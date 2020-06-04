FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 6.52 million, death toll over 385,371

June 4 (Reuters) - More than 6.52 million people have been reported infected with the new coronavirus globally and 385,371 have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China last December. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus, open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click on COVID-19 MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. Here are countries that reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases by 0822 GMT on Thursday. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS TOTAL CASES TERRITORIES United States 107,066 1,857,825 Brazil 32,548 584,016 Russia 5,215 432,277 United Kingdom 39,728 279,856 Spain 27,128 258,180 Italy 33,601 233,836 India 6,075 216,919 France 29,021 189,220 Germany 8,589 182,595 Peru 4,894 178,914 Turkey 4,609 166,422 Iran 8,012 160,696 Chile 1,275 113,628 Mexico 11,728 101,238 Canada 7,498 93,085 Saudi Arabia 579 91,182 Pakistan 1,770 85,264 Mainland China 4,634 83,022 Qatar 45 62,160 Belgium 9,522 58,685 Bangladesh 746 55,140 Netherlands 5,977 46,733 Belarus 248 45,116 Ecuador 3,486 40,966 Sweden 4,542 40,803 Singapore 24 36,405 South Africa 755 35,812 United Arab Emirates 269 35,788 Colombia 1,045 33,354 Portugal 1,447 33,261 Switzerland 1,660 30,893 Kuwait 230 29,359 Indonesia 1,698 28,233 Egypt 1,052 27,536 Ukraine 747 25,411 Ireland 1,661 25,119 Poland 1,104 24,684 Philippines 974 19,748 Romania 1,288 19,669 Argentina 583 19,268 Dominican Republic 516 18,040 Japan 918 17,743 Israel 290 17,342 Afghanistan 294 17,267 Austria 670 16,701 Panama 357 14,609 Oman 67 13,538 Bahrain 20 12,311 Kazakhstan 48 12,067 Denmark 580 11,771 Bolivia 400 11,638 South Korea 273 11,629 Serbia 245 11,523 Nigeria 294 10,578 Armenia 158 10,009 Algeria 667 9,626 Czech Republic 323 9,364 Moldova 310 8,795 Norway 237 8,454 Ghana 38 8,297 Iraq 256 8,168 Malaysia 115 7,970 Morocco 206 7,910 Australia 102 7,229 Finland 321 6,911 Cameroon 200 6,585 Guatemala 143 5,760 Honduras 234 5,690 Sudan 307 5,310 Tajikistan 48 4,191 Luxembourg 110 4,024 Azerbaijan 49 3,982 Hungary 534 3,931 Guinea 23 3,886 Uzbekistan 16 3,874 Djibouti 25 3,779 Senegal 42 3,739 Democratic Republic of 71 3,325 the Congo Thailand 58 3,084 Ivory Coast 33 3,024 Greece 179 2,937 Gabon 20 2,803 El Salvador 49 2,705 Bulgaria 147 2,585 Bosnia 157 2,551 Haiti 48 2,507 North Macedonia 145 2,492 Nepal 9 2,300 Croatia 103 2,246 Kenya 74 2,216 Somalia 79 2,146 Cuba 83 2,107 Venezuela 20 1,952 Kyrgyzstan 20 1,899 Estonia 69 1,880 Maldives 7 1,841 Iceland 10 1,806 Sri Lanka 11 1,717 Lithuania 71 1,684 Slovakia 28 1,525 New Zealand 22 1,504 Ethiopia 17 1,486 Slovenia 109 1,477 Mayotte 4 1,475 Mali 79 1,386 Guinea-Bissau 8 1,339 South Sudan 14 1,317 Lebanon 27 1,256 Albania 33 1,184 Costa Rica 10 1,157 Kosovo 30 1,142 Hong Kong 4 1,094 Zambia 7 1,089 Tunisia 48 1,086 Latvia 24 1,079 Paraguay 11 1,070 Central African 4 1,069 Republic Equatorial Guinea 12 1,043 Niger 65 960 Cyprus 17 958 Nicaragua 18 885 Burkina Faso 53 883 Andorra 51 851 Uruguay 23 828 Madagascar 6 826 Sierra Leone 47 812 Chad 66 803 Jordan 9 757 Georgia 12 730 San Marino 42 674 Palestinian 5 635 Territories Malta 9 622 Republic of the Congo 20 618 Jamaica 10 591 Mauritania 23 588 Channel Islands 42 561 French Guiana 1 533 Tanzania 21 509 Uganda 0 507 Sao Tome and Principe 12 484 Cape Verde 5 466 Réunion 1 466 Taiwan 7 443 Togo 13 440 Benin 3 423 Yemen 88 403 Rwanda 2 384 Isle of Man 24 336 Mauritius 10 335 Vietnam 0 328 Montenegro 9 324 Mozambique 2 316 Liberia 36 311 Eswatini 3 294 Malawi 4 284 Myanmar 6 233 Zimbabwe 4 206 Martinique 14 200 Faroe Islands 0 187 Libya 5 182 Gibraltar 0 173 Guadeloupe 14 162 Cayman Islands 1 156 Guyana 12 153 Bermuda 9 141 Brunei 2 141 Cambodia 0 125 Syria 7 123 Trinidad and Tobago 8 117 N. Cyprus 4 108 Comoros 2 106 Bahamas 11 102 Aruba 3 101 Monaco 4 99 Barbados 7 92 Angola 4 86 Liechtenstein 1 82 Sint Maarten 15 77 Suriname 1 74 Burundi 1 63 Saint Martin 3 41 Botswana 1 40 Antigua and Barbuda 3 26 Gambia 1 26 Curaçao 1 20 Belize 2 18 Turks and Caicos 1 12 Montserrat 1 11 British Virgin Islands 1 8 Source: Reuters tally is based on statements from health ministries and government officials. GRAPHIC-Tracking and explaining the new coronavirus tmsnrt.rs/2GVwIyw Online site for coronavirus here COVID-19 - Macro Vitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 COVID 19 - Macro Vitals Case Tracker cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ ^^^^^^^^> (Compiled by Anna Rzhevkina, Linda Pasquini, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; editing by Shinjini Gangulia, Amy Caren Daniel, Larry King)