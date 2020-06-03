FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 6.43 million, death toll over 380,400

June 3 (Reuters) - More than 6.43 million people have been reported infected with the new coronavirus globally and 380,411 have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China last December. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus, open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click on COVID-19 MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. Here are countries that reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases by 1420 GMT on Wednesday. COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL DEATHS TOTAL CASES United States 106,060 1,838,672 Brazil 31,199 555,383 Russia 5,215 432,277 United Kingdom 39,369 277,985 Spain 27,127 257,786 Italy 33,530 233,515 India 5,815 207,615 France 28,940 189,220 Germany 8,554 182,313 Peru 4,767 174,884 Turkey 4,585 165,555 Iran 8,012 160,696 Chile 1,188 108,686 Mexico 10,637 97,326 Canada 7,395 92,410 Saudi Arabia 549 89,011 China 4,634 83,021 Pakistan 1,688 80,463 Qatar 45 62,160 Belgium 9,522 58,685 Bangladesh 746 55,140 Netherlands 5,977 46,733 Belarus 248 45,116 Sweden 4,542 40,803 Ecuador 3,438 40,414 Singapore 24 36,405 South Africa 755 35,812 United Arab Emirates 269 35,788 Portugal 1,447 33,261 Colombia 1,009 31,833 Switzerland 1,660 30,893 Kuwait 230 29,359 Indonesia 1,698 28,233 Egypt 1,052 27,536 Ireland 1,658 25,072 Ukraine 735 24,823 Poland 1102 24,545 Romania 1288 19,669 Philippines 966 18,997 Argentina 569 18,319 Dominican Republic 515 17,752 Japan 918 17,743 Israel 290 17,342 Austria 670 16,674 Afghanistan 270 16,509 Panama 352 14,095 Oman 67 13,538 Bahrain 20 12,311 Kazakhstan 44 11,796 Denmark 580 11,771 South Korea 273 11,590 Serbia 245 11,523 Bolivia 376 10,991 Nigeria 294 10,578 Armenia 158 10,009 Algeria 667 9,626 Czech Republic 323 9,364 Moldova 309 8,548 Norway 237 8,455 Ghana 38 8,297 Malaysia 115 7,970 Morocco 206 7,910 Iraq 235 7,387 Australia 102 7,229 Finland 320 6,911 Cameroon 200 6,585 Guatemala 123 5,586 Honduras 225 5,527 Sudan 307 5,310 Tajikistan 48 4,191 Luxembourg 110 4,020 Azerbaijan 49 3,982 Hungary 534 3,931 Guinea 23 3,886 Uzbekistan 15 3,815 Djibouti 25 3,779 Senegal 42 3,739 Democratic Republic of 71 3,325 the Congo Thailand 58 3,084 Ivory Coast 33 3,024 Greece 179 2,937 Gabon 20 2,803 El Salvador 46 2,653 Bulgaria 146 2,560 Bosnia 157 2,551 North Macedonia 145 2,492 Nepal 9 2,300 Croatia 103 2,246 Haiti 45 2,226 Kenya 71 2,093 Cuba 83 2,092 Somalia 79 2,023 Estonia 69 1,880 Kyrgyzstan 20 1,871 Maldives 7 1,841 Venezuela 18 1,818 Iceland 10 1,806 Sri Lanka 11 1,717 Lithuania 71 1,684 Slovakia 28 1,525 New Zealand 22 1,504 Ethiopia 17 1,486 Slovenia 109 1,477 Mayotte 4 1,475 Mali 78 1,351 Guinea-Bissau 8 1,339 South Sudan 14 1,317 Lebanon 27 1,256 Albania 33 1,184 Costa Rica 10 1,105 Hong Kong 4 1,094 Zambia 7 1,089 Tunisia 48 1,086 Latvia 24 1,079 Central African Republic 4 1,069 Kosovo 30 1,064 Equatorial Guinea 12 1,043 Paraguay 11 1,013 Niger 64 958 Cyprus 17 952 Nicaragua 18 885 Burkina Faso 53 883 Sierra Leone 46 865 Madagascar 6 826 Uruguay 23 826 Chad 66 803 Andorra 51 767 Jordan 9 755 Georgia 12 730 San Marino 42 674 Palestinian Territories 5 630 Malta 9 622 Republic of the Congo 20 618 Jamaica 9 590 Channel Islands 42 560 Mauritania 23 530 French Guiana 1 517 Tanzania 21 509 Uganda 0 507 Sao Tome and Principe 10 484 Cape Verde 5 466 Togo 13 443 Taiwan 7 443 Réunion 1 434 Benin 3 423 Yemen 88 403 Rwanda 2 384 Isle of Man 24 336 Mauritius 10 335 Vietnam 0 328 Montenegro 9 324 Mozambique 2 307 Liberia 35 296 Eswatini 3 293 Malawi 4 284 Myanmar 6 233 Zimbabwe 4 206 Martinique 14 200 Faroe Islands 0 187 Libya 5 182 Gibraltar 0 173 Guadeloupe 14 162 Guyana 12 153 Cayman Islands 1 151 Brunei 2 141 Bermuda 9 141 Cambodia 0 125 Syria 6 123 Trinidad and Tobago 8 117 N. Cyprus 4 108 Comoros 2 106 Bahamas 11 102 Aruba 3 101 Monaco 4 99 Barbados 7 92 Angola 4 86 Liechtenstein 1 82 Sint Maarten 15 77 Burundi 1 63 Suriname 1 54 Saint Martin 3 41 Botswana 1 40 Gambia 1 26 Antigua and Barbuda 3 26 Curaçao 1 20 Belize 2 18 Turks and Caicos 1 12 Montserrat 1 11 British Virgin Islands 1 8 Source: Reuters tally is based on statements from health ministries and government officials. GRAPHIC-Tracking and explaining the new coronavirus tmsnrt.rs/2GVwIyw Online site for coronavirus here COVID-19 - Macro Vitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 COVID 19 - Macro Vitals Case Tracker cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ ^^^^^> (Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Amy Caren Daniel)