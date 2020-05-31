FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 6 million, death toll over 367,000

May 31 (Reuters) - More than 6.04 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 367,902 have died, a Reuters tally shows. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. For Eikon users, click on COVID-19 MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. Here are countries that reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases by 0208 GMT on Sunday. Countries and Total Cases Total Deaths Territories United States 1,776,589 103,650 Brazil 498,440 28,834 Russia 396,575 4,555 United Kingdom 272,826 38,376 Spain 257,082 27,125 Italy 232,664 33,340 France 188,625 28,771 Germany 181,390 8,521 India 173,783 4,971 Turkey 162,120 4,489 Peru 155,671 4,371 Iran 146,668 7,677 Chile 94,858 997 Canada 90,190 7,073 Mexico 87,512 9,779 China 82,999 4,634 Saudi Arabia 81,766 458 Pakistan 66,457 1,395 Belgium 58,186 9,453 Qatar 52,907 36 Netherlands 46,257 5,951 Bangladesh 44,608 610 Belarus 41,658 229 Ecuador 38,571 3,334 Sweden 37,113 4,395 Singapore 34,665 23 United Arab Emirates 33,170 260 Portugal 32,203 1,396 Switzerland 30,845 1,657 Colombia 28,242 890 South Africa 27,403 577 Indonesia 25,773 1,573 Kuwait 25,184 194 Ireland 24,929 1,651 Poland 23,376 1,051 Ukraine 23,204 696 Egypt 20,793 845 Romania 19,133 1,253 Japan 17,590 907 Israel 16,887 284 Philippines 16,634 942 Austria 16,624 668 Dominican Republic 16,531 488 Argentina 16,214 528 Afghanistan 13,659 246 Panama 13,018 330 Denmark 11,633 571 South Korea 11,441 269 Serbia 11,381 242 Kazakhstan 10,382 37 Bahrain 10,352 15 Oman 9,820 40 Czech Republic 9,200 319 Algeria 8,997 630 Nigeria 8,915 259 Bolivia 8,731 300 Norway 8,411 236 Moldova 8,098 291 Malaysia 7,762 115 Morocco 7,636 202 Ghana 7,616 34 Australia 7,185 103 Finland 6,826 316 Armenia 6,661 81 Iraq 5,873 185 Cameroon 5,436 177 Honduras 5,094 201 Guatemala 4,607 90 Sudan 4,346 195 Luxembourg 4,016 110 Azerbaijan 3,982 49 Hungary 3,867 524 Tajikistan 3,686 47 Guinea 3,553 22 Uzbekistan 3,513 14 Senegal 3,429 41 Thailand 3,077 57 Greece 2,915 175 Djibouti 2,914 20 Democratic Republic of the Congo 2,833 68 Ivory Coast 2,641 32 Bulgaria 2,499 139 Bosnia 2,494 153 Gabon 2,431 14 El Salvador 2,395 44 Croatia 2,246 103 North Macedonia 2,129 126 Cuba 2,005 82 Estonia 1,865 67 Somalia 1,828 72 Iceland 1,806 10 Kenya 1,745 62 Kyrgyzstan 1,722 16 Lithuania 1,670 70 Maldives 1,633 5 Sri Lanka 1,563 10 Slovakia 1,521 28 New Zealand 1,504 22 Mayotte 1,475 4 Slovenia 1,473 108 Venezuela 1,459 14 Haiti 1,443 35 Nepal 1,401 6 Mali 1,226 73 Guinea-Bissau 1,195 7 Lebanon 1,172 26 Albania 1,122 33 Hong Kong 1,083 4 Tunisia 1,068 48 Latvia 1,065 24 Kosovo 1,064 30 Zambia 1,057 7 Equatorial Guinea 1,043 12 Costa Rica 1,025 10 South Sudan 994 10 Ethiopia 968 8 Paraguay 964 11 Niger 955 64 Cyprus 941 17 Nicaragua 885 18 Burkina Faso 847 53 Uruguay 821 22 Sierra Leone 812 45 Andorra 764 51 Central African Republic 755 1 Georgia 730 12 Jordan 730 9 Chad 726 65 San Marino 670 42 Madagascar 656 2 Palestine 625 5 Malta 618 9 Republic of the Congo 571 19 Jamaica 569 9 Channel Islands 560 41 Tanzania 509 21 Sao Tome and Principe 458 10 French Guiana 450 1 Taiwan 442 7 Réunion 434 1 Togo 422 13 Benin 418 3 Uganda 410 - Cape Verde 390 4 Mauritania 346 19 Rwanda 346 - Isle of Man 336 24 Mauritius 334 10 Vietnam 328 - Montenegro 324 9 Yemen 283 65 Eswatini 279 2 Liberia 269 35 Mozambique 233 2 Myanmar 224 6 Malawi 203 4 Martinique 200 14 Faroe Islands 187 - Guadeloupe 162 14 Gibraltar 161 - Guyana 152 12 Zimbabwe 149 4 Brunei 141 2 Cayman Islands 141 1 Bermuda 140 9 Cambodia 125 - Syria 122 4 Trinidad and Tobago 116 8 N. Cyprus 108 4 Bahamas 101 11 Aruba 101 3 Libya 99 4 Monaco 98 4 Barbados 92 7 Comoros 87 2 Liechtenstein 82 1 Sint Maarten 77 15 Angola 73 4 Burundi 42 1 Belize 40 2 Saint Martin 39 3 Botswana 35 1 Antigua and Barbuda 25 3 Gambia 25 1 Curaçao 17 1 Suriname 14 1 Turks and Caicos 12 1 Montserrat 11 1 British Virgin Islands 8 1 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. GRAPHIC-Tracking and explaining the new coronavirus tmsnrt.rs/2GVwIyw Online site for coronavirus here COVID-19 - Macro Vitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 COVID 19 - Macro Vitals Case Tracker cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ ^^^^^^> (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy Editing by Frances Kerry)