FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 6.55 million, death toll over 385,900

June 4 (Reuters) - More than 6.55 million people have been reported infected with the new coronavirus globally and 385,933 have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China last December. Here are countries that reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases by 1420 GMT on Thursday. COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL DEATHS TOTAL CASES United States 107,066 1,857,825 Brazil 32,548 584,016 Russia 5,384 441,108 United Kingdom 39,728 279,856 Spain 27,128 258,180 Italy 33,601 233,836 India 6,075 216,919 France 29,021 189,220 Germany 8,616 182,993 Peru 4,894 178,914 Turkey 4,609 166,422 Iran 8,071 164,270 Chile 1,275 113,628 Mexico 11,728 101,238 Saudi Arabia 611 93,157 Canada 7,498 93,085 Pakistan 1,770 85,264 China 4,634 83,022 Qatar 45 63,741 Belgium 9,548 58,767 Bangladesh 781 57,563 Netherlands 5,990 46,942 Belarus 253 45,981 Sweden 4,562 41,883 Ecuador 3,486 40,966 South Africa 792 37,525 Singapore 24 36,922 United Arab Emirates 270 36,359 Portugal 1,455 33,592 Colombia 1,045 33,354 Switzerland 1,660 30,913 Kuwait 236 29,921 Indonesia 1,721 28,818 Egypt 1,052 27,536 Ukraine 747 25,411 Ireland 1,661 25,119 Poland 1,104 24,684 Philippines 984 20,382 Romania 1,299 19,907 Argentina 583 19,268 Afghanistan 300 18,054 Dominican Republic 516 18,040 Japan 923 17,790 Israel 291 17,429 Austria 670 16,726 Panama 357 14,609 Oman 67 14,316 Bahrain 21 12,815 Kazakhstan 48 12,067 Denmark 582 11,811 Bolivia 400 11,638 South Korea 273 11,629 Serbia 246 11,571 Nigeria 315 11,162 Armenia 158 10,009 Algeria 667 9,626 Czech Republic 324 9,441 Moldova 314 8,795 Norway 238 8,477 Ghana 36 8,297 Malaysia 115 8,247 Iraq 256 8,168 Morocco 206 7,910 Australia 102 7,240 Finland 321 6,911 Cameroon 200 6,585 Guatemala 143 5,760 Honduras 234 5,690 Sudan 307 5,310 Tajikistan 48 4,289 Luxembourg 110 4,024 Azerbaijan 49 3,982 Hungary 539 3,954 Djibouti 26 3,935 Guinea 23 3,933 Uzbekistan 16 3,909 Senegal 42 3,836 Democratic Republic of 71 3,325 the Congo Ivory Coast 35 3,110 Thailand 58 3,101 Greece 179 2,937 Gabon 20 2,803 El Salvador 51 2,781 Nepal 10 2,634 North Macedonia 147 2,611 Bosnia 159 2,594 Bulgaria 147 2,585 Haiti 48 2,507 Kenya 78 2,340 Croatia 103 2,247 Somalia 79 2,146 Cuba 83 2,107 Venezuela 20 1,952 Kyrgyzstan 20 1,899 Estonia 69 1,890 Maldives 14 1,850 Iceland 10 1,806 Sri Lanka 11 1,789 Lithuania 71 1,687 Ethiopia 18 1,636 Slovakia 28 1,526 New Zealand 22 1,504 Slovenia 109 1,477 Mayotte 4 1,475 Mali 79 1,386 Guinea-Bissau 8 1,339 South Sudan 14 1,317 Lebanon 28 1,306 Albania 33 1,197 Costa Rica 10 1,157 Kosovo 30 1,142 Hong Kong 4 1,099 Zambia 7 1,089 Tunisia 48 1,086 Latvia 25 1,082 Paraguay 11 1,070 Central African Republic 4 1,069 Equatorial Guinea 12 1,043 Niger 65 960 Cyprus 17 958 Nicaragua 18 885 Burkina Faso 53 884 Andorra 51 851 Uruguay 23 828 Madagascar 6 826 Sierra Leone 47 812 Chad 66 803 Jordan 9 757 Georgia 12 730 San Marino 42 678 Palestinian Territories 5 635 Malta 9 622 Republic of the Congo 20 618 Jamaica 10 591 Mauritania 23 588 Channel Islands 42 561 French Guiana 1 533 Uganda 0 522 Tanzania 21 509 Sao Tome and Principe 12 484 Cape Verde 5 466 Réunion 1 466 Benin 3 454 Taiwan 7 443 Togo 13 440 Yemen 96 423 Rwanda 2 397 Isle of Man 24 336 Mauritius 10 335 Vietnam 0 328 Montenegro 9 324 Mozambique 2 316 Liberia 36 311 Eswatini 3 294 Malawi 4 284 Myanmar 6 236 Zimbabwe 4 222 Martinique 14 200 Faroe Islands 0 187 Libya 5 182 Gibraltar 0 173 Guadeloupe 14 162 Cayman Islands 1 156 Guyana 12 153 Brunei 2 141 Bermuda 9 141 Cambodia 0 125 Syria 7 123 Trinidad and Tobago 8 117 N. Cyprus 4 108 Comoros 2 106 Bahamas 11 102 Aruba 3 101 Monaco 4 99 Barbados 7 92 Angola 4 86 Liechtenstein 1 82 Sint Maarten 15 77 Suriname 1 74 Burundi 1 63 Saint Martin 3 41 Botswana 1 40 Gambia 3 26 Antigua and Barbuda 3 26 Curaçao 1 21 Belize 2 18 Turks and Caicos 1 12 Montserrat 1 11 British Virgin Islands 1 8 Source: Reuters tally is based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Anna Rzhevkina, Linda Pasquini, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; editing by Amy Caren Daniel, Larry King and Shinjini Ganguli)