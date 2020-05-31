Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 6 million, death toll over 367,000

    May 31 (Reuters) - More than 6.04 million people
have been reported infected with the novel
coronavirus globally and 367,902 have died, a Reuters
tally shows. Infections have been reported in more
than 210 countries and territories since the first
cases were identified in China in December 2019.
    Here are countries that reported deaths and/or at
least 100 confirmed cases by 0208 GMT on Sunday.

  Countries and     Total Cases       Total Deaths 
 Territories                         
  United States                                      
                                                     
                         1,776,589           103,650 
  Brazil                                             
                                                     
                           498,440            28,834 
  Russia                                             
                                                     
                           396,575             4,555 
  United Kingdom                                     
                                                     
                           272,826            38,376 
  Spain                                              
                                                     
                           257,082            27,125 
  Italy                                              
                                                     
                           232,664            33,340 
  France                                             
                                                     
                           188,625            28,771 
  Germany                                            
                                                     
                           181,390             8,521 
  India                                              
                                                     
                           173,783             4,971 
  Turkey                                             
                                                     
                           162,120             4,489 
  Peru                                               
                                                     
                           155,671             4,371 
  Iran                                               
                                                     
                           146,668             7,677 
  Chile                                              
                                                     
                            94,858               997 
  Canada                                             
                                                     
                            90,190             7,073 
  Mexico                                             
                                                     
                            87,512             9,779 
  China                                              
                                                     
                            82,999             4,634 
  Saudi Arabia                                       
                                                     
                            81,766               458 
  Pakistan                                           
                                                     
                            66,457             1,395 
  Belgium                                            
                                                     
                            58,186             9,453 
  Qatar                                              
                                                     
                            52,907                36 
  Netherlands                                        
                                                     
                            46,257             5,951 
  Bangladesh                                         
                                                     
                            44,608               610 
  Belarus                                            
                                                     
                            41,658               229 
  Ecuador                                            
                                                     
                            38,571             3,334 
  Sweden                                             
                                                     
                            37,113             4,395 
  Singapore                                          
                                                     
                            34,665                23 
  United Arab                                        
 Emirates                                            
                            33,170               260 
  Portugal                                           
                                                     
                            32,203             1,396 
  Switzerland                                        
                                                     
                            30,845             1,657 
  Colombia                                           
                                                     
                            28,242               890 
  South Africa                                       
                                                     
                            27,403               577 
  Indonesia                                          
                                                     
                            25,773             1,573 
  Kuwait                                             
                                                     
                            25,184               194 
  Ireland                                            
                                                     
                            24,929             1,651 
  Poland                                             
                                                     
                            23,376             1,051 
  Ukraine                                            
                                                     
                            23,204               696 
  Egypt                                              
                                                     
                            20,793               845 
  Romania                                            
                                                     
                            19,133             1,253 
  Japan                                              
                                                     
                            17,590               907 
  Israel                                             
                                                     
                            16,887               284 
  Philippines                                        
                                                     
                            16,634               942 
  Austria                                            
                                                     
                            16,624               668 
  Dominican                                          
 Republic                                            
                            16,531               488 
  Argentina                                          
                                                     
                            16,214               528 
  Afghanistan                                        
                                                     
                            13,659               246 
  Panama                                             
                                                     
                            13,018               330 
  Denmark                                            
                                                     
                            11,633               571 
  South Korea                                        
                                                     
                            11,441               269 
  Serbia                                             
                                                     
                            11,381               242 
  Kazakhstan                                         
                                                     
                            10,382                37 
  Bahrain                                            
                                                     
                            10,352                15 
  Oman                                               
                                                     
                             9,820                40 
  Czech Republic                                     
                                                     
                             9,200               319 
  Algeria                                            
                                                     
                             8,997               630 
  Nigeria                                            
                                                     
                             8,915               259 
  Bolivia                                            
                                                     
                             8,731               300 
  Norway                                             
                                                     
                             8,411               236 
  Moldova                                            
                                                     
                             8,098               291 
  Malaysia                                           
                                                     
                             7,762               115 
  Morocco                                            
                                                     
                             7,636               202 
  Ghana                                              
                                                     
                             7,616                34 
  Australia                                          
                                                     
                             7,185               103 
  Finland                                            
                                                     
                             6,826               316 
  Armenia                                            
                                                     
                             6,661                81 
  Iraq                                               
                                                     
                             5,873               185 
  Cameroon                                           
                                                     
                             5,436               177 
  Honduras                                           
                                                     
                             5,094               201 
  Guatemala                                          
                                                     
                             4,607                90 
  Sudan                                              
                                                     
                             4,346               195 
  Luxembourg                                         
                                                     
                             4,016               110 
  Azerbaijan                                         
                                                     
                             3,982                49 
  Hungary                                            
                                                     
                             3,867               524 
  Tajikistan                                         
                                                     
                             3,686                47 
  Guinea                                             
                                                     
                             3,553                22 
  Uzbekistan                                         
                                                     
                             3,513                14 
  Senegal                                            
                                                     
                             3,429                41 
  Thailand                                           
                                                     
                             3,077                57 
  Greece                                             
                                                     
                             2,915               175 
  Djibouti                                           
                                                     
                             2,914                20 
  Democratic                                         
 Republic of the                                     
 Congo                       2,833                68 
  Ivory Coast                                        
                                                     
                             2,641                32 
  Bulgaria                                           
                                                     
                             2,499               139 
  Bosnia                                             
                                                     
                             2,494               153 
  Gabon                                              
                                                     
                             2,431                14 
  El Salvador                                        
                                                     
                             2,395                44 
  Croatia                                            
                                                     
                             2,246               103 
  North Macedonia                                    
                                                     
                             2,129               126 
  Cuba                                               
                                                     
                             2,005                82 
  Estonia                                            
                                                     
                             1,865                67 
  Somalia                                            
                                                     
                             1,828                72 
  Iceland                                            
                                                     
                             1,806                10 
  Kenya                                              
                                                     
                             1,745                62 
  Kyrgyzstan                                         
                                                     
                             1,722                16 
  Lithuania                                          
                                                     
                             1,670                70 
  Maldives                                           
                                                     
                             1,633                 5 
  Sri Lanka                                          
                                                     
                             1,563                10 
  Slovakia                                           
                                                     
                             1,521                28 
  New Zealand                                        
                                                     
                             1,504                22 
  Mayotte                                            
                                                     
                             1,475                 4 
  Slovenia                                           
                                                     
                             1,473               108 
  Venezuela                                          
                                                     
                             1,459                14 
  Haiti                                              
                                                     
                             1,443                35 
  Nepal                                              
                                                     
                             1,401                 6 
  Mali                                               
                                                     
                             1,226                73 
  Guinea-Bissau                                      
                                                     
                             1,195                 7 
  Lebanon                                            
                                                     
                             1,172                26 
  Albania                                            
                                                     
                             1,122                33 
  Hong Kong                                          
                                                     
                             1,083                 4 
  Tunisia                                            
                                                     
                             1,068                48 
  Latvia                                             
                                                     
                             1,065                24 
  Kosovo                                             
                                                     
                             1,064                30 
  Zambia                                             
                                                     
                             1,057                 7 
  Equatorial                                         
 Guinea                                              
                             1,043                12 
  Costa Rica                                         
                                                     
                             1,025                10 
  South Sudan                                        
                                                     
                               994                10 
  Ethiopia                                           
                                                     
                               968                 8 
  Paraguay                                           
                                                     
                               964                11 
  Niger                                              
                                                     
                               955                64 
  Cyprus                                             
                                                     
                               941                17 
  Nicaragua                                          
                                                     
                               885                18 
  Burkina Faso                                       
                                                     
                               847                53 
  Uruguay                                            
                                                     
                               821                22 
  Sierra Leone                                       
                                                     
                               812                45 
  Andorra                                            
                                                     
                               764                51 
  Central African                                    
 Republic                                            
                               755                 1 
  Georgia                                            
                                                     
                               730                12 
  Jordan                                             
                                                     
                               730                 9 
  Chad                                               
                                                     
                               726                65 
  San Marino                                         
                                                     
                               670                42 
  Madagascar                                         
                                                     
                               656                 2 
  Palestine                                          
                                                     
                               625                 5 
  Malta                                              
                                                     
                               618                 9 
  Republic of the                                    
 Congo                                               
                               571                19 
  Jamaica                                            
                                                     
                               569                 9 
  Channel Islands                                    
                                                     
                               560                41 
  Tanzania                                           
                                                     
                               509                21 
  Sao Tome and                                       
 Principe                                            
                               458                10 
  French Guiana                                      
                                                     
                               450                 1 
  Taiwan                                             
                                                     
                               442                 7 
  Réunion                                            
                                                     
                               434                 1 
  Togo                                               
                                                     
                               422                13 
  Benin                                              
                                                     
                               418                 3 
  Uganda                                             
                                                     
                               410               -   
  Cape Verde                                         
                                                     
                               390                 4 
  Mauritania                                         
                                                     
                               346                19 
  Rwanda                                             
                                                     
                               346               -   
  Isle of Man                                        
                                                     
                               336                24 
  Mauritius                                          
                                                     
                               334                10 
  Vietnam                                            
                                                     
                               328               -   
  Montenegro                                         
                                                     
                               324                 9 
  Yemen                                              
                                                     
                               283                65 
  Eswatini                                           
                                                     
                               279                 2 
  Liberia                                            
                                                     
                               269                35 
  Mozambique                                         
                                                     
                               233                 2 
  Myanmar                                            
                                                     
                               224                 6 
  Malawi                                             
                                                     
                               203                 4 
  Martinique                                         
                                                     
                               200                14 
  Faroe Islands                                      
                                                     
                               187               -   
  Guadeloupe                                         
                                                     
                               162                14 
  Gibraltar                                          
                                                     
                               161               -   
  Guyana                                             
                                                     
                               152                12 
  Zimbabwe                                           
                                                     
                               149                 4 
  Brunei                                             
                                                     
                               141                 2 
  Cayman Islands                                     
                                                     
                               141                 1 
  Bermuda                                            
                                                     
                               140                 9 
  Cambodia                                           
                                                     
                               125               -   
  Syria                                              
                                                     
                               122                 4 
  Trinidad and                                       
 Tobago                                              
                               116                 8 
  N. Cyprus                                          
                                                     
                               108                 4 
  Bahamas                                            
                                                     
                               101                11 
  Aruba                                              
                                                     
                               101                 3 
  Libya                                              
                                                     
                                99                 4 
  Monaco                                             
                                                     
                                98                 4 
  Barbados                                           
                                                     
                                92                 7 
  Comoros                                            
                                                     
                                87                 2 
  Liechtenstein                                      
                                                     
                                82                 1 
  Sint Maarten                                       
                                                     
                                77                15 
  Angola                                             
                                                     
                                73                 4 
  Burundi                                            
                                                     
                                42                 1 
  Belize                                             
                                                     
                                40                 2 
  Saint Martin                                       
                                                     
                                39                 3 
  Botswana                                           
                                                     
                                35                 1 
  Antigua and                                        
 Barbuda                                             
                                25                 3 
  Gambia                                             
                                                     
                                25                 1 
  Curaçao                                            
                                                     
                                17                 1 
  Suriname                                           
                                                     
                                14                 1 
  Turks and                                          
 Caicos                                              
                                12                 1 
  Montserrat                                         
                                                     
                                11                 1 
  British Virgin                                     
 Islands                                             
                                 8                 1 
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials.

   

 (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Vishwadha Chander and
Mrinalika Roy
Editing by Frances Kerry)
