Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 5.82 million, death toll nears 359,400

9 Min Read

    May 29 (Reuters) - More than 5.82
million people have been reported
infected with the novel coronavirus
globally and 359,389 have died, a Reuters
tally shows. Infections have been
reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were
identified in China in December 2019.
    For an interactive graphic tracking
the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7
 in an external browser.
    For Eikon users, click on COVID-19
MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666
 for a case tracker.
    Here are countries that reported
deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed
cases by 0618 GMT on Friday.

 COUNTRIES AND        TOTAL     TOTAL
 TERRITORIES          DEATHS    CASES
 United States        101,372   1,724,074
 Brazil               26,754    438,238
 Russia               4,142     379,051
 United Kingdom       37,837    269,127
 Spain                27,119    255,760
 Italy                33,142    231,732
 France               28,662    186,238
 Germany              8,521     180,206
 India                4,531     165,799
 Turkey               4,461     160,979
 Iran                 7,627     143,849
 Peru                 4,099     141,779
 Canada               6,799     87,902
 Chile                890       86,943
 Mainland China       4,634     82,995
 Mexico               9,044     81,400
 Saudi Arabia         441       80,185
 Pakistan             1,260     61,227
 Belgium              9,388     57,849
 Qatar                33        50,914
 Netherlands          5,903     45,950
 Bangladesh           559       40,321
 Belarus              219       39,858
 Ecuador              3,313     38,471
 Sweden               4,266     35,727
 Singapore            23        33,548
 United Arab          258       32,532
 Emirates                       
 Portugal             1,369     31,596
 Switzerland          1,655     30,796
 South Africa         552       25,937
 Colombia             822       25,372
 Ireland              1,639     24,841
 Indonesia            1,496     24,538
 Kuwait               185       24,112
 Poland               1,038     22,825
 Ukraine              669       22,382
 Egypt                845       20,793
 Romania              1,229     18,791
 Japan                895       17,446
 Israel               281       16,809
 Austria              668       16,550
 Dominican Republic   485       16,068
 Philippines          921       15,588
 Argentina            508       14,702
 Afghanistan          235       13,036
 Panama               320       12,131
 Denmark              568       11,512
 South Korea          269       11,344
 Serbia               241       11,300
 Bahrain              15        9,977
 Kazakhstan           37        9,576
 Czech Republic       318       9,134
 Oman                 40        9,009
 Algeria              623       8,857
 Nigeria              254       8,733
 Norway               236       8,401
 Bolivia              293       8,387
 Moldova              282       7,725
 Morocco              202       7,636
 Malaysia             115       7,629
 Ghana                34        7,303
 Australia            103       7,150
 Finland              313       6,743
 Armenia              81        6,661
 Iraq                 179       5,457
 Cameroon             177       5,436
 Honduras             196       4,752
 Guatemala            80        4,348
 Sudan                184       4,146
 Luxembourg           110       4,008
 Azerbaijan           49        3,982
 Hungary              509       3,816
 Tajikistan           47        3,563
 Guinea               21        3,446
 Uzbekistan           14        3,437
 Senegal              39        3,348
 Thailand             57        3,065
 Djibouti             20        2,914
 Greece               173       2,906
 Democratic Republic  68        2,660
 of the Congo                   
 Ivory Coast          31        2,556
 Bulgaria             134       2,477
 Bosnia               153       2,462
 Gabon                14        2,319
 Croatia              102       2,245
 El Salvador          42        2,194
 North Macedonia      122       2,078
 Cuba                 82        1,983
 Estonia              66        1,851
 Iceland              10        1,805
 Somalia              67        1,731
 Lithuania            68        1,656
 Kenya                58        1,618
 Kyrgyzstan           16        1,594
 Slovakia             28        1,520
 New Zealand          22        1,504
 Sri Lanka            10        1,503
 Mayotte              4         1,475
 Slovenia             108       1,473
 Maldives             5         1,457
 Venezuela            11        1,327
 Haiti                34        1,320
 Guinea-Bissau        7         1,195
 Mali                 72        1,194
 Lebanon              26        1,168
 Albania              33        1,076
 Hong Kong            4         1,067
 Latvia               24        1,061
 Zambia               7         1,057
 Tunisia              48        1,051
 Kosovo               30        1,048
 Equatorial Guinea    12        1,043
 Nepal                5         1,042
 Costa Rica           10        1,000
 South Sudan          8         994
 Niger                64        955
 Cyprus               17        939
 Paraguay             11        900
 Nicaragua            18        885
 Burkina Faso         53        845
 Ethiopia             7         831
 Uruguay              22        811
 Sierra Leone         45        782
 Andorra              51        763
 Georgia              12        730
 Jordan               9         728
 Chad                 64        715
 Central African      1         701
 Republic                       
 San Marino           42        670
 Malta                7         616
 Palestinian          5         614
 Territories                    
 Madagascar           2         612
 Republic of the      19        571
 Congo                          
 Jamaica              9         569
 Channel Islands      41        560
 Tanzania             21        509
 Sao Tome and         10        443
 Principe                       
 Taiwan               7         441
 Réunion              1         434
 Benin                3         418
 French Guiana        1         409
 Togo                 13        395
 Cape Verde           4         390
 Uganda               0         351
 Rwanda               0         346
 Isle of Man          24        336
 Mauritius            10        334
 Vietnam              0         327
 Montenegro           9         324
 Mauritania           16        292
 Yemen                57        282
 Eswatini             2         272
 Liberia              35        266
 Mozambique           1         227
 Myanmar              6         206
 Martinique           14        197
 Faroe Islands        0         187
 Guadeloupe           14        161
 Gibraltar            0         157
 Guyana               11        150
 Brunei               2         141
 Cayman Islands       1         140
 Bermuda              9         139
 Zimbabwe             4         132
 Cambodia             0         124
 Syria                4         122
 Trinidad and Tobago  8         116
 N. Cyprus            4         108
 Malawi               4         101
 Aruba                3         101
 Bahamas              11        101
 Monaco               4         98
 Barbados             7         92
 Comoros              2         87
 Liechtenstein        1         82
 Libya                3         79
 Sint Maarten         15        77
 Angola               4         71
 Burundi              1         42
 Saint Martin         3         39
 Botswana             1         35
 Antigua and Barbuda  3         25
 Gambia               1         25
 Belize               2         18
 Curaçao              1         17
 Suriname             1         12
 Turks and Caicos     1         12
 Montserrat           1         11
 British Virgin       1         8
 Islands                        
 
Source: Reuters tally based on statements
from health ministries and government
officials.

   

GRAPHIC-Tracking and explaining the new
coronavirus                     tmsnrt.rs/2GVwIyw
Online site for coronavirus    here
COVID-19 - Macro Vitals                  
                                         
         cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098
COVID 19 - Macro Vitals Case Tracker     
                                       cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666
   
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Vishwadha
Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by
Gareth Jones and Maju Samuel)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below