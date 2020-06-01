FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 6.1 million, death toll over 370,300

June 1 (Reuters) - More than 6.13 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 370,316 have died, a Reuters tally shows. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. For Eikon users, click on COVID-19 MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. Here are countries that reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases by 0607 GMT on Monday. COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL TOTAL DEATHS CASES United States 104,233 1,795,264 Brazil 29,314 514,849 Russia 4,693 405,843 United Kingdom 38,489 274,762 Spain 27,127 257,283 Italy 33,415 232,997 France 28,802 188,882 India 5,164 182,143 Germany 8,526 181,682 Peru 4,506 164,476 Turkey 4,489 162,120 Iran 7,677 146,668 Chile 1,054 99,688 Mexico 9,930 90,664 Canada 7,092 90,516 Mainland China 4,634 83,001 Saudi Arabia 458 81,766 Pakistan 1,483 69,496 Belgium 9,467 58,381 Qatar 36 52,907 Bangladesh 650 47,153 Netherlands 5,956 46,442 Belarus 235 42,556 Ecuador 3,358 39,098 Sweden 4,395 37,542 Singapore 23 34,665 United Arab Emirates 260 33,170 Portugal 1,410 32,500 Switzerland 1,657 30,862 Colombia 939 29,383 South Africa 577 27,403 Indonesia 1,613 26,473 Kuwait 194 25,184 Ireland 1,652 24,990 Poland 1,064 23,686 Ukraine 708 23,672 Egypt 845 20,793 Romania 1,262 19,257 Japan 910 17,624 Philippines 950 17,224 Dominican Republic 498 16,908 Israel 284 16,887 Argentina 539 16,851 Austria 668 16,638 Afghanistan 246 13,659 Panama 336 13,463 Denmark 574 11,669 South Korea 270 11,468 Serbia 243 11,412 Kazakhstan 38 10,858 Bahrain 15 10,352 Bolivia 313 9,982 Oman 40 9,820 Czech Republic 319 9,233 Algeria 630 8,997 Nigeria 259 8,915 Norway 236 8,411 Moldova 295 8,251 Malaysia 115 7,819 Morocco 202 7,636 Ghana 34 7,616 Australia 103 7,195 Finland 320 6,859 Armenia 81 6,661 Iraq 185 5,873 Cameroon 177 5,436 Honduras 212 5,202 Guatemala 108 5,087 Sudan 195 4,346 Luxembourg 110 4,018 Azerbaijan 49 3,982 Hungary 526 3,876 Tajikistan 47 3,807 Uzbekistan 14 3,554 Guinea 22 3,553 Senegal 41 3,429 Djibouti 24 3,354 Thailand 57 3,081 Greece 175 2,917 Democratic Republic of the Congo 68 2,833 Ivory Coast 32 2,641 El Salvador 46 2,517 Bosnia 153 2,510 Bulgaria 140 2,453 Gabon 14 2,431 Croatia 103 2,246 North Macedonia 133 2,226 Cuba 83 2,025 Estonia 68 1,869 Somalia 72 1,828 Iceland 10 1,806 Kyrgyzstan 16 1,748 Kenya 62 1,745 Lithuania 70 1,675 Maldives 5 1,672 Sri Lanka 10 1,620 Haiti 35 1,584 Nepal 8 1,567 Slovakia 28 1,521 Venezuela 14 1,510 New Zealand 22 1,504 Mayotte 4 1,475 Slovenia 108 1,473 Mali 73 1,226 Guinea-Bissau 7 1,195 Lebanon 26 1,172 Ethiopia 11 1,172 Albania 33 1,122 Hong Kong 4 1,085 Tunisia 48 1,068 Latvia 24 1,066 Kosovo 30 1,064 Zambia 7 1,057 Costa Rica 10 1,056 Equatorial Guinea 12 1,043 South Sudan 10 994 Paraguay 11 986 Niger 64 955 Cyprus 17 941 Nicaragua 18 885 Burkina Faso 53 847 Uruguay 22 823 Sierra Leone 45 812 Madagascar 2 771 Andorra 51 764 Central African Republic 1 755 Georgia 12 730 Jordan 9 730 Chad 65 726 San Marino 42 670 Palestinian Territories 5 625 Malta 9 618 Republic of the Congo 19 571 Jamaica 9 569 Channel Islands 41 560 Tanzania 21 509 French Guiana 1 477 Sao Tome and Principe 10 458 Taiwan 7 442 Réunion 1 434 Togo 13 422 Benin 3 418 Uganda 0 410 Cape Verde 4 390 Mauritania 19 346 Rwanda 0 346 Isle of Man 24 336 Mauritius 10 335 Vietnam 0 328 Montenegro 9 324 Malawi 4 284 Yemen 65 283 Eswatini 2 279 Liberia 35 269 Mozambique 2 233 Myanmar 6 224 Martinique 14 200 Faroe Islands 0 187 Guadeloupe 14 162 Gibraltar 0 161 Guyana 12 153 Zimbabwe 4 149 Brunei 2 141 Cayman Islands 1 141 Bermuda 9 140 Cambodia 0 125 Syria 4 122 Trinidad and Tobago 8 116 N. Cyprus 4 108 Bahamas 11 102 Aruba 3 101 Libya 4 99 Monaco 4 99 Barbados 7 92 Comoros 2 87 Liechtenstein 1 82 Sint Maarten 15 77 Angola 4 73 Burundi 1 42 Saint Martin 3 39 Botswana 1 35 Antigua and Barbuda 3 26 Gambia 1 25 Suriname 1 23 Belize 2 18 Curaçao 1 17 Turks and Caicos 1 12 Montserrat 1 11 British Virgin Islands 1 8 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. GRAPHIC-Tracking and explaining the new coronavirus tmsnrt.rs/2GVwIyw Online site for coronavirus here COVID-19 - Macro Vitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 COVID 19 - Macro Vitals Case Tracker cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ ^^^^> (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy Editing by Tomasz Janowski)