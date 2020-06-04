Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 6.55 million, death toll over 385,900

    June 4 (Reuters) - More than 6.55 million people
have been reported infected with the new coronavirus
globally and 385,933 have died, a Reuters tally showed.
Infections have been reported in more than 210
countries and territories since the first cases were
identified in China last December.
    Here are countries that reported deaths and/or at
least 100 confirmed cases by 1420 GMT on Thursday.
    
 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES  TOTAL DEATHS   TOTAL CASES
 United States                    107,066     1,857,825
 Brazil                            32,548       584,016
 Russia                             5,384       441,108
 United Kingdom                    39,728       279,856
 Spain                             27,128       258,180
 Italy                             33,601       233,836
 India                              6,075       216,919
 France                            29,021       189,220
 Germany                            8,616       182,993
 Peru                               4,894       178,914
 Turkey                             4,609       166,422
 Iran                               8,071       164,270
 Chile                              1,275       113,628
 Mexico                            11,728       101,238
 Saudi Arabia                         611        93,157
 Canada                             7,498        93,085
 Pakistan                           1,770        85,264
 China                              4,634        83,022
 Qatar                                 45        63,741
 Belgium                            9,548        58,767
 Bangladesh                           781        57,563
 Netherlands                        5,990        46,942
 Belarus                              253        45,981
 Sweden                             4,562        41,883
 Ecuador                            3,486        40,966
 South Africa                         792        37,525
 Singapore                             24        36,922
 United Arab Emirates                 270        36,359
 Portugal                           1,455        33,592
 Colombia                           1,045        33,354
 Switzerland                        1,660        30,913
 Kuwait                               236        29,921
 Indonesia                          1,721        28,818
 Egypt                              1,052        27,536
 Ukraine                              747        25,411
 Ireland                            1,661        25,119
 Poland                             1,104        24,684
 Philippines                          984        20,382
 Romania                            1,299        19,907
 Argentina                            583        19,268
 Afghanistan                          300        18,054
 Dominican Republic                   516        18,040
 Japan                                923        17,790
 Israel                               291        17,429
 Austria                              670        16,726
 Panama                               357        14,609
 Oman                                  67        14,316
 Bahrain                               21        12,815
 Kazakhstan                            48        12,067
 Denmark                              582        11,811
 Bolivia                              400        11,638
 South Korea                          273        11,629
 Serbia                               246        11,571
 Nigeria                              315        11,162
 Armenia                              158        10,009
 Algeria                              667         9,626
 Czech Republic                       324         9,441
 Moldova                              314         8,795
 Norway                               238         8,477
 Ghana                                 36         8,297
 Malaysia                             115         8,247
 Iraq                                 256         8,168
 Morocco                              206         7,910
 Australia                            102         7,240
 Finland                              321         6,911
 Cameroon                             200         6,585
 Guatemala                            143         5,760
 Honduras                             234         5,690
 Sudan                                307         5,310
 Tajikistan                            48         4,289
 Luxembourg                           110         4,024
 Azerbaijan                            49         3,982
 Hungary                              539         3,954
 Djibouti                              26         3,935
 Guinea                                23         3,933
 Uzbekistan                            16         3,909
 Senegal                               42         3,836
 Democratic Republic of                71         3,325
 the Congo                                 
 Ivory Coast                           35         3,110
 Thailand                              58         3,101
 Greece                               179         2,937
 Gabon                                 20         2,803
 El Salvador                           51         2,781
 Nepal                                 10         2,634
 North Macedonia                      147         2,611
 Bosnia                               159         2,594
 Bulgaria                             147         2,585
 Haiti                                 48         2,507
 Kenya                                 78         2,340
 Croatia                              103         2,247
 Somalia                               79         2,146
 Cuba                                  83         2,107
 Venezuela                             20         1,952
 Kyrgyzstan                            20         1,899
 Estonia                               69         1,890
 Maldives                              14         1,850
 Iceland                               10         1,806
 Sri Lanka                             11         1,789
 Lithuania                             71         1,687
 Ethiopia                              18         1,636
 Slovakia                              28         1,526
 New Zealand                           22         1,504
 Slovenia                             109         1,477
 Mayotte                                4         1,475
 Mali                                  79         1,386
 Guinea-Bissau                          8         1,339
 South Sudan                           14         1,317
 Lebanon                               28         1,306
 Albania                               33         1,197
 Costa Rica                            10         1,157
 Kosovo                                30         1,142
 Hong Kong                              4         1,099
 Zambia                                 7         1,089
 Tunisia                               48         1,086
 Latvia                                25         1,082
 Paraguay                              11         1,070
 Central African Republic               4         1,069
 Equatorial Guinea                     12         1,043
 Niger                                 65           960
 Cyprus                                17           958
 Nicaragua                             18           885
 Burkina Faso                          53           884
 Andorra                               51           851
 Uruguay                               23           828
 Madagascar                             6           826
 Sierra Leone                          47           812
 Chad                                  66           803
 Jordan                                 9           757
 Georgia                               12           730
 San Marino                            42           678
 Palestinian Territories                5           635
 Malta                                  9           622
 Republic of the Congo                 20           618
 Jamaica                               10           591
 Mauritania                            23           588
 Channel Islands                       42           561
 French Guiana                          1           533
 Uganda                                 0           522
 Tanzania                              21           509
 Sao Tome and Principe                 12           484
 Cape Verde                             5           466
 Réunion                                1           466
 Benin                                  3           454
 Taiwan                                 7           443
 Togo                                  13           440
 Yemen                                 96           423
 Rwanda                                 2           397
 Isle of Man                           24           336
 Mauritius                             10           335
 Vietnam                                0           328
 Montenegro                             9           324
 Mozambique                             2           316
 Liberia                               36           311
 Eswatini                               3           294
 Malawi                                 4           284
 Myanmar                                6           236
 Zimbabwe                               4           222
 Martinique                            14           200
 Faroe Islands                          0           187
 Libya                                  5           182
 Gibraltar                              0           173
 Guadeloupe                            14           162
 Cayman Islands                         1           156
 Guyana                                12           153
 Brunei                                 2           141
 Bermuda                                9           141
 Cambodia                               0           125
 Syria                                  7           123
 Trinidad and Tobago                    8           117
 N. Cyprus                              4           108
 Comoros                                2           106
 Bahamas                               11           102
 Aruba                                  3           101
 Monaco                                 4            99
 Barbados                               7            92
 Angola                                 4            86
 Liechtenstein                          1            82
 Sint Maarten                          15            77
 Suriname                               1            74
 Burundi                                1            63
 Saint Martin                           3            41
 Botswana                               1            40
 Gambia                                 3            26
 Antigua and Barbuda                    3            26
 Curaçao                                1            21
 Belize                                 2            18
 Turks and Caicos                       1            12
 Montserrat                             1            11
 British Virgin Islands                 1             8
 Source: Reuters tally is based on statements from
health ministries and government officials.

   

 (Compiled by Anna Rzhevkina, Linda Pasquini, Vishwadha
Chander and Mrinalika Roy; editing by Amy Caren Daniel,
Larry King and Shinjini Ganguli)
