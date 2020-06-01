FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 6.2 million, death toll over 371,700

Healthcare
    June 1 (Reuters) - More than 6.22 million people have
been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally
and 371,799 have died, a Reuters tally shows. Infections
have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China
in December 2019.
    Here are countries that reported deaths and/or at
least 100 confirmed cases by 1621 GMT on Monday.

 COUNTRIES AND TERRTORIES       TOTAL DEATHS   TOTAL CASES
 United States                        104,248    1,797,005
 Brazil                                29,314      514,849
 Russia                                 4,855      414,878
 United Kingdom                        38,489      274,762
 Spain                                 27,127      257,492
 Italy                                 33,415      233,019
 India                                  5,394      190,535
 France                                28,802      188,882
 Germany                                8,526      181,682
 Peru                                   4,506      164,476
 Turkey                                 4,540      163,942
 Iran                                   7,878      154,445
 Chile                                  1,113      105,159
 Mexico                                 9,930       90,664
 Canada                                 7,092       90,516
 Saudi Arabia                             525       87,142
 China                                  4,634       83,017
 Pakistan                               1,543       72,460
 Belgium                                9,486       58,517
 Qatar                                     40       58,433
 Bangladesh                               672       49,534
 Netherlands                            5,962       46,545
 Belarus                                  240       43,403
 Ecuador                                3,358       39,098
 Sweden                                 4,403       37,814
 Singapore                                 23       35,292
 United Arab Emirates                     264       34,557
 South Africa                             705       34,357
 Portugal                               1,424       32,700
 Switzerland                            1,657       30,871
 Colombia                                 939       29,383
 Kuwait                                   220       27,762
 Indonesia                              1,641       26,940
 Ireland                                1,652       24,990
 Egypt                                    959       24,985
 Poland                                 1,074       24,165
 Ukraine                                  718       24,012
 Romania                                1,270       19,398
 Philippines                              960       18,638
 Japan                                    911       17,661
 Dominican Republic                       502       17,572
 Israel                                   285       17,106
 Argentina                                539       16,851
 Austria                                  668       16,642
 Afghanistan                              265       15,750
 Panama                                   336       13,463
 Oman                                      50       12,223
 Bahrain                                   19       11,804
 Denmark                                  576       11,699
 South Korea                              271       11,503
 Serbia                                   244       11,430
 Kazakhstan                                41       11,308
 Nigeria                                  287       10,163
 Bolivia                                  313        9,982
 Algeria                                  653        9,394
 Czech Republic                           321        9,286
 Norway                                   236        8,442
 Moldova                                  298        8,251
 Ghana                                     36        7,881
 Malaysia                                 115        7,857
 Morocco                                  205        7,807
 Australia                                103        7,204
 Finland                                  318        6,885
 Iraq                                     215        6,868
 Armenia                                   81        6,661
 Cameroon                                 191        5,904
 Honduras                                 212        5,202
 Guatemala                                108        5,087
 Sudan                                    195        4,346
 Luxembourg                               110        4,019
 Tajikistan                                47        4,013
 Azerbaijan                                49        3,982
 Hungary                                  527        3,892
 Guinea                                    23        3,771
 Senegal                                   42        3,739
 Uzbekistan                                15        3,673
 Djibouti                                  24        3,354
 Democratic Republic of the                72        3,194
 Congo                                         
 Thailand                                  57        3,082
 Greece                                   179        2,918
 Ivory Coast                               33        2,833
 Gabon                                     17        2,655
 El Salvador                               46        2,582
 Bosnia                                   154        2,524
 Bulgaria                                 140        2,519
 Croatia                                  103        2,246
 North Macedonia                          133        2,226
 Cuba                                      83        2,045
 Kenya                                     64        1,962
 Somalia                                   79        1,875
 Estonia                                   68        1,870
 Haiti                                     41        1,865
 Kyrgyzstan                                16        1,817
 Nepal                                      8        1,811
 Iceland                                   10        1,806
 Maldives                                   6        1,773
 Lithuania                                 70        1,678
 Sri Lanka                                 11        1,639
 Slovakia                                  28        1,522
 Venezuela                                 14        1,510
 New Zealand                               22        1,504
 Mayotte                                    4        1,475
 Slovenia                                 109        1,473
 Guinea-Bissau                              8        1,322
 Mali                                      78        1,315
 Ethiopia                                  12        1,257
 Lebanon                                   27        1,233
 Albania                                   33        1,143
 Zambia                                     7        1,089
 Hong Kong                                  4        1,088
 Tunisia                                   48        1,076
 Latvia                                    24        1,066
 Kosovo                                    30        1,064
 Costa Rica                                10        1,056
 Equatorial Guinea                         12        1,043
 Central African Republic                   2        1,011
 South Sudan                               10          994
 Paraguay                                  11          986
 Niger                                     64          958
 Cyprus                                    17          941
 Nicaragua                                 18          885
 Burkina Faso                              53          881
 Sierra Leone                              46          861
 Uruguay                                   22          823
 Chad                                      65          778
 Madagascar                                 6          771
 Andorra                                   51          765
 Jordan                                     9          746
 Georgia                                   12          730
 San Marino                                42          671
 Palestinian Territories                    5          628
 Malta                                      9          619
 Republic of the Congo                     20          604
 Jamaica                                    9          586
 Channel Islands                           41          560
 Mauritania                                23          530
 Tanzania                                  21          509
 Sao Tome and Principe                     10          483
 French Guiana                              1          477
 Uganda                                     0          458
 Taiwan                                     7          443
 Togo                                      13          442
 Cape Verde                                 4          435
 Réunion                                    1          434
 Benin                                      3          418
 Rwanda                                     1          370
 Isle of Man                               24          336
 Mauritius                                 10          335
 Vietnam                                    0          328
 Yemen                                     81          327
 Montenegro                                 9          324
 Liberia                                   35          288
 Eswatini                                   2          285
 Malawi                                     4          284
 Mozambique                                 2          254
 Myanmar                                    6          228
 Martinique                                14          200
 Faroe Islands                              0          187
 Zimbabwe                                   4          178
 Gibraltar                                  0          170
 Guadeloupe                                14          162
 Guyana                                    12          153
 Brunei                                     2          141
 Cayman Islands                             1          141
 Bermuda                                    9          140
 Libya                                      5          130
 Cambodia                                   0          125
 Syria                                      5          123
 Trinidad and Tobago                        8          117
 N. Cyprus                                  4          108
 Comoros                                    2          106
 Bahamas                                   11          102
 Aruba                                      3          101
 Monaco                                     4           99
 Barbados                                   7           92
 Angola                                     4           86
 Liechtenstein                              1           82
 Sint Maarten                              15           77
 Burundi                                    1           63
 Saint Martin                               3           41
 Botswana                                   1           38
 Antigua and Barbuda                        3           26
 Gambia                                     1           25
 Suriname                                   1           23
 Curaçao                                    1           19
 Belize                                     2           18
 Turks and Caicos                           1           12
 Montserrat                                 1           11
 British Virgin Islands                     1            8
