 187 Guadeloupe 14 161 Gibraltar 0 157 Guyana 11 150 Brunei 2 141 Cayman Islands 1 140 Bermuda 9 139 Zimbabwe 4 132 Cambodia 0 124 Syria 4 122 Trinidad and Tobago 8 116 N. Cyprus 4 108 Malawi 4 101 Aruba 3 101 Bahamas 11 101 Monaco 4 98 Barbados 7 92 Comoros 2 87 Liechtenstein 1 82 Libya 3 79 Sint Maarten 15 77 Angola 4 71 Burundi 1 42 Saint Martin 3 39 Botswana 1 35 Antigua and Barbuda 3 25 Gambia 1 25 Belize 2 18 Curaçao 1 17 Suriname 1 12 Turks and Caicos 1 12 Montserrat 1 11 British Virgin 1 8 Islands Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.