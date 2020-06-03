Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 6.43 million, death toll over 380,400

12 Min Read

    June 3 (Reuters) - More than 6.43 million people
have been reported infected with the new coronavirus
globally and 380,411 have died, a Reuters tally
showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210
countries and territories since the first cases were
identified in China last December.
    For an interactive graphic tracking the global
spread of coronavirus, open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7
 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click on COVID-19 MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666
 for a case tracker.
    Here are countries that reported deaths and/or at
least 100 confirmed cases by 1420 GMT on Wednesday.
  
 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES  TOTAL DEATHS   TOTAL CASES
 United States                    106,060    1,838,672
 Brazil                            31,199      555,383
 Russia                             5,215      432,277
 United Kingdom                    39,369      277,985
 Spain                             27,127      257,786
 Italy                             33,530      233,515
 India                              5,815      207,615
 France                            28,940      189,220
 Germany                            8,554      182,313
 Peru                               4,767      174,884
 Turkey                             4,585      165,555
 Iran                               8,012      160,696
 Chile                              1,188      108,686
 Mexico                            10,637       97,326
 Canada                             7,395       92,410
 Saudi Arabia                         549       89,011
 China                              4,634       83,021
 Pakistan                           1,688       80,463
 Qatar                                 45       62,160
 Belgium                            9,522       58,685
 Bangladesh                           746       55,140
 Netherlands                        5,977       46,733
 Belarus                              248       45,116
 Sweden                             4,542       40,803
 Ecuador                            3,438       40,414
 Singapore                             24       36,405
 South Africa                         755       35,812
 United Arab Emirates                 269       35,788
 Portugal                           1,447       33,261
 Colombia                           1,009       31,833
 Switzerland                        1,660       30,893
 Kuwait                               230       29,359
 Indonesia                          1,698       28,233
 Egypt                              1,052       27,536
 Ireland                            1,658       25,072
 Ukraine                              735       24,823
 Poland                              1102       24,545
 Romania                             1288       19,669
 Philippines                          966       18,997
 Argentina                            569       18,319
 Dominican Republic                   515       17,752
 Japan                                918       17,743
 Israel                               290       17,342
 Austria                              670       16,674
 Afghanistan                          270       16,509
 Panama                               352       14,095
 Oman                                  67       13,538
 Bahrain                               20       12,311
 Kazakhstan                            44       11,796
 Denmark                              580       11,771
 South Korea                          273       11,590
 Serbia                               245       11,523
 Bolivia                              376       10,991
 Nigeria                              294       10,578
 Armenia                              158       10,009
 Algeria                              667        9,626
 Czech Republic                       323        9,364
 Moldova                              309        8,548
 Norway                               237        8,455
 Ghana                                 38        8,297
 Malaysia                             115        7,970
 Morocco                              206        7,910
 Iraq                                 235        7,387
 Australia                            102        7,229
 Finland                              320        6,911
 Cameroon                             200        6,585
 Guatemala                            123        5,586
 Honduras                             225        5,527
 Sudan                                307        5,310
 Tajikistan                            48        4,191
 Luxembourg                           110        4,020
 Azerbaijan                            49        3,982
 Hungary                              534        3,931
 Guinea                                23        3,886
 Uzbekistan                            15        3,815
 Djibouti                              25        3,779
 Senegal                               42        3,739
 Democratic Republic of                71        3,325
 the Congo                                 
 Thailand                              58        3,084
 Ivory Coast                           33        3,024
 Greece                               179        2,937
 Gabon                                 20        2,803
 El Salvador                           46        2,653
 Bulgaria                             146        2,560
 Bosnia                               157        2,551
 North Macedonia                      145        2,492
 Nepal                                  9        2,300
 Croatia                              103        2,246
 Haiti                                 45        2,226
 Kenya                                 71        2,093
 Cuba                                  83        2,092
 Somalia                               79        2,023
 Estonia                               69        1,880
 Kyrgyzstan                            20        1,871
 Maldives                               7        1,841
 Venezuela                             18        1,818
 Iceland                               10        1,806
 Sri Lanka                             11        1,717
 Lithuania                             71        1,684
 Slovakia                              28        1,525
 New Zealand                           22        1,504
 Ethiopia                              17        1,486
 Slovenia                             109        1,477
 Mayotte                                4        1,475
 Mali                                  78        1,351
 Guinea-Bissau                          8        1,339
 South Sudan                           14        1,317
 Lebanon                               27        1,256
 Albania                               33        1,184
 Costa Rica                            10        1,105
 Hong Kong                              4        1,094
 Zambia                                 7        1,089
 Tunisia                               48        1,086
 Latvia                                24        1,079
 Central African Republic               4        1,069
 Kosovo                                30        1,064
 Equatorial Guinea                     12        1,043
 Paraguay                              11        1,013
 Niger                                 64          958
 Cyprus                                17          952
 Nicaragua                             18          885
 Burkina Faso                          53          883
 Sierra Leone                          46          865
 Madagascar                             6          826
 Uruguay                               23          826
 Chad                                  66          803
 Andorra                               51          767
 Jordan                                 9          755
 Georgia                               12          730
 San Marino                            42          674
 Palestinian Territories                5          630
 Malta                                  9          622
 Republic of the Congo                 20          618
 Jamaica                                9          590
 Channel Islands                       42          560
 Mauritania                            23          530
 French Guiana                          1          517
 Tanzania                              21          509
 Uganda                                 0          507
 Sao Tome and Principe                 10          484
 Cape Verde                             5          466
 Togo                                  13          443
 Taiwan                                 7          443
 Réunion                                1          434
 Benin                                  3          423
 Yemen                                 88          403
 Rwanda                                 2          384
 Isle of Man                           24          336
 Mauritius                             10          335
 Vietnam                                0          328
 Montenegro                             9          324
 Mozambique                             2          307
 Liberia                               35          296
 Eswatini                               3          293
 Malawi                                 4          284
 Myanmar                                6          233
 Zimbabwe                               4          206
 Martinique                            14          200
 Faroe Islands                          0          187
 Libya                                  5          182
 Gibraltar                              0          173
 Guadeloupe                            14          162
 Guyana                                12          153
 Cayman Islands                         1          151
 Brunei                                 2          141
 Bermuda                                9          141
 Cambodia                               0          125
 Syria                                  6          123
 Trinidad and Tobago                    8          117
 N. Cyprus                              4          108
 Comoros                                2          106
 Bahamas                               11          102
 Aruba                                  3          101
 Monaco                                 4           99
 Barbados                               7           92
 Angola                                 4           86
 Liechtenstein                          1           82
 Sint Maarten                          15           77
 Burundi                                1           63
 Suriname                               1           54
 Saint Martin                           3           41
 Botswana                               1           40
 Gambia                                 1           26
 Antigua and Barbuda                    3           26
 Curaçao                                1           20
 Belize                                 2           18
 Turks and Caicos                       1           12
 Montserrat                             1           11
 British Virgin Islands                 1            8
 Source: Reuters tally is based on statements from
health ministries and government officials.

   

GRAPHIC-Tracking and explaining the new coronavirus   
                 tmsnrt.rs/2GVwIyw
Online site for coronavirus    here
COVID-19 - Macro Vitals                               
                                      cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098
COVID 19 - Macro Vitals Case Tracker                  
                          cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666
   
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
^^^^^>
 (Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Vishwadha Chander and
Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Amy
Caren Daniel)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below