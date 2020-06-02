Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 6.32 million, death toll over 376,000

12 Min Read

    June 2 (Reuters) - More than 6.32 million people
have been reported infected with the new coronavirus
globally and 376,098 have died, a Reuters tally showed.
Infections have been reported in more than 210
countries and territories since the first cases were
identified in China last December.
    For an interactive graphic tracking the global
spread of coronavirus, open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7
in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click on COVID-19 MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666
 for a case tracker.
    Here are countries that reported deaths and/or at
least 100 confirmed cases by 0523 GMT on Tuesday.

 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES  TOTAL DEATHS  TOTAL CASES
 United States                   104,992      1,818,626
 Brazil                           29,937        527,096
 Russia                            5,037        423,741
 United Kingdom                   39,369        277,985
 Spain                            27,127        257,492
 Italy                            33,530        233,515
 India                             5,598        198,706
 France                           28,833        189,220
 Germany                           8,549        182,155
 Peru                              4,634        170,039
 Turkey                            4,563        164,769
 Iran                              7,942        157,562
 Chile                             1,188        108,686
 Mexico                           10,167         93,435
 Canada                            7,326         91,705
 Saudi Arabia                        549         89,011
 China                             4,634         83,022
 Pakistan                          1,621         76,398
 Belgium                           9,505         58,615
 Qatar                                40         58,433
 Bangladesh                          709         52,445
 Netherlands                       5,967         46,647
 Belarus                             243         44,255
 Ecuador                           3,394         39,994
 Sweden                            4,468         38,589
 Singapore                            24         35,836
 United Arab Emirates                266         35,192
 South Africa                        705         34,357
 Portugal                          1,436         32,895
 Switzerland                       1,657         30,874
 Colombia                            969         30,493
 Kuwait                              226         28,649
 Indonesia                         1,663         27,549
 Egypt                             1,005         26,384
 Ireland                           1,650         25,062
 Poland                            1,092         24,395
 Ukraine                             727         24,340
 Romania                           1,279         19,517
 Philippines                         960         18,638
 Dominican Republic                  515         17,752
 Japan                               914         17,712
 Argentina                           556         17,415
 Israel                              287         17,219
 Austria                             669         16,663
 Afghanistan                         270         16,509
 Panama                              344         13,837
 Oman                                 59         12,799
 Bahrain                              19         12,229
 Denmark                             580         11,734
 Kazakhstan                           41         11,571
 South Korea                         272         11,541
 Serbia                              245         11,454
 Nigeria                             299         10,578
 Bolivia                             343         10,531
 Algeria                             661          9,513
 Czech Republic                      321          9,308
 Norway                              237          8,452
 Moldova                             307          8,360
 Ghana                                36          8,070
 Malaysia                            115          7,877
 Morocco                             205          7,819
 Iraq                                235          7,387
 Australia                           102          7,221
 Finland                             320          6,887
 Armenia                              81          6,661
 Cameroon                            199          6,397
 Honduras                            217          5,362
 Guatemala                           116          5,336
 Sudan                               298          5,173
 Tajikistan                           47          4,100
 Luxembourg                          110          4,020
 Azerbaijan                           49          3,982
 Hungary                             532          3,921
 Guinea                               23          3,844
 Senegal                              42          3,739
 Uzbekistan                           15          3,718
 Djibouti                             24          3,569
 Democratic Republic of               72          3,195
 the Congo                                
 Thailand                             58          3,083
 Ivory Coast                          33          2,951
 Greece                              179          2,937
 Gabon                                17          2,655
 El Salvador                          46          2,653
 Bulgaria                            144          2,538
 Bosnia                              157          2,535
 North Macedonia                     140          2,315
 Croatia                             103          2,246
 Haiti                                44          2,124
 Nepal                                 8          2,099
 Cuba                                 83          2,092
 Somalia                              79          2,023
 Kenya                                69          2,021
 Estonia                              68          1,870
 Kyrgyzstan                           17          1,845
 Maldives                              7          1,829
 Iceland                              10          1,806
 Lithuania                            71          1,682
 Venezuela                            17          1,662
 Sri Lanka                            11          1,647
 Slovakia                             28          1,522
 New Zealand                          22          1,504
 Mayotte                               4          1,475
 Slovenia                            109          1,475
 Mali                                 78          1,351
 Ethiopia                             14          1,344
 Guinea-Bissau                         8          1,339
 Lebanon                              27          1,242
 Albania                              33          1,164
 Hong Kong                             4          1,094
 Zambia                                7          1,089
 Tunisia                              48          1,084
 Costa Rica                           10          1,084
 Latvia                               24          1,071
 Central African Republic              4          1,069
 Kosovo                               30          1,064
 Equatorial Guinea                    12          1,043
 Paraguay                             11            995
 South Sudan                          10            994
 Niger                                64            958
 Cyprus                               17            952
 Nicaragua                            18            885
 Burkina Faso                         53            883
 Sierra Leone                         46            865
 Madagascar                            6            826
 Uruguay                              23            825
 Chad                                 66            790
 Andorra                              51            767
 Jordan                                9            755
 Georgia                              12            730
 San Marino                           42            672
 Palestinian Territories               5            630
 Malta                                 9            620
 Republic of the Congo                20            611
 Jamaica                               9            588
 Channel Islands                      42            560
 Mauritania                           23            530
 Tanzania                             21            509
 French Guiana                         1            499
 Uganda                                0            489
 Sao Tome and Principe                10            484
 Cape Verde                            4            458
 Togo                                 13            443
 Taiwan                                7            443
 Réunion                               1            434
 Benin                                 3            423
 Rwanda                                1            377
 Yemen                                85            358
 Isle of Man                          24            336
 Mauritius                            10            335
 Vietnam                               0            328
 Montenegro                            9            324
 Liberia                              35            296
 Eswatini                              3            293
 Malawi                                4            284
 Mozambique                            2            254
 Myanmar                               6            228
 Zimbabwe                              4            203
 Martinique                           14            200
 Faroe Islands                         0            187
 Gibraltar                             0            172
 Guadeloupe                           14            162
 Libya                                 5            156
 Guyana                               12            153
 Cayman Islands                        1            150
 Brunei                                2            141
 Bermuda                               9            141
 Cambodia                              0            125
 Syria                                 6            123
 Trinidad and Tobago                   8            117
 N. Cyprus                             4            108
 Comoros                               2            106
 Bahamas                              11            102
 Aruba                                 3            101
 Monaco                                4             99
 Barbados                              7             92
 Angola                                4             86
 Liechtenstein                         1             82
 Sint Maarten                         15             77
 Burundi                               1             63
 Suriname                              1             44
 Saint Martin                          3             41
 Botswana                              1             38
 Antigua and Barbuda                   3             26
 Gambia                                1             25
 Curaçao                               1             19
 Belize                                2             18
 Turks and Caicos                      1             12
 Montserrat                            1             11
 British Virgin Islands                1              8
 Source: Reuters tally is based on statements from
health ministries and government officials.

   

GRAPHIC-Tracking and explaining the new coronavirus    
                tmsnrt.rs/2GVwIyw
Online site for coronavirus    here
COVID-19 - Macro Vitals                                
                                     cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098
COVID 19 - Macro Vitals Case Tracker                   
                         cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666
   
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
^^^^>
 (Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Vishwadha Chander and
Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and
Shinjini Ganguli)
