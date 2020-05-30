Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 5.93 million, death toll over 364,000

    May 30 (Reuters) - More than 5.93 million people
have been reported infected with the novel
coronavirus globally and 364,043 have died, a Reuters
tally shows. Infections have been reported in more
than 210 countries and territories since the first
cases were identified in China in December 2019.
    Here are countries that reported deaths and/or at
least 100 confirmed cases by 0325 GMT on Saturday.
      
  Countries and              Total      Total Deaths 
 Territories                Cases      
  United States                              102,729 
                            1,753,704  
  Brazil                                      27,878 
                              465,166  
  Russia                                        4,374
                              387,623  
  United Kingdom                              38,161 
                              271,222  
  Spain                                       27,121 
                              256,418  
  Italy                                       33,229 
                              232,248  
  France                                      28,714 
                              186,797  
  Germany                                       8,495
                              180,959  
  India                                         4,706
                              165,799  
  Turkey                                        4,489
                              162,120  
  Peru                                          4,230
                              148,285  
  Iran                                          7,677
                              146,668  
  Chile                                              
                               90,638            944 
  Canada                                        6,918
                               88,856  
  Mexico                                        9,415
                               84,627  
  China                                         4,634
                               82,995  
  Saudi Arabia                                       
                               81,766            458 
  Pakistan                                      1,317
                               64,028  
  Belgium                                       9,430
                               58,061  
  Qatar                                              
                               52,907             36 
  Netherlands                                   5,931
                               46,126  
  Bangladesh                                         
                               42,844            582 
  Belarus                                            
                               40,764            224 
  Ecuador                                       3,334
                               38,571  
  Sweden                                        4,350
                               36,476  
  Singapore                                          
                               33,548             23 
  United Arab Emirates                               
                               33,170            260 
  Portugal                                      1,383
                               31,946  
  Switzerland                                   1,657
                               30,828  
  South Africa                                       
                               27,403            577 
  Colombia                                           
                               26,694            853 
  Indonesia                                     1,520
                               25,216  
  Kuwait                                             
                               25,184            194 
  Ireland                                       1,645
                               24,876  
  Poland                                        1,051
                               23,155  
  Ukraine                                            
                               22,811            679 
  Egypt                                              
                               20,793            845 
  Romania                                       1,240
                               18,982  
  Japan                                              
                               17,545            902 
  Israel                                             
                               16,887            284 
  Austria                                            
                               16,571            668 
  Dominican Republic                                 
                               16,531            488 
  Philippines                                        
                               15,588            921 
  Argentina                                          
                               15,419            520 
  Afghanistan                                        
                               13,659            246 
  Panama                                             
                               12,531            326 
  Denmark                                            
                               11,593            568 
  South Korea                                        
                               11,402            269 
  Serbia                                             
                               11,354            242 
  Bahrain                                            
                               10,352             15 
  Kazakhstan                                         
                                                  37 
                               9,932   
  Oman                                               
                                                  40 
                               9,820   
  Czech Republic                                     
                                                 319 
                               9,143   
  Algeria                                            
                                                 630 
                               8,997   
  Nigeria                                            
                                                 259 
                               8,915   
  Norway                                             
                                                 236 
                               8,411   
  Bolivia                                            
                                                 293 
                               8,387   
  Moldova                                            
                                                 288 
                               7,896   
  Malaysia                                           
                                                 115 
                               7,732   
  Morocco                                            
                                                 202 
                               7,636   
  Ghana                                              
                                                  34 
                               7,616   
  Australia                                          
                                                 103 
                               7,173   
  Finland                                            
                                                 314 
                               6,776   
  Armenia                                            
                                                  81 
                               6,661   
  Iraq                                               
                                                 185 
                               5,873   
  Cameroon                                           
                                                 177 
                               5,436   
  Honduras                                           
                                                 199 
                               4,886   
  Guatemala                                          
                                                  90 
                               4,607   
  Sudan                                              
                                                 195 
                               4,346   
  Luxembourg                                         
                                                 110 
                               4,012   
  Azerbaijan                                         
                                                  49 
                               3,982   
  Hungary                                            
                                                 517 
                               3,841   
  Tajikistan                                         
                                                  47 
                               3,686   
  Guinea                                             
                                                  22 
                               3,553   
  Uzbekistan                                         
                                                  14 
                               3,468   
  Senegal                                            
                                                  41 
                               3,429   
  Thailand                                           
                                                  57 
                               3,076   
  Djibouti                                           
                                                  20 
                               2,914   
  Greece                                             
                                                 175 
                               2,909   
  Democratic Republic of                             
 the Congo                                        68 
                               2,833   
  Ivory Coast                                        
                                                  32 
                               2,641   
  Bosnia                                             
                                                 153 
                               2,485   
  Bulgaria                                           
                                                 136 
                               2,485   
  Gabon                                              
                                                  14 
                               2,431   
  El Salvador                                        
                                                  42 
                               2,278   
  Croatia                                            
                                                 103 
                               2,245   
  North Macedonia                                    
                                                 126 
                               2,129   
  Cuba                                               
                                                  82 
                               2,005   
  Estonia                                            
                                                  67 
                               1,859   
  Somalia                                            
                                                  72 
                               1,828   
  Iceland                                            
                                                  10 
                               1,805   
  Kenya                                              
                                                  62 
                               1,745   
  Lithuania                                          
                                                  68 
                               1,662   
  Kyrgyzstan                                         
                                                  16 
                               1,662   
  Sri Lanka                                          
                                                  10 
                               1,540   
  Slovakia                                           
                                                  28 
                               1,520   
  Maldives                                           
                                                   5 
                               1,513   
  New Zealand                                        
                                                  22 
                               1,504   
  Mayotte                                            
                                                   4 
                               1,475   
  Slovenia                                           
                                                 108 
                               1,473   
  Haiti                                              
                                                  35 
                               1,443   
  Venezuela                                          
                                                  14 
                               1,370   
  Mali                                               
                                                  73 
                               1,226   
  Nepal                                              
                                                   6 
                               1,212   
  Guinea-Bissau                                      
                                                   7 
                               1,195   
  Lebanon                                            
                                                  26 
                               1,172   
  Albania                                            
                                                  33 
                               1,099   
  Hong Kong                                          
                                                   4 
                               1,080   
  Tunisia                                            
                                                  48 
                               1,068   
  Latvia                                             
                                                  24 
                               1,064   
  Zambia                                             
                                                   7 
                               1,057   
  Kosovo                                             
                                                  30 
                               1,048   
  Equatorial Guinea                                  
                                                  12 
                               1,043   
  Costa Rica                                         
                                                  10 
                               1,022   
  South Sudan                                        
                                                  10 
                                 994   
  Ethiopia                                           
                                                   8 
                                 968   
  Niger                                              
                                                  64 
                                 955   
  Cyprus                                             
                                                  17 
                                 941   
  Paraguay                                           
                                                  11 
                                 917   
  Nicaragua                                          
                                                  18 
                                 885   
  Burkina Faso                                       
                                                  53 
                                 847   
  Uruguay                                            
                                                  22 
                                 816   
  Sierra Leone                                       
                                                  45 
                                 812   
  Andorra                                            
                                                  51 
                                 764   
  Central African Republic                           
                                                   1 
                                 755   
  Georgia                                            
                                                  12 
                                 730   
  Jordan                                             
                                                   9 
                                 730   
  Chad                                               
                                                  65 
                                 726   
  San Marino                                         
                                                  42 
                                 670   
  Madagascar                                         
                                                   2 
                                 656   
  Palestine                                          
                                                   5 
                                 625   
  Malta                                              
                                                   7 
                                 616   
  Republic of the Congo                              
                                                  19 
                                 571   
  Jamaica                                            
                                                   9 
                                 569   
  Channel Islands                                    
                                                  41 
                                 560   
  Tanzania                                           
                                                  21 
                                 509   
  Sao Tome and Principe                              
                                                  10 
                                 458   
  French Guiana                                      
                                                   1 
                                 450   
  Taiwan                                             
                                                   7 
                                 442   
  Réunion                                            
                                                   1 
                                 434   
  Togo                                               
                                                  13 
                                 422   
  Benin                                              
                                                   3 
                                 418   
  Uganda                                             
                                                 -   
                                 410   
  Cape Verde                                         
                                                   4 
                                 390   
  Mauritania                                         
                                                  19 
                                 346   
  Rwanda                                             
                                                 -   
                                 346   
  Isle of Man                                        
                                                  24 
                                 336   
  Mauritius                                          
                                                  10 
                                 334   
  Vietnam                                            
                                                 -   
                                 327   
  Montenegro                                         
                                                   9 
                                 324   
  Yemen                                              
                                                  65 
                                 283   
  Eswatini                                           
                                                   2 
                                 279   
  Liberia                                            
                                                  35 
                                 269   
  Mozambique                                         
                                                   2 
                                 233   
  Myanmar                                            
                                                   6 
                                 206   
  Malawi                                             
                                                   4 
                                 203   
  Martinique                                         
                                                  14 
                                 200   
  Faroe Islands                                      
                                                 -   
                                 187   
  Guadeloupe                                         
                                                  14 
                                 162   
  Gibraltar                                          
                                                 -   
                                 161   
  Guyana                                             
                                                  11 
                                 150   
  Zimbabwe                                           
                                                   4 
                                 149   
  Brunei                                             
                                                   2 
                                 141   
  Cayman Islands                                     
                                                   1 
                                 141   
  Bermuda                                            
                                                   9 
                                 140   
  Cambodia                                           
                                                 -   
                                 124   
  Syria                                              
                                                   4 
                                 122   
  Trinidad and Tobago                                
                                                   8 
                                 116   
  N. Cyprus                                          
                                                   4 
                                 108   
  Bahamas                                            
                                                  11 
                                 101   
  Aruba                                              
                                                   3 
                                 101   
  Libya                                              
                                                   4 
                                  99   
  Monaco                                             
                                                   4 
                                  98   
  Barbados                                           
                                                   7 
                                  92   
  Comoros                                            
                                                   2 
                                  87   
  Liechtenstein                                      
                                                   1 
                                  82   
  Sint Maarten                                       
                                                  15 
                                  77   
  Angola                                             
                                                   4 
                                  73   
  Burundi                                            
                                                   1 
                                  42   
  Saint Martin                                       
                                                   3 
                                  39   
  Botswana                                           
                                                   1 
                                  35   
  Antigua and Barbuda                                
                                                   3 
                                  25   
  Gambia                                             
                                                   1 
                                  25   
  Belize                                             
                                                   2 
                                  18   
  Curaçao                                            
                                                   1 
                                  17   
  Suriname                                           
                                                   1 
                                  12   
  Turks and Caicos                                   
                                                   1 
                                  12   
  Montserrat                                         
                                                   1 
                                  11   
  British Virgin Islands                             
                                                   1 
                                   8   
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials.

   

 (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Vishwadha Chander and
Mrinalika Roy
Editing by Frances Kerry)
