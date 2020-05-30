FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 5.93 million, death toll over 364,000

May 30 (Reuters) - More than 5.93 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 364,043 have died, a Reuters tally shows. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. For Eikon users, click on COVID-19 MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. Here are countries that reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases by 0325 GMT on Saturday. Countries and Total Total Deaths Territories Cases United States 102,729 1,753,704 Brazil 27,878 465,166 Russia 4,374 387,623 United Kingdom 38,161 271,222 Spain 27,121 256,418 Italy 33,229 232,248 France 28,714 186,797 Germany 8,495 180,959 India 4,706 165,799 Turkey 4,489 162,120 Peru 4,230 148,285 Iran 7,677 146,668 Chile 90,638 944 Canada 6,918 88,856 Mexico 9,415 84,627 China 4,634 82,995 Saudi Arabia 81,766 458 Pakistan 1,317 64,028 Belgium 9,430 58,061 Qatar 52,907 36 Netherlands 5,931 46,126 Bangladesh 42,844 582 Belarus 40,764 224 Ecuador 3,334 38,571 Sweden 4,350 36,476 Singapore 33,548 23 United Arab Emirates 33,170 260 Portugal 1,383 31,946 Switzerland 1,657 30,828 South Africa 27,403 577 Colombia 26,694 853 Indonesia 1,520 25,216 Kuwait 25,184 194 Ireland 1,645 24,876 Poland 1,051 23,155 Ukraine 22,811 679 Egypt 20,793 845 Romania 1,240 18,982 Japan 17,545 902 Israel 16,887 284 Austria 16,571 668 Dominican Republic 16,531 488 Philippines 15,588 921 Argentina 15,419 520 Afghanistan 13,659 246 Panama 12,531 326 Denmark 11,593 568 South Korea 11,402 269 Serbia 11,354 242 Bahrain 10,352 15 Kazakhstan 37 9,932 Oman 40 9,820 Czech Republic 319 9,143 Algeria 630 8,997 Nigeria 259 8,915 Norway 236 8,411 Bolivia 293 8,387 Moldova 288 7,896 Malaysia 115 7,732 Morocco 202 7,636 Ghana 34 7,616 Australia 103 7,173 Finland 314 6,776 Armenia 81 6,661 Iraq 185 5,873 Cameroon 177 5,436 Honduras 199 4,886 Guatemala 90 4,607 Sudan 195 4,346 Luxembourg 110 4,012 Azerbaijan 49 3,982 Hungary 517 3,841 Tajikistan 47 3,686 Guinea 22 3,553 Uzbekistan 14 3,468 Senegal 41 3,429 Thailand 57 3,076 Djibouti 20 2,914 Greece 175 2,909 Democratic Republic of the Congo 68 2,833 Ivory Coast 32 2,641 Bosnia 153 2,485 Bulgaria 136 2,485 Gabon 14 2,431 El Salvador 42 2,278 Croatia 103 2,245 North Macedonia 126 2,129 Cuba 82 2,005 Estonia 67 1,859 Somalia 72 1,828 Iceland 10 1,805 Kenya 62 1,745 Lithuania 68 1,662 Kyrgyzstan 16 1,662 Sri Lanka 10 1,540 Slovakia 28 1,520 Maldives 5 1,513 New Zealand 22 1,504 Mayotte 4 1,475 Slovenia 108 1,473 Haiti 35 1,443 Venezuela 14 1,370 Mali 73 1,226 Nepal 6 1,212 Guinea-Bissau 7 1,195 Lebanon 26 1,172 Albania 33 1,099 Hong Kong 4 1,080 Tunisia 48 1,068 Latvia 24 1,064 Zambia 7 1,057 Kosovo 30 1,048 Equatorial Guinea 12 1,043 Costa Rica 10 1,022 South Sudan 10 994 Ethiopia 8 968 Niger 64 955 Cyprus 17 941 Paraguay 11 917 Nicaragua 18 885 Burkina Faso 53 847 Uruguay 22 816 Sierra Leone 45 812 Andorra 51 764 Central African Republic 1 755 Georgia 12 730 Jordan 9 730 Chad 65 726 San Marino 42 670 Madagascar 2 656 Palestine 5 625 Malta 7 616 Republic of the Congo 19 571 Jamaica 9 569 Channel Islands 41 560 Tanzania 21 509 Sao Tome and Principe 10 458 French Guiana 1 450 Taiwan 7 442 Réunion 1 434 Togo 13 422 Benin 3 418 Uganda - 410 Cape Verde 4 390 Mauritania 19 346 Rwanda - 346 Isle of Man 24 336 Mauritius 10 334 Vietnam - 327 Montenegro 9 324 Yemen 65 283 Eswatini 2 279 Liberia 35 269 Mozambique 2 233 Myanmar 6 206 Malawi 4 203 Martinique 14 200 Faroe Islands - 187 Guadeloupe 14 162 Gibraltar - 161 Guyana 11 150 Zimbabwe 4 149 Brunei 2 141 Cayman Islands 1 141 Bermuda 9 140 Cambodia - 124 Syria 4 122 Trinidad and Tobago 8 116 N. Cyprus 4 108 Bahamas 11 101 Aruba 3 101 Libya 4 99 Monaco 4 98 Barbados 7 92 Comoros 2 87 Liechtenstein 1 82 Sint Maarten 15 77 Angola 4 73 Burundi 1 42 Saint Martin 3 39 Botswana 1 35 Antigua and Barbuda 3 25 Gambia 1 25 Belize 2 18 Curaçao 1 17 Suriname 1 12 Turks and Caicos 1 12 Montserrat 1 11 British Virgin Islands 1 8 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. GRAPHIC-Tracking and explaining the new coronavirus tmsnrt.rs/2GVwIyw Online site for coronavirus here COVID-19 - Macro Vitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 COVID 19 - Macro Vitals Case Tracker cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ ^^^^^^> (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy Editing by Frances Kerry)