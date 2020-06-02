Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 6.27 million, death toll over 374,612

11 Min Read

    June 2 (Reuters) - More than 6.27
million people have been reported infected
with the coronavirus globally and 374,612
have died, a Reuters tally showed.
Infections have been reported in more than
210 countries and territories since the
first cases were identified in China last
December.
    For an interactive graphic tracking the
global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7
 in an external browser.
    For Eikon users, click on COVID-19
MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666
 for a case tracker.
    Here are countries that reported deaths
and/or at least 100 confirmed cases by 0523
GMT on Tuesday.
    
 Countries and   Total Deaths  Total Cases
 Territories                   
 United States        104,992     1,818,626
 Brazil                29,937       527,096
 Russia                 4,855       414,878
 United Kingdom        39,045       276,332
 Spain                 27,127       257,492
 Italy                 33,475       233,197
 India                  5,394       190,535
 France                28,833       189,220
 Germany                8,533       181,932
 Peru                   4,634       170,039
 Turkey                 4,563       164,769
 Iran                   7,878       154,445
 Chile                  1,113       105,159
 Mexico                10,167        93,435
 Canada                 7,326        91,705
 Saudi Arabia             525        87,142
 Mainland China         4,634        83,017
 Pakistan               1,543        72,460
 Belgium                9,486        58,517
 Qatar                     40        58,433
 Bangladesh               672        49,534
 Netherlands            5,962        46,545
 Belarus                  240        43,403
 Ecuador                3,394        39,994
 Sweden                 4,403        37,814
 Singapore                 23        35,292
 United Arab              264        34,557
 Emirates                      
 South Africa             705        34,357
 Portugal               1,424        32,700
 Switzerland            1,657        30,871
 Colombia                 969        30,493
 Kuwait                   220        27,762
 Indonesia              1,641        26,940
 Egypt                  1,005        26,521
 Ireland                1,650        25,062
 Poland                 1,074        24,165
 Ukraine                  718        24,012
 Romania                1,270        19,398
 Philippines              960        18,638
 Japan                    911        17,661
 Dominican                502        17,572
 Republic                      
 Argentina                556        17,415
 Israel                   285        17,106
 Austria                  668        16,642
 Afghanistan              265        15,750
 Panama                   344        13,837
 Oman                      50        12,223
 Bahrain                   19        11,804
 Denmark                  576        11,699
 South Korea              271        11,503
 Serbia                   244        11,430
 Kazakhstan                41        11,308
 Nigeria                  287        10,163
 Bolivia                  313         9,982
 Algeria                  661         9,513
 Czech Republic           321         9,286
 Norway                   236         8,442
 Moldova                  298         8,251
 Ghana                     36         7,881
 Malaysia                 115         7,857
 Morocco                  205         7,807
 Australia                103         7,204
 Finland                  318         6,885
 Iraq                     215         6,868
 Armenia                   81         6,661
 Cameroon                 191         5,904
 Honduras                 217         5,362
 Guatemala                116         5,336
 Sudan                    195         4,346
 Luxembourg               110         4,019
 Tajikistan                47         4,013
 Azerbaijan                49         3,982
 Hungary                  527         3,892
 Guinea                    23         3,771
 Senegal                   42         3,739
 Uzbekistan                15         3,673
 Djibouti                  24         3,354
 Democratic                72         3,194
 Republic of                   
 the Congo                     
 Thailand                  57         3,082
 Greece                   179         2,918
 Ivory Coast               33         2,833
 Gabon                     17         2,655
 El Salvador               46         2,582
 Bosnia                   154         2,524
 Bulgaria                 140         2,519
 North                    140         2,315
 Macedonia                     
 Croatia                  103         2,246
 Haiti                     44         2,124
 Cuba                      83         2,083
 Somalia                   79         2,023
 Kenya                     64         1,962
 Estonia                   68         1,870
 Kyrgyzstan                16         1,817
 Nepal                      8         1,811
 Iceland                   10         1,806
 Maldives                   6         1,773
 Lithuania                 70         1,678
 Venezuela                 17         1,662
 Sri Lanka                 11         1,639
 Slovakia                  28         1,522
 New Zealand               22         1,504
 Mayotte                    4         1,475
 Slovenia                 109         1,473
 Guinea-Bissau              8         1,322
 Mali                      78         1,315
 Ethiopia                  12         1,257
 Lebanon                   27         1,233
 Albania                   33         1,143
 Zambia                     7         1,089
 Hong Kong                  4         1,088
 Costa Rica                10         1,084
 Tunisia                   48         1,076
 Latvia                    24         1,066
 Kosovo                    30         1,064
 Equatorial                12         1,043
 Guinea                        
 Central                    2         1,011
 African                       
 Republic                      
 Paraguay                  11           995
 South Sudan               10           994
 Niger                     64           958
 Cyprus                    17           941
 Nicaragua                 18           885
 Burkina Faso              53           881
 Sierra Leone              46           861
 Uruguay                   23           825
 Chad                      65           778
 Madagascar                 6           771
 Andorra                   51           765
 Jordan                     9           746
 Georgia                   12           730
 San Marino                42           671
 Palestinian                5           628
 Territories                   
 Malta                      9           619
 Republic of               20           604
 the Congo                     
 Jamaica                    9           586
 Channel                   41           560
 Islands                       
 Mauritania                23           530
 Tanzania                  21           509
 Sao Tome and              10           483
 Principe                      
 French Guiana              1           477
 Uganda                     0           458
 Taiwan                     7           443
 Togo                      13           442
 Cape Verde                 4           435
 Réunion                    1           434
 Benin                      3           418
 Rwanda                     1           370
 Isle of Man               24           336
 Mauritius                 10           335
 Vietnam                    0           328
 Yemen                     81           327
 Montenegro                 9           324
 Liberia                   35           288
 Eswatini                   2           285
 Malawi                     4           284
 Mozambique                 2           254
 Myanmar                    6           228
 Martinique                14           200
 Faroe Islands              0           187
 Zimbabwe                   4           178
 Gibraltar                  0           170
 Guadeloupe                14           162
 Guyana                    12           153
 Cayman Islands             1           150
 Brunei                     2           141
 Bermuda                    9           140
 Libya                      5           130
 Cambodia                   0           125
 Syria                      5           123
 Trinidad and               8           117
 Tobago                        
 N. Cyprus                  4           108
 Comoros                    2           106
 Bahamas                   11           102
 Aruba                      3           101
 Monaco                     4            99
 Barbados                   7            92
 Angola                     4            86
 Liechtenstein              1            82
 Sint Maarten              15            77
 Burundi                    1            63
 Suriname                   1            44
 Saint Martin               3            41
 Botswana                   1            38
 Antigua and                3            26
 Barbuda                       
 Gambia                     1            25
 Curaçao                    1            19
 Belize                     2            18
 Turks and                  1            12
 Caicos                        
 Montserrat                 1            11
 British Virgin             1             8
 Islands                       
 
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements
from health ministries and government
officials.

   

GRAPHIC-Tracking and explaining the new
coronavirus                     tmsnrt.rs/2GVwIyw
Online site for coronavirus    here
COVID-19 - Macro Vitals                    
                                           
     cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098
COVID 19 - Macro Vitals Case Tracker       
                                     cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666
   
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 (Compiled by Linda Pasquini; Editing by
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below