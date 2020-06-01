Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 6.1 million, death toll over 370,300

    June 1 (Reuters) - More than 6.13 million people
have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus
globally and 370,316 have died, a Reuters tally shows.
Infections have been reported in more than 210
countries and territories since the first cases were
identified in China in December 2019.
    Here are countries that reported deaths and/or at
least 100 confirmed cases by 0607 GMT on Monday.

 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES         TOTAL      TOTAL
                                   DEATHS     CASES
 United States                       104,233  1,795,264
 Brazil                               29,314    514,849
 Russia                                4,693    405,843
 United Kingdom                       38,489    274,762
 Spain                                27,127    257,283
 Italy                                33,415    232,997
 France                               28,802    188,882
 India                                 5,164    182,143
 Germany                               8,526    181,682
 Peru                                  4,506    164,476
 Turkey                                4,489    162,120
 Iran                                  7,677    146,668
 Chile                                 1,054     99,688
 Mexico                                9,930     90,664
 Canada                                7,092     90,516
 Mainland China                        4,634     83,001
 Saudi Arabia                            458     81,766
 Pakistan                              1,483     69,496
 Belgium                               9,467     58,381
 Qatar                                    36     52,907
 Bangladesh                              650     47,153
 Netherlands                           5,956     46,442
 Belarus                                 235     42,556
 Ecuador                               3,358     39,098
 Sweden                                4,395     37,542
 Singapore                                23     34,665
 United Arab Emirates                    260     33,170
 Portugal                              1,410     32,500
 Switzerland                           1,657     30,862
 Colombia                                939     29,383
 South Africa                            577     27,403
 Indonesia                             1,613     26,473
 Kuwait                                  194     25,184
 Ireland                               1,652     24,990
 Poland                                1,064     23,686
 Ukraine                                 708     23,672
 Egypt                                   845     20,793
 Romania                               1,262     19,257
 Japan                                   910     17,624
 Philippines                             950     17,224
 Dominican Republic                      498     16,908
 Israel                                  284     16,887
 Argentina                               539     16,851
 Austria                                 668     16,638
 Afghanistan                             246     13,659
 Panama                                  336     13,463
 Denmark                                 574     11,669
 South Korea                             270     11,468
 Serbia                                  243     11,412
 Kazakhstan                               38     10,858
 Bahrain                                  15     10,352
 Bolivia                                 313      9,982
 Oman                                     40      9,820
 Czech Republic                          319      9,233
 Algeria                                 630      8,997
 Nigeria                                 259      8,915
 Norway                                  236      8,411
 Moldova                                 295      8,251
 Malaysia                                115      7,819
 Morocco                                 202      7,636
 Ghana                                    34      7,616
 Australia                               103      7,195
 Finland                                 320      6,859
 Armenia                                  81      6,661
 Iraq                                    185      5,873
 Cameroon                                177      5,436
 Honduras                                212      5,202
 Guatemala                               108      5,087
 Sudan                                   195      4,346
 Luxembourg                              110      4,018
 Azerbaijan                               49      3,982
 Hungary                                 526      3,876
 Tajikistan                               47      3,807
 Uzbekistan                               14      3,554
 Guinea                                   22      3,553
 Senegal                                  41      3,429
 Djibouti                                 24      3,354
 Thailand                                 57      3,081
 Greece                                  175      2,917
 Democratic Republic of the Congo         68      2,833
 Ivory Coast                              32      2,641
 El Salvador                              46      2,517
 Bosnia                                  153      2,510
 Bulgaria                                140      2,453
 Gabon                                    14      2,431
 Croatia                                 103      2,246
 North Macedonia                         133      2,226
 Cuba                                     83      2,025
 Estonia                                  68      1,869
 Somalia                                  72      1,828
 Iceland                                  10      1,806
 Kyrgyzstan                               16      1,748
 Kenya                                    62      1,745
 Lithuania                                70      1,675
 Maldives                                  5      1,672
 Sri Lanka                                10      1,620
 Haiti                                    35      1,584
 Nepal                                     8      1,567
 Slovakia                                 28      1,521
 Venezuela                                14      1,510
 New Zealand                              22      1,504
 Mayotte                                   4      1,475
 Slovenia                                108      1,473
 Mali                                     73      1,226
 Guinea-Bissau                             7      1,195
 Lebanon                                  26      1,172
 Ethiopia                                 11      1,172
 Albania                                  33      1,122
 Hong Kong                                 4      1,085
 Tunisia                                  48      1,068
 Latvia                                   24      1,066
 Kosovo                                   30      1,064
 Zambia                                    7      1,057
 Costa Rica                               10      1,056
 Equatorial Guinea                        12      1,043
 South Sudan                              10        994
 Paraguay                                 11        986
 Niger                                    64        955
 Cyprus                                   17        941
 Nicaragua                                18        885
 Burkina Faso                             53        847
 Uruguay                                  22        823
 Sierra Leone                             45        812
 Madagascar                                2        771
 Andorra                                  51        764
 Central African Republic                  1        755
 Georgia                                  12        730
 Jordan                                    9        730
 Chad                                     65        726
 San Marino                               42        670
 Palestinian Territories                   5        625
 Malta                                     9        618
 Republic of the Congo                    19        571
 Jamaica                                   9        569
 Channel Islands                          41        560
 Tanzania                                 21        509
 French Guiana                             1        477
 Sao Tome and Principe                    10        458
 Taiwan                                    7        442
 Réunion                                   1        434
 Togo                                     13        422
 Benin                                     3        418
 Uganda                                    0        410
 Cape Verde                                4        390
 Mauritania                               19        346
 Rwanda                                    0        346
 Isle of Man                              24        336
 Mauritius                                10        335
 Vietnam                                   0        328
 Montenegro                                9        324
 Malawi                                    4        284
 Yemen                                    65        283
 Eswatini                                  2        279
 Liberia                                  35        269
 Mozambique                                2        233
 Myanmar                                   6        224
 Martinique                               14        200
 Faroe Islands                             0        187
 Guadeloupe                               14        162
 Gibraltar                                 0        161
 Guyana                                   12        153
 Zimbabwe                                  4        149
 Brunei                                    2        141
 Cayman Islands                            1        141
 Bermuda                                   9        140
 Cambodia                                  0        125
 Syria                                     4        122
 Trinidad and Tobago                       8        116
 N. Cyprus                                 4        108
 Bahamas                                  11        102
 Aruba                                     3        101
 Libya                                     4         99
 Monaco                                    4         99
 Barbados                                  7         92
 Comoros                                   2         87
 Liechtenstein                             1         82
 Sint Maarten                             15         77
 Angola                                    4         73
 Burundi                                   1         42
 Saint Martin                              3         39
 Botswana                                  1         35
 Antigua and Barbuda                       3         26
 Gambia                                    1         25
 Suriname                                  1         23
 Belize                                    2         18
 Curaçao                                   1         17
 Turks and Caicos                          1         12
 Montserrat                                1         11
 British Virgin Islands                    1          8
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials.

   

 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and
Mrinalika Roy
Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
