FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 6.2 million, death toll over 371,700

June 1 (Reuters) - More than 6.22 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 371,799 have died, a Reuters tally shows. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. For Eikon users, click on COVID-19 MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. Here are countries that reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases by 1621 GMT on Monday. COUNTRIES AND TERRTORIES TOTAL DEATHS TOTAL CASES United States 104,248 1,797,005 Brazil 29,314 514,849 Russia 4,855 414,878 United Kingdom 38,489 274,762 Spain 27,127 257,492 Italy 33,415 233,019 India 5,394 190,535 France 28,802 188,882 Germany 8,526 181,682 Peru 4,506 164,476 Turkey 4,540 163,942 Iran 7,878 154,445 Chile 1,113 105,159 Mexico 9,930 90,664 Canada 7,092 90,516 Saudi Arabia 525 87,142 China 4,634 83,017 Pakistan 1,543 72,460 Belgium 9,486 58,517 Qatar 40 58,433 Bangladesh 672 49,534 Netherlands 5,962 46,545 Belarus 240 43,403 Ecuador 3,358 39,098 Sweden 4,403 37,814 Singapore 23 35,292 United Arab Emirates 264 34,557 South Africa 705 34,357 Portugal 1,424 32,700 Switzerland 1,657 30,871 Colombia 939 29,383 Kuwait 220 27,762 Indonesia 1,641 26,940 Ireland 1,652 24,990 Egypt 959 24,985 Poland 1,074 24,165 Ukraine 718 24,012 Romania 1,270 19,398 Philippines 960 18,638 Japan 911 17,661 Dominican Republic 502 17,572 Israel 285 17,106 Argentina 539 16,851 Austria 668 16,642 Afghanistan 265 15,750 Panama 336 13,463 Oman 50 12,223 Bahrain 19 11,804 Denmark 576 11,699 South Korea 271 11,503 Serbia 244 11,430 Kazakhstan 41 11,308 Nigeria 287 10,163 Bolivia 313 9,982 Algeria 653 9,394 Czech Republic 321 9,286 Norway 236 8,442 Moldova 298 8,251 Ghana 36 7,881 Malaysia 115 7,857 Morocco 205 7,807 Australia 103 7,204 Finland 318 6,885 Iraq 215 6,868 Armenia 81 6,661 Cameroon 191 5,904 Honduras 212 5,202 Guatemala 108 5,087 Sudan 195 4,346 Luxembourg 110 4,019 Tajikistan 47 4,013 Azerbaijan 49 3,982 Hungary 527 3,892 Guinea 23 3,771 Senegal 42 3,739 Uzbekistan 15 3,673 Djibouti 24 3,354 Democratic Republic of the 72 3,194 Congo Thailand 57 3,082 Greece 179 2,918 Ivory Coast 33 2,833 Gabon 17 2,655 El Salvador 46 2,582 Bosnia 154 2,524 Bulgaria 140 2,519 Croatia 103 2,246 North Macedonia 133 2,226 Cuba 83 2,045 Kenya 64 1,962 Somalia 79 1,875 Estonia 68 1,870 Haiti 41 1,865 Kyrgyzstan 16 1,817 Nepal 8 1,811 Iceland 10 1,806 Maldives 6 1,773 Lithuania 70 1,678 Sri Lanka 11 1,639 Slovakia 28 1,522 Venezuela 14 1,510 New Zealand 22 1,504 Mayotte 4 1,475 Slovenia 109 1,473 Guinea-Bissau 8 1,322 Mali 78 1,315 Ethiopia 12 1,257 Lebanon 27 1,233 Albania 33 1,143 Zambia 7 1,089 Hong Kong 4 1,088 Tunisia 48 1,076 Latvia 24 1,066 Kosovo 30 1,064 Costa Rica 10 1,056 Equatorial Guinea 12 1,043 Central African Republic 2 1,011 South Sudan 10 994 Paraguay 11 986 Niger 64 958 Cyprus 17 941 Nicaragua 18 885 Burkina Faso 53 881 Sierra Leone 46 861 Uruguay 22 823 Chad 65 778 Madagascar 6 771 Andorra 51 765 Jordan 9 746 Georgia 12 730 San Marino 42 671 Palestinian Territories 5 628 Malta 9 619 Republic of the Congo 20 604 Jamaica 9 586 Channel Islands 41 560 Mauritania 23 530 Tanzania 21 509 Sao Tome and Principe 10 483 French Guiana 1 477 Uganda 0 458 Taiwan 7 443 Togo 13 442 Cape Verde 4 435 Réunion 1 434 Benin 3 418 Rwanda 1 370 Isle of Man 24 336 Mauritius 10 335 Vietnam 0 328 Yemen 81 327 Montenegro 9 324 Liberia 35 288 Eswatini 2 285 Malawi 4 284 Mozambique 2 254 Myanmar 6 228 Martinique 14 200 Faroe Islands 0 187 Zimbabwe 4 178 Gibraltar 0 170 Guadeloupe 14 162 Guyana 12 153 Brunei 2 141 Cayman Islands 1 141 Bermuda 9 140 Libya 5 130 Cambodia 0 125 Syria 5 123 Trinidad and Tobago 8 117 N. Cyprus 4 108 Comoros 2 106 Bahamas 11 102 Aruba 3 101 Monaco 4 99 Barbados 7 92 Angola 4 86 Liechtenstein 1 82 Sint Maarten 15 77 Burundi 1 63 Saint Martin 3 41 Botswana 1 38 Antigua and Barbuda 3 26 Gambia 1 25 Suriname 1 23 Curaçao 1 19 Belize 2 18 Turks and Caicos 1 12 Montserrat 1 11 British Virgin Islands 1 8 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. GRAPHIC-Tracking and explaining the new coronavirus tmsnrt.rs/2GVwIyw Online site for coronavirus here COVID-19 - Macro Vitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 COVID 19 - Macro Vitals Case Tracker cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ ^> (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Anil D'Silva)