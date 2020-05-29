FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 5.86 million, death toll over 360,300

May 29 (Reuters) - More than 5.86 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 360,307 have died, a Reuters tally shows. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. For Eikon users, click on COVID-19 MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. Here are countries that reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases by 1508 GMT on Friday. COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL DEATHS TOTAL CASES United States 101,372 1,724,074 Brazil 26,754 438,238 Russia 4,374 387,623 United Kingdom 37,837 269,127 Spain 27,119 255,760 Italy 33,142 231,732 France 28,662 186,238 Germany 8,495 180,959 India 4,706 165,799 Turkey 4,461 160,979 Iran 7,677 146,668 Peru 4,099 141,779 Chile 944 90,638 Canada 6,799 87,902 China 4,634 82,995 Mexico 9,044 81,400 Saudi Arabia 441 80,185 Pakistan 1,317 64,028 Belgium 9,430 58,061 Qatar 36 52,907 Netherlands 5,931 46,126 Bangladesh 582 42,844 Belarus 224 40,764 Ecuador 3,313 38,471 Sweden 4,350 36,476 Singapore 23 33,548 United Arab Emirates 260 33,170 Portugal 1,383 31,946 Switzerland 1,657 30,828 South Africa 577 27,403 Colombia 822 25,372 Indonesia 1,520 25,216 Kuwait 194 25,184 Ireland 1,639 24,841 Poland 1,043 22,964 Ukraine 679 22,811 Egypt 845 20,793 Romania 1,240 18,982 Japan 902 17,545 Israel 284 16,887 Austria 668 16,571 Dominican Republic 485 16,068 Philippines 921 15,588 Argentina 508 14,702 Afghanistan 246 13,659 Panama 320 12,131 Denmark 568 11,593 South Korea 269 11,402 Serbia 242 11,354 Bahrain 15 10,352 Kazakhstan 37 9,932 Oman 40 9,820 Czech Republic 319 9,143 Algeria 630 8,997 Nigeria 259 8,915 Norway 236 8,411 Bolivia 293 8,387 Malaysia 115 7,732 Moldova 283 7,725 Morocco 202 7,636 Ghana 34 7,616 Australia 103 7,173 Finland 314 6,776 Armenia 81 6,661 Iraq 179 5,457 Cameroon 177 5,436 Honduras 196 4,752 Guatemala 80 4,348 Sudan 195 4,346 Luxembourg 110 4,008 Azerbaijan 49 3,982 Hungary 517 3,841 Tajikistan 47 3,686 Guinea 22 3,553 Uzbekistan 14 3,468 Senegal 41 3,429 Thailand 57 3,076 Djibouti 20 2,914 Greece 175 2,906 Democratic Republic of the 68 2,833 Congo Ivory Coast 32 2,641 Bulgaria 136 2,485 Bosnia 153 2,485 Gabon 14 2,431 Croatia 103 2,245 El Salvador 42 2,194 North Macedonia 126 2,129 Cuba 82 1,983 Estonia 67 1,859 Somalia 72 1,828 Iceland 10 1,805 Kenya 62 1,745 Lithuania 68 1,662 Kyrgyzstan 16 1,662 Sri Lanka 10 1,540 Slovakia 28 1,520 Maldives 5 1,513 New Zealand 22 1,504 Mayotte 4 1,475 Slovenia 108 1,473 Venezuela 11 1,327 Haiti 34 1,320 Mali 73 1,226 Nepal 6 1,212 Guinea-Bissau 7 1,195 Lebanon 26 1,172 Albania 33 1,099 Hong Kong 4 1,080 Tunisia 48 1,068 Latvia 24 1,064 Zambia 7 1,057 Kosovo 30 1,048 Equatorial Guinea 12 1,043 Costa Rica 10 1,000 South Sudan 10 994 Ethiopia 8 968 Niger 64 955 Cyprus 17 941 Paraguay 11 900 Nicaragua 18 885 Burkina Faso 53 847 Sierra Leone 45 812 Uruguay 22 811 Andorra 51 763 Central African Republic 1 755 Georgia 12 730 Jordan 9 728 Chad 65 726 San Marino 42 670 Madagascar 2 656 Palestinian Territories 5 625 Malta 7 616 Republic of the Congo 19 571 Jamaica 9 569 Channel Islands 41 560 Tanzania 21 509 Sao Tome and Principe 10 458 Taiwan 7 442 Réunion 1 434 Benin 3 418 Uganda 0 410 French Guiana 1 409 Togo 13 395 Cape Verde 4 390 Rwanda 0 346 Mauritania 19 346 Isle of Man 24 336 Mauritius 10 334 Vietnam 0 327 Montenegro 9 324 Yemen 57 282 Eswatini 2 272 Liberia 35 269 Mozambique 1 227 Myanmar 6 206 Malawi 4 203 Martinique 14 197 Faroe Islands 0 187 Gibraltar 0 161 Guadeloupe 14 161 Guyana 11 150 Zimbabwe 4 149 Brunei 2 141 Bermuda 9 140 Cayman Islands 1 140 Cambodia 0 124 Syria 4 122 Trinidad and Tobago 8 116 N. Cyprus 4 108 Aruba 3 101 Bahamas 11 101 Libya 4 99 Monaco 4 98 Barbados 7 92 Comoros 2 87 Liechtenstein 1 82 Sint Maarten 15 77 Angola 4 71 Burundi 1 42 Saint Martin 3 39 Botswana 1 35 Gambia 1 25 Antigua and Barbuda 3 25 Belize 2 18 Curaçao 1 17 Suriname 1 12 Turks and Caicos 1 12 Montserrat 1 11 British Virgin Islands 1 8 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. GRAPHIC-Tracking and explaining the new coronavirus tmsnrt.rs/2GVwIyw Online site for coronavirus here COVID-19 - Macro Vitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 COVID 19 - Macro Vitals Case Tracker cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ ^^^^> (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Gareth Jones and Maju Samuel)