March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 6.39 million, death toll over 379,400

    June 3 (Reuters) - More than 6.39 million
people have been reported infected with the new
coronavirus globally and 379,433 have died, a
Reuters tally showed. Infections have been
reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified
in China last December.
    For an interactive graphic tracking the
global spread of coronavirus, open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7
 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click on COVID-19 MacroVitals
cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case
tracker.
    Here are countries that reported deaths
and/or at least 100 confirmed cases by 0523 GMT
on Wednesday.
    
 Countries and     Total Deaths    Total Cases
 Territories                       
 United States            106,058       1,838,513
 Brazil                    31,199         555,383
 Russia                     5,037         423,741
 United Kingdom            39,369         277,985
 Spain                     27,127         257,786
 Italy                     33,530         233,515
 India                      5,598         198,706
 France                    28,940         189,220
 Germany                    8,549         182,155
 Peru                       4,767         174,884
 Turkey                     4,585         165,555
 Iran                       7,942         157,562
 Chile                      1,188         108,686
 Mexico                    10,637          97,326
 Canada                     7,395          92,410
 Saudi Arabia                 549          89,011
 Mainland China             4,634          83,022
 Pakistan                   1,621          76,398
 Belgium                    9,505          58,615
 Qatar                         40          58,433
 Bangladesh                   709          52,445
 Netherlands                5,967          46,647
 Belarus                      243          44,255
 Ecuador                    3,438          40,414
 Sweden                     4,468          38,589
 Singapore                     24          35,836
 United Arab                  269          35,788
 Emirates                          
 South Africa                 705          34,357
 Portugal                   1,436          32,895
 Colombia                   1,009          31,833
 Switzerland                1,657          30,874
 Kuwait                       226          28,649
 Indonesia                  1,663          27,549
 Egypt                      1,005          26,384
 Ireland                    1,658          25,072
 Poland                     1,092          24,395
 Ukraine                      727          24,340
 Romania                    1,279          19,517
 Philippines                  960          18,638
 Argentina                    569          18,319
 Dominican                    515          17,752
 Republic                          
 Japan                        914          17,712
 Israel                       287          17,219
 Austria                      669          16,663
 Afghanistan                  270          16,509
 Panama                       352          14,095
 Oman                          59          12,799
 Bahrain                       19          12,229
 Denmark                      580          11,734
 Kazakhstan                    41          11,571
 South Korea                  272          11,541
 Serbia                       245          11,454
 Nigeria                      294          10,577
 Bolivia                      343          10,531
 Armenia                      158          10,009
 Algeria                      661           9,513
 Czech Republic               321           9,308
 Norway                       237           8,452
 Moldova                      307           8,360
 Ghana                         36           8,070
 Malaysia                     115           7,877
 Morocco                      205           7,819
 Iraq                         235           7,387
 Australia                    102           7,221
 Finland                      320           6,887
 Cameroon                     199           6,397
 Guatemala                    123           5,586
 Honduras                     225           5,527
 Sudan                        298           5,173
 Tajikistan                    47           4,100
 Luxembourg                   110           4,020
 Azerbaijan                    49           3,982
 Hungary                      532           3,921
 Guinea                        23           3,844
 Senegal                       42           3,739
 Uzbekistan                    15           3,718
 Djibouti                      24           3,569
 Democratic                    72           3,195
 Republic of the                   
 Congo                             
 Thailand                      58           3,083
 Ivory Coast                   33           2,951
 Greece                       179           2,937
 Gabon                         17           2,655
 El Salvador                   46           2,653
 Bulgaria                     144           2,538
 Bosnia                       157           2,535
 North Macedonia              141           2,391
 Croatia                      103           2,246
 Haiti                         45           2,226
 Nepal                          8           2,099
 Cuba                          83           2,092
 Somalia                       79           2,023
 Kenya                         69           2,021
 Estonia                       68           1,870
 Kyrgyzstan                    17           1,845
 Maldives                       7           1,829
 Venezuela                     18           1,818
 Iceland                       10           1,806
 Lithuania                     71           1,682
 Sri Lanka                     11           1,647
 Slovakia                      28           1,522
 New Zealand                   22           1,504
 Mayotte                        4           1,475
 Slovenia                     109           1,475
 Mali                          78           1,351
 Ethiopia                      14           1,344
 Guinea-Bissau                  8           1,339
 Lebanon                       27           1,242
 Albania                       33           1,164
 Costa Rica                    10           1,105
 Hong Kong                      4           1,094
 Zambia                         7           1,089
 Tunisia                       48           1,084
 Latvia                        24           1,071
 Central African                4           1,069
 Republic                          
 Kosovo                        30           1,064
 Equatorial                    12           1,043
 Guinea                            
 Paraguay                      11           1,013
 South Sudan                   10             994
 Niger                         64             958
 Cyprus                        17             952
 Nicaragua                     18             885
 Burkina Faso                  53             883
 Sierra Leone                  46             865
 Madagascar                     6             826
 Uruguay                       23             826
 Chad                          66             790
 Andorra                       51             767
 Jordan                         9             755
 Georgia                       12             730
 San Marino                    42             672
 Palestinian                    5             630
 Territories                       
 Malta                          9             620
 Republic of the               20             611
 Congo                             
 Jamaica                        9             588
 Channel Islands               42             560
 Mauritania                    23             530
 French Guiana                  1             517
 Tanzania                      21             509
 Uganda                         0             489
 Sao Tome and                  10             484
 Principe                          
 Cape Verde                     4             458
 Togo                          13             443
 Taiwan                         7             443
 Réunion                        1             434
 Benin                          3             423
 Rwanda                         1             377
 Yemen                         85             358
 Isle of Man                   24             336
 Mauritius                     10             335
 Vietnam                        0             328
 Montenegro                     9             324
 Liberia                       35             296
 Eswatini                       3             293
 Malawi                         4             284
 Mozambique                     2             254
 Myanmar                        6             228
 Zimbabwe                       4             203
 Martinique                    14             200
 Faroe Islands                  0             187
 Gibraltar                      0             172
 Guadeloupe                    14             162
 Libya                          5             156
 Guyana                        12             153
 Cayman Islands                 1             151
 Brunei                         2             141
 Bermuda                        9             141
 Cambodia                       0             125
 Syria                          6             123
 Trinidad and                   8             117
 Tobago                            
 N. Cyprus                      4             108
 Comoros                        2             106
 Bahamas                       11             102
 Aruba                          3             101
 Monaco                         4              99
 Barbados                       7              92
 Angola                         4              86
 Liechtenstein                  1              82
 Sint Maarten                  15              77
 Burundi                        1              63
 Suriname                       1              54
 Saint Martin                   3              41
 Botswana                       1              38
 Antigua and                    3              26
 Barbuda                           
 Gambia                         1              25
 Curaçao                        1              19
 Belize                         2              18
 Turks and Caicos               1              12
 Montserrat                     1              11
 British Virgin                 1               8
 Islands                           
 
 Source: Reuters tally is based on statements
from health ministries and government officials.

   

GRAPHIC-Tracking and explaining the new
coronavirus                     tmsnrt.rs/2GVwIyw
Online site for coronavirus    here
COVID-19 - Macro Vitals                          
                                           cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098
COVID 19 - Macro Vitals Case Tracker             
                               cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666
   
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
^^^^^^^^^^>
 (Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Vishwadha Chander
and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips and Shinjini Ganguli)
