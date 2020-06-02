FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 6.32 million, death toll over 376,000

June 2 (Reuters) - More than 6.32 million people have been reported infected with the new coronavirus globally and 376,098 have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China last December. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus, open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click on COVID-19 MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. Here are countries that reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases by 0523 GMT on Tuesday. COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL DEATHS TOTAL CASES United States 104,992 1,818,626 Brazil 29,937 527,096 Russia 5,037 423,741 United Kingdom 39,369 277,985 Spain 27,127 257,492 Italy 33,530 233,515 India 5,598 198,706 France 28,833 189,220 Germany 8,549 182,155 Peru 4,634 170,039 Turkey 4,563 164,769 Iran 7,942 157,562 Chile 1,188 108,686 Mexico 10,167 93,435 Canada 7,326 91,705 Saudi Arabia 549 89,011 China 4,634 83,022 Pakistan 1,621 76,398 Belgium 9,505 58,615 Qatar 40 58,433 Bangladesh 709 52,445 Netherlands 5,967 46,647 Belarus 243 44,255 Ecuador 3,394 39,994 Sweden 4,468 38,589 Singapore 24 35,836 United Arab Emirates 266 35,192 South Africa 705 34,357 Portugal 1,436 32,895 Switzerland 1,657 30,874 Colombia 969 30,493 Kuwait 226 28,649 Indonesia 1,663 27,549 Egypt 1,005 26,384 Ireland 1,650 25,062 Poland 1,092 24,395 Ukraine 727 24,340 Romania 1,279 19,517 Philippines 960 18,638 Dominican Republic 515 17,752 Japan 914 17,712 Argentina 556 17,415 Israel 287 17,219 Austria 669 16,663 Afghanistan 270 16,509 Panama 344 13,837 Oman 59 12,799 Bahrain 19 12,229 Denmark 580 11,734 Kazakhstan 41 11,571 South Korea 272 11,541 Serbia 245 11,454 Nigeria 299 10,578 Bolivia 343 10,531 Algeria 661 9,513 Czech Republic 321 9,308 Norway 237 8,452 Moldova 307 8,360 Ghana 36 8,070 Malaysia 115 7,877 Morocco 205 7,819 Iraq 235 7,387 Australia 102 7,221 Finland 320 6,887 Armenia 81 6,661 Cameroon 199 6,397 Honduras 217 5,362 Guatemala 116 5,336 Sudan 298 5,173 Tajikistan 47 4,100 Luxembourg 110 4,020 Azerbaijan 49 3,982 Hungary 532 3,921 Guinea 23 3,844 Senegal 42 3,739 Uzbekistan 15 3,718 Djibouti 24 3,569 Democratic Republic of 72 3,195 the Congo Thailand 58 3,083 Ivory Coast 33 2,951 Greece 179 2,937 Gabon 17 2,655 El Salvador 46 2,653 Bulgaria 144 2,538 Bosnia 157 2,535 North Macedonia 140 2,315 Croatia 103 2,246 Haiti 44 2,124 Nepal 8 2,099 Cuba 83 2,092 Somalia 79 2,023 Kenya 69 2,021 Estonia 68 1,870 Kyrgyzstan 17 1,845 Maldives 7 1,829 Iceland 10 1,806 Lithuania 71 1,682 Venezuela 17 1,662 Sri Lanka 11 1,647 Slovakia 28 1,522 New Zealand 22 1,504 Mayotte 4 1,475 Slovenia 109 1,475 Mali 78 1,351 Ethiopia 14 1,344 Guinea-Bissau 8 1,339 Lebanon 27 1,242 Albania 33 1,164 Hong Kong 4 1,094 Zambia 7 1,089 Tunisia 48 1,084 Costa Rica 10 1,084 Latvia 24 1,071 Central African Republic 4 1,069 Kosovo 30 1,064 Equatorial Guinea 12 1,043 Paraguay 11 995 South Sudan 10 994 Niger 64 958 Cyprus 17 952 Nicaragua 18 885 Burkina Faso 53 883 Sierra Leone 46 865 Madagascar 6 826 Uruguay 23 825 Chad 66 790 Andorra 51 767 Jordan 9 755 Georgia 12 730 San Marino 42 672 Palestinian Territories 5 630 Malta 9 620 Republic of the Congo 20 611 Jamaica 9 588 Channel Islands 42 560 Mauritania 23 530 Tanzania 21 509 French Guiana 1 499 Uganda 0 489 Sao Tome and Principe 10 484 Cape Verde 4 458 Togo 13 443 Taiwan 7 443 Réunion 1 434 Benin 3 423 Rwanda 1 377 Yemen 85 358 Isle of Man 24 336 Mauritius 10 335 Vietnam 0 328 Montenegro 9 324 Liberia 35 296 Eswatini 3 293 Malawi 4 284 Mozambique 2 254 Myanmar 6 228 Zimbabwe 4 203 Martinique 14 200 Faroe Islands 0 187 Gibraltar 0 172 Guadeloupe 14 162 Libya 5 156 Guyana 12 153 Cayman Islands 1 150 Brunei 2 141 Bermuda 9 141 Cambodia 0 125 Syria 6 123 Trinidad and Tobago 8 117 N. Cyprus 4 108 Comoros 2 106 Bahamas 11 102 Aruba 3 101 Monaco 4 99 Barbados 7 92 Angola 4 86 Liechtenstein 1 82 Sint Maarten 15 77 Burundi 1 63 Suriname 1 44 Saint Martin 3 41 Botswana 1 38 Antigua and Barbuda 3 26 Gambia 1 25 Curaçao 1 19 Belize 2 18 Turks and Caicos 1 12 Montserrat 1 11 British Virgin Islands 1 8 Source: Reuters tally is based on statements from health ministries and government officials. GRAPHIC-Tracking and explaining the new coronavirus tmsnrt.rs/2GVwIyw Online site for coronavirus here COVID-19 - Macro Vitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 COVID 19 - Macro Vitals Case Tracker cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ ^^^^> (Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shinjini Ganguli)