March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 6.52 million, death toll over 385,371

12 Min Read

    June 4 (Reuters) - More than 6.52 million
people have been reported infected with the new
coronavirus globally and 385,371 have died, a
Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported
in more than 210 countries and territories since
the first cases were identified in China last
December.
    Here are countries that reported deaths and/or
at least 100 confirmed cases by 0822 GMT on
Thursday.
  
 COUNTRIES AND           TOTAL DEATHS  TOTAL CASES
 TERRITORIES                           
 United States                107,066     1,857,825
 Brazil                        32,548       584,016
 Russia                         5,215       432,277
 United Kingdom                39,728       279,856
 Spain                         27,128       258,180
 Italy                         33,601       233,836
 India                          6,075       216,919
 France                        29,021       189,220
 Germany                        8,589       182,595
 Peru                           4,894       178,914
 Turkey                         4,609       166,422
 Iran                           8,012       160,696
 Chile                          1,275       113,628
 Mexico                        11,728       101,238
 Canada                         7,498        93,085
 Saudi Arabia                     579        91,182
 Pakistan                       1,770        85,264
 Mainland China                 4,634        83,022
 Qatar                             45        62,160
 Belgium                        9,522        58,685
 Bangladesh                       746        55,140
 Netherlands                    5,977        46,733
 Belarus                          248        45,116
 Ecuador                        3,486        40,966
 Sweden                         4,542        40,803
 Singapore                         24        36,405
 South Africa                     755        35,812
 United Arab Emirates             269        35,788
 Colombia                       1,045        33,354
 Portugal                       1,447        33,261
 Switzerland                    1,660        30,893
 Kuwait                           230        29,359
 Indonesia                      1,698        28,233
 Egypt                          1,052        27,536
 Ukraine                          747        25,411
 Ireland                        1,661        25,119
 Poland                         1,104        24,684
 Philippines                      974        19,748
 Romania                        1,288        19,669
 Argentina                        583        19,268
 Dominican Republic               516        18,040
 Japan                            918        17,743
 Israel                           290        17,342
 Afghanistan                      294        17,267
 Austria                          670        16,701
 Panama                           357        14,609
 Oman                              67        13,538
 Bahrain                           20        12,311
 Kazakhstan                        48        12,067
 Denmark                          580        11,771
 Bolivia                          400        11,638
 South Korea                      273        11,629
 Serbia                           245        11,523
 Nigeria                          294        10,578
 Armenia                          158        10,009
 Algeria                          667         9,626
 Czech Republic                   323         9,364
 Moldova                          310         8,795
 Norway                           237         8,454
 Ghana                             38         8,297
 Iraq                             256         8,168
 Malaysia                         115         7,970
 Morocco                          206         7,910
 Australia                        102         7,229
 Finland                          321         6,911
 Cameroon                         200         6,585
 Guatemala                        143         5,760
 Honduras                         234         5,690
 Sudan                            307         5,310
 Tajikistan                        48         4,191
 Luxembourg                       110         4,024
 Azerbaijan                        49         3,982
 Hungary                          534         3,931
 Guinea                            23         3,886
 Uzbekistan                        16         3,874
 Djibouti                          25         3,779
 Senegal                           42         3,739
 Democratic Republic of            71         3,325
 the Congo                             
 Thailand                          58         3,084
 Ivory Coast                       33         3,024
 Greece                           179         2,937
 Gabon                             20         2,803
 El Salvador                       49         2,705
 Bulgaria                         147         2,585
 Bosnia                           157         2,551
 Haiti                             48         2,507
 North Macedonia                  145         2,492
 Nepal                              9         2,300
 Croatia                          103         2,246
 Kenya                             74         2,216
 Somalia                           79         2,146
 Cuba                              83         2,107
 Venezuela                         20         1,952
 Kyrgyzstan                        20         1,899
 Estonia                           69         1,880
 Maldives                           7         1,841
 Iceland                           10         1,806
 Sri Lanka                         11         1,717
 Lithuania                         71         1,684
 Slovakia                          28         1,525
 New Zealand                       22         1,504
 Ethiopia                          17         1,486
 Slovenia                         109         1,477
 Mayotte                            4         1,475
 Mali                              79         1,386
 Guinea-Bissau                      8         1,339
 South Sudan                       14         1,317
 Lebanon                           27         1,256
 Albania                           33         1,184
 Costa Rica                        10         1,157
 Kosovo                            30         1,142
 Hong Kong                          4         1,094
 Zambia                             7         1,089
 Tunisia                           48         1,086
 Latvia                            24         1,079
 Paraguay                          11         1,070
 Central African                    4         1,069
 Republic                              
 Equatorial Guinea                 12         1,043
 Niger                             65           960
 Cyprus                            17           958
 Nicaragua                         18           885
 Burkina Faso                      53           883
 Andorra                           51           851
 Uruguay                           23           828
 Madagascar                         6           826
 Sierra Leone                      47           812
 Chad                              66           803
 Jordan                             9           757
 Georgia                           12           730
 San Marino                        42           674
 Palestinian                        5           635
 Territories                           
 Malta                              9           622
 Republic of the Congo             20           618
 Jamaica                           10           591
 Mauritania                        23           588
 Channel Islands                   42           561
 French Guiana                      1           533
 Tanzania                          21           509
 Uganda                             0           507
 Sao Tome and Principe             12           484
 Cape Verde                         5           466
 Réunion                            1           466
 Taiwan                             7           443
 Togo                              13           440
 Benin                              3           423
 Yemen                             88           403
 Rwanda                             2           384
 Isle of Man                       24           336
 Mauritius                         10           335
 Vietnam                            0           328
 Montenegro                         9           324
 Mozambique                         2           316
 Liberia                           36           311
 Eswatini                           3           294
 Malawi                             4           284
 Myanmar                            6           233
 Zimbabwe                           4           206
 Martinique                        14           200
 Faroe Islands                      0           187
 Libya                              5           182
 Gibraltar                          0           173
 Guadeloupe                        14           162
 Cayman Islands                     1           156
 Guyana                            12           153
 Bermuda                            9           141
 Brunei                             2           141
 Cambodia                           0           125
 Syria                              7           123
 Trinidad and Tobago                8           117
 N. Cyprus                          4           108
 Comoros                            2           106
 Bahamas                           11           102
 Aruba                              3           101
 Monaco                             4            99
 Barbados                           7            92
 Angola                             4            86
 Liechtenstein                      1            82
 Sint Maarten                      15            77
 Suriname                           1            74
 Burundi                            1            63
 Saint Martin                       3            41
 Botswana                           1            40
 Antigua and Barbuda                3            26
 Gambia                             1            26
 Curaçao                            1            20
 Belize                             2            18
 Turks and Caicos                   1            12
 Montserrat                         1            11
 British Virgin Islands             1             8
 

 Source: Reuters tally is based on statements from
health ministries and government officials.

   

 (Compiled by Anna Rzhevkina, Linda Pasquini,
Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; editing by
Shinjini Gangulia, Amy Caren Daniel, Larry King)
