March 5, 2020

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 6 million, death toll over 368,000

    May 31 (Reuters) - More than 6.07
million people have been reported infected
with the novel coronavirus globally and
368,539 have died, a Reuters tally shows.
Infections have been reported in more than
210 countries and territories since the
first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    For an interactive graphic tracking
the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7
 in an external browser.
    For Eikon users, click on COVID-19
MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666
 for a case tracker.
    Here are countries that reported
deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases
by 1447 GMT on Sunday.
  Countries and   Total Cases    Total
 Territories                    Deaths 
  United States                           
                    1,776,589      103,650
  Brazil                                  
                      498,440             
                                   28,834 
  Russia                                  
                      405,843             
                                    4,693 
  United                                  
 Kingdom              272,826             
                                   38,376 
  Spain                                   
                      257,082             
                                   27,125 
  Italy                                   
                      232,664             
                                   33,340 
  France                                  
                      188,625             
                                   28,771 
  India                                   
                      182,143             
                                    5,164 
  Germany                                 
                      181,662             
                                    8,524 
  Turkey                                  
                      162,120             
                                    4,489 
  Peru                                    
                      155,671             
                                    4,371 
  Iran                                    
                      146,668             
                                    7,677 
  Chile                                   
                       94,858             
                                      997 
  Canada                                  
                       90,190             
                                    7,073 
  Mexico                                  
                       87,512             
                                    9,779 
  China                                   
                       83,001             
                                    4,634 
  Saudi Arabia                            
                       81,766             
                                      458 
  Pakistan                                
                       69,496             
                                    1,483 
  Belgium                                 
                       58,381             
                                    9,467 
  Qatar                                   
                       52,907             
                                       36 
  Bangladesh                              
                       47,153             
                                      650 
  Netherlands                             
                       46,442             
                                    5,956 
  Belarus                                 
                       41,658             
                                      229 
  Ecuador                                 
                       38,571             
                                    3,334 
  Sweden                                  
                       37,542             
                                    4,395 
  Singapore                               
                       34,665             
                                       23 
  United Arab                             
 Emirates              33,170             
                                      260 
  Portugal                                
                       32,500             
                                    1,410 
  Switzerland                             
                       30,862             
                                    1,657 
  Colombia                                
                       28,242             
                                      890 
  South Africa                            
                       27,403             
                                      577 
  Indonesia                               
                       26,473             
                                    1,613 
  Kuwait                                  
                       25,184             
                                      194 
  Ireland                                 
                       24,929             
                                    1,651 
  Poland                                  
                       23,686             
                                    1,064 
  Ukraine                                 
                       23,672             
                                      708 
  Egypt                                   
                       20,793             
                                      845 
  Romania                                 
                       19,257             
                                    1,262 
  Japan                                   
                       17,624             
                                      910 
  Philippines                             
                       17,224             
                                      950 
  Dominican                               
 Republic              16,908             
                                      498 
  Israel                                  
                       16,887             
                                      284 
  Austria                                 
                       16,638             
                                      668 
  Argentina                               
                       16,214             
                                      528 
  Afghanistan                             
                       13,659             
                                      246 
  Panama                                  
                       13,018             
                                      330 
  Denmark                                 
                       11,669             
                                      574 
  South Korea                             
                       11,468             
                                      270 
  Serbia                                  
                       11,412             
                                      243 
  Kazakhstan                              
                       10,858             
                                       38 
  Bahrain                                 
                       10,352             
                                       15 
  Oman                                    
                        9,820             
                                       40 
  Bolivia                                 
                        9,592             
                                      310 
  Czech                                   
 Republic               9,233             
                                      319 
  Algeria                                 
                        8,997             
                                      630 
  Nigeria                                 
                        8,915             
                                      259 
  Norway                                  
                        8,411             
                                      236 
  Moldova                                 
                        8,098             
                                      291 
  Malaysia                                
                        7,819             
                                      115 
  Morocco                                 
                        7,636             
                                      202 
  Ghana                                   
                        7,616             
                                       34 
  Australia                               
                        7,195             
                                      103 
  Finland                                 
                        6,859             
                                      320 
  Armenia                                 
                        6,661             
                                       81 
  Iraq                                    
                        5,873             
                                      185 
  Cameroon                                
                        5,436             
                                      177 
  Honduras                                
                        5,094             
                                      201 
  Guatemala                               
                        4,739             
                                      102 
  Sudan                                   
                        4,346             
                                      195 
  Luxembourg                              
                        4,016             
                                      110 
  Azerbaijan                              
                        3,982             
                                       49 
  Hungary                                 
                        3,876             
                                      526 
  Tajikistan                              
                        3,807             
                                       47 
  Uzbekistan                              
                        3,554             
                                       14 
  Guinea                                  
                        3,553             
                                       22 
  Senegal                                 
                        3,429             
                                       41 
  Thailand                                
                        3,081             
                                       57 
  Greece                                  
                        2,915             
                                      175 
  Djibouti                                
                        2,914             
                                       20 
  Democratic                              
 Republic of            2,833             
 the Congo                             68 
  Ivory Coast                             
                        2,641             
                                       32 
  El Salvador                             
                        2,517             
                                       46 
  Bosnia                                  
                        2,510             
                                      153 
  Bulgaria                                
                        2,453             
                                      140 
  Gabon                                   
                        2,431             
                                       14 
  Croatia                                 
                        2,246             
                                      103 
  North                                   
 Macedonia              2,226             
                                      133 
  Cuba                                    
                        2,005             
                                       82 
  Estonia                                 
                        1,869             
                                       68 
  Somalia                                 
                        1,828             
                                       72 
  Iceland                                 
                        1,806             
                                       10 
  Kyrgyzstan                              
                        1,748             
                                       16 
  Kenya                                   
                        1,745             
                                       62 
  Lithuania                               
                        1,675             
                                       70 
  Maldives                                
                        1,672             
                                        5 
  Sri Lanka                               
                        1,620             
                                       10 
  Haiti                                   
                        1,584             
                                       35 
  Nepal                                   
                        1,567             
                                        8 
  Slovakia                                
                        1,521             
                                       28 
  New Zealand                             
                        1,504             
                                       22 
  Mayotte                                 
                        1,475             
                                        4 
  Slovenia                                
                        1,473             
                                      108 
  Venezuela                               
                        1,459             
                                       14 
  Mali                                    
                        1,226             
                                       73 
  Guinea-Bissau                           
                        1,195             
                                        7 
  Lebanon                                 
                        1,172             
                                       26 
  Albania                                 
                        1,122             
                                       33 
  Hong Kong                               
                        1,085             
                                        4 
  Tunisia                                 
                        1,068             
                                       48 
  Latvia                                  
                        1,066             
                                       24 
  Kosovo                                  
                        1,064             
                                       30 
  Zambia                                  
                        1,057             
                                        7 
  Costa Rica                              
                        1,047             
                                       10 
  Equatorial                              
 Guinea                 1,043             
                                       12 
  South Sudan                             
                          994             
                                       10 
  Ethiopia                                
                          968             
                                        8 
  Paraguay                                
                          964             
                                       11 
  Niger                                   
                          955             
                                       64 
  Cyprus                                  
                          941             
                                       17 
  Nicaragua                               
                          885             
                                       18 
  Burkina Faso                            
                          847             
                                       53 
  Uruguay                                 
                          821             
                                       22 
  Sierra Leone                            
                          812             
                                       45 
  Andorra                                 
                          764             
                                       51 
  Central                                 
 African                  755             
 Republic                               1 
  Georgia                                 
                          730             
                                       12 
  Jordan                                  
                          730             
                                        9 
  Chad                                    
                          726             
                                       65 
  San Marino                              
                          670             
                                       42 
  Madagascar                              
                          656             
                                        2 
  Palestine                               
                          625             
                                        5 
  Malta                                   
                          618             
                                        9 
  Republic of                             
 the Congo                571             
                                       19 
  Jamaica                                 
                          569             
                                        9 
  Channel                                 
 Islands                  560             
                                       41 
  Tanzania                                
                          509             
                                       21 
  Sao Tome and                            
 Principe                 458             
                                       10 
  French Guiana                           
                          450             
                                        1 
  Taiwan                                  
                          442             
                                        7 
  Réunion                                 
                          434             
                                        1 
  Togo                                    
                          422             
                                       13 
  Benin                                   
                          418             
                                        3 
  Uganda                                  
                          410             
                                      -   
  Cape Verde                              
                          390             
                                        4 
  Mauritania                              
                          346             
                                       19 
  Rwanda                                  
                          346             
                                      -   
  Isle of Man                             
                          336             
                                       24 
  Mauritius                               
                          334             
                                       10 
  Vietnam                                 
                          328             
                                      -   
  Montenegro                              
                          324             
                                        9 
  Yemen                                   
                          283             
                                       65 
  Eswatini                                
                          279             
                                        2 
  Liberia                                 
                          269             
                                       35 
  Mozambique                              
                          233             
                                        2 
  Myanmar                                 
                          224             
                                        6 
  Malawi                                  
                          203             
                                        4 
  Martinique                              
                          200             
                                       14 
  Faroe Islands                           
                          187             
                                      -   
  Guadeloupe                              
                          162             
                                       14 
  Gibraltar                               
                          161             
                                      -   
  Guyana                                  
                          152             
                                       12 
  Zimbabwe                                
                          149             
                                        4 
  Brunei                                  
                          141             
                                        2 
  Cayman                                  
 Islands                  141             
                                        1 
  Bermuda                                 
                          140             
                                        9 
  Cambodia                                
                          125             
                                      -   
  Syria                                   
                          122             
                                        4 
  Trinidad and                            
 Tobago                   116             
                                        8 
  N. Cyprus                               
                          108             
                                        4 
  Bahamas                                 
                          101             
                                       11 
  Aruba                                   
                          101             
                                        3 
  Libya                                   
                           99             
                                        4 
  Monaco                                  
                           98             
                                        4 
  Barbados                                
                           92             
                                        7 
  Comoros                                 
                           87             
                                        2 
  Liechtenstein                           
                           82             
                                        1 
  Sint Maarten                            
                           77             
                                       15 
  Angola                                  
                           73             
                                        4 
  Burundi                                 
                           42             
                                        1 
  Saint Martin                            
                           39             
                                        3 
  Botswana                                
                           35             
                                        1 
  Antigua and                             
 Barbuda                   25             
                                        3 
  Gambia                                  
                           25             
                                        1 
  Belize                                  
                           18             
                                        2 
  Curaçao                                 
                           17             
                                        1 
  Suriname                                
                           14             
                                        1 
  Turks and                               
 Caicos                    12             
                                        1 
  Montserrat                              
                           11             
                                        1 
  British                                 
 Virgin Islands             8             
                                        1 
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements
from health ministries and government
officials.

   

GRAPHIC-Tracking and explaining the new
coronavirus                     tmsnrt.rs/2GVwIyw
Online site for coronavirus    here
COVID-19 - Macro Vitals                   
                                          
       cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098
COVID 19 - Macro Vitals Case Tracker      
                                      cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666
   
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Vishwadha
Chander and Mrinalika Roy
Editing by Frances Kerry)
Editing by Frances Kerry)
