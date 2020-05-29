Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 5.86 million, death toll over 360,300

    May 29 (Reuters) - More than 5.86 million people
have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus
globally and 360,307 have died, a Reuters tally shows.
Infections have been reported in more than 210
countries and territories since the first cases were
identified in China in December 2019.
    Here are countries that reported deaths and/or at
least 100 confirmed cases by 1508 GMT on Friday.

 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES   TOTAL DEATHS   TOTAL CASES
 United States                     101,372    1,724,074
 Brazil                             26,754      438,238
 Russia                              4,374      387,623
 United Kingdom                     37,837      269,127
 Spain                              27,119      255,760
 Italy                              33,142      231,732
 France                             28,662      186,238
 Germany                             8,495      180,959
 India                               4,706      165,799
 Turkey                              4,461      160,979
 Iran                                7,677      146,668
 Peru                                4,099      141,779
 Chile                                 944       90,638
 Canada                              6,799       87,902
 China                               4,634       82,995
 Mexico                              9,044       81,400
 Saudi Arabia                          441       80,185
 Pakistan                            1,317       64,028
 Belgium                             9,430       58,061
 Qatar                                  36       52,907
 Netherlands                         5,931       46,126
 Bangladesh                            582       42,844
 Belarus                               224       40,764
 Ecuador                             3,313       38,471
 Sweden                              4,350       36,476
 Singapore                              23       33,548
 United Arab Emirates                  260       33,170
 Portugal                            1,383       31,946
 Switzerland                         1,657       30,828
 South Africa                          577       27,403
 Colombia                              822       25,372
 Indonesia                           1,520       25,216
 Kuwait                                194       25,184
 Ireland                             1,639       24,841
 Poland                              1,043       22,964
 Ukraine                               679       22,811
 Egypt                                 845       20,793
 Romania                             1,240       18,982
 Japan                                 902       17,545
 Israel                                284       16,887
 Austria                               668       16,571
 Dominican Republic                    485       16,068
 Philippines                           921       15,588
 Argentina                             508       14,702
 Afghanistan                           246       13,659
 Panama                                320       12,131
 Denmark                               568       11,593
 South Korea                           269       11,402
 Serbia                                242       11,354
 Bahrain                                15       10,352
 Kazakhstan                             37        9,932
 Oman                                   40        9,820
 Czech Republic                        319        9,143
 Algeria                               630        8,997
 Nigeria                               259        8,915
 Norway                                236        8,411
 Bolivia                               293        8,387
 Malaysia                              115        7,732
 Moldova                               283        7,725
 Morocco                               202        7,636
 Ghana                                  34        7,616
 Australia                             103        7,173
 Finland                               314        6,776
 Armenia                                81        6,661
 Iraq                                  179        5,457
 Cameroon                              177        5,436
 Honduras                              196        4,752
 Guatemala                              80        4,348
 Sudan                                 195        4,346
 Luxembourg                            110        4,008
 Azerbaijan                             49        3,982
 Hungary                               517        3,841
 Tajikistan                             47        3,686
 Guinea                                 22        3,553
 Uzbekistan                             14        3,468
 Senegal                                41        3,429
 Thailand                               57        3,076
 Djibouti                               20        2,914
 Greece                                175        2,906
 Democratic Republic of the             68        2,833
 Congo                                      
 Ivory Coast                            32        2,641
 Bulgaria                              136        2,485
 Bosnia                                153        2,485
 Gabon                                  14        2,431
 Croatia                               103        2,245
 El Salvador                            42        2,194
 North Macedonia                       126        2,129
 Cuba                                   82        1,983
 Estonia                                67        1,859
 Somalia                                72        1,828
 Iceland                                10        1,805
 Kenya                                  62        1,745
 Lithuania                              68        1,662
 Kyrgyzstan                             16        1,662
 Sri Lanka                              10        1,540
 Slovakia                               28        1,520
 Maldives                                5        1,513
 New Zealand                            22        1,504
 Mayotte                                 4        1,475
 Slovenia                              108        1,473
 Venezuela                              11        1,327
 Haiti                                  34        1,320
 Mali                                   73        1,226
 Nepal                                   6        1,212
 Guinea-Bissau                           7        1,195
 Lebanon                                26        1,172
 Albania                                33        1,099
 Hong Kong                               4        1,080
 Tunisia                                48        1,068
 Latvia                                 24        1,064
 Zambia                                  7        1,057
 Kosovo                                 30        1,048
 Equatorial Guinea                      12        1,043
 Costa Rica                             10        1,000
 South Sudan                            10          994
 Ethiopia                                8          968
 Niger                                  64          955
 Cyprus                                 17          941
 Paraguay                               11          900
 Nicaragua                              18          885
 Burkina Faso                           53          847
 Sierra Leone                           45          812
 Uruguay                                22          811
 Andorra                                51          763
 Central African Republic                1          755
 Georgia                                12          730
 Jordan                                  9          728
 Chad                                   65          726
 San Marino                             42          670
 Madagascar                              2          656
 Palestinian Territories                 5          625
 Malta                                   7          616
 Republic of the Congo                  19          571
 Jamaica                                 9          569
 Channel Islands                        41          560
 Tanzania                               21          509
 Sao Tome and Principe                  10          458
 Taiwan                                  7          442
 Réunion                                 1          434
 Benin                                   3          418
 Uganda                                  0          410
 French Guiana                           1          409
 Togo                                   13          395
 Cape Verde                              4          390
 Rwanda                                  0          346
 Mauritania                             19          346
 Isle of Man                            24          336
 Mauritius                              10          334
 Vietnam                                 0          327
 Montenegro                              9          324
 Yemen                                  57          282
 Eswatini                                2          272
 Liberia                                35          269
 Mozambique                              1          227
 Myanmar                                 6          206
 Malawi                                  4          203
 Martinique                             14          197
 Faroe Islands                           0          187
 Gibraltar                               0          161
 Guadeloupe                             14          161
 Guyana                                 11          150
 Zimbabwe                                4          149
 Brunei                                  2          141
 Bermuda                                 9          140
 Cayman Islands                          1          140
 Cambodia                                0          124
 Syria                                   4          122
 Trinidad and Tobago                     8          116
 N. Cyprus                               4          108
 Aruba                                   3          101
 Bahamas                                11          101
 Libya                                   4           99
 Monaco                                  4           98
 Barbados                                7           92
 Comoros                                 2           87
 Liechtenstein                           1           82
 Sint Maarten                           15           77
 Angola                                  4           71
 Burundi                                 1           42
 Saint Martin                            3           39
 Botswana                                1           35
 Gambia                                  1           25
 Antigua and Barbuda                     3           25
 Belize                                  2           18
 Curaçao                                 1           17
 Suriname                                1           12
 Turks and Caicos                        1           12
 Montserrat                              1           11
 British Virgin Islands                  1            8
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials.

   

 (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Vishwadha Chander and
Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Gareth Jones and Maju Samuel)
