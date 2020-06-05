Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 6.63 million, death toll over 390,000

11 Min Read

    June 5 (Reuters) - More than 6.63 million
people have been reported infected with the new
coronavirus globally and 390,080 have died, a
Reuters tally showed. Infections have been
reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were
identified in China last December.
    For an interactive graphic tracking the
global spread of coronavirus, open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7
 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click on COVID-19
MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666
 for a case tracker.
    Here are countries that reported deaths
and/or at least 100 confirmed cases by 0525 GMT
on Friday.
    
    
 COUNTRIES AND   TOTAL DEATHS    TOTAL CASES
 TERRITORIES                     
 United States          108,068      1,880,519
 Brazil                  34,021        614,941
 Russia                   5,384        441,108
 United Kingdom          39,904        281,661
 Spain                   27,133        258,514
 Italy                   33,689        234,013
 India                    6,075        216,919
 France                  29,065        189,220
 Peru                     5,031        183,198
 Germany                  8,616        182,993
 Turkey                   4,630        167,410
 Iran                     8,071        164,270
 Chile                    1,356        118,292
 Mexico                  12,545        105,680
 Canada                   7,637         93,726
 Saudi Arabia               611         93,157
 Pakistan                 1,770         85,264
 Mainland China           4,634         83,022
 Qatar                       45         63,741
 Belgium                  9,548         58,767
 Bangladesh                 781         57,563
 Netherlands              5,990         46,942
 Belarus                    253         45,981
 Sweden                   4,562         41,883
 Ecuador                  3,486         40,966
 South Africa               792         37,525
 United Arab                273         37,018
 Emirates                        
 Singapore                   24         36,922
 Colombia                 1,087         35,120
 Portugal                 1,455         33,592
 Switzerland              1,660         30,913
 Kuwait                     236         29,921
 Indonesia                1,721         28,818
 Egypt                    1,052         27,536
 Ukraine                    747         25,411
 Ireland                  1,664         25,142
 Poland                   1,117         25,048
 Philippines                984         20,382
 Romania                  1,299         19,907
 Argentina                  583         19,268
 Dominican                  520         18,319
 Republic                        
 Afghanistan                300         18,054
 Japan                      923         17,790
 Israel                     291         17,429
 Austria                    670         16,726
 Panama                     363         15,044
 Oman                        67         14,316
 Bahrain                     21         12,815
 Bolivia                    415         12,245
 Kazakhstan                  48         12,067
 Denmark                    582         11,811
 South Korea                273         11,629
 Serbia                     246         11,571
 Nigeria                    315         11,162
 Armenia                    158         10,009
 Algeria                    681          9,831
 Czech Republic             324          9,441
 Moldova                    315          9,018
 Ghana                       38          8,885
 Iraq                       271          8,840
 Norway                     238          8,477
 Malaysia                   115          8,247
 Morocco                    208          7,967
 Australia                  102          7,240
 Finland                    322          6,911
 Cameroon                   200          6,585
 Guatemala                  158          6,154
 Honduras                   243          5,880
 Sudan                      307          5,310
 Tajikistan                  48          4,289
 Luxembourg                 110          4,027
 Senegal                     45          4,021
 Azerbaijan                  49          3,982
 Hungary                    539          3,954
 Djibouti                    26          3,935
 Guinea                      23          3,933
 Uzbekistan                  16          3,909
 Democratic                  77          3,643
 Republic of                     
 the Congo                       
 Ivory Coast                 35          3,110
 Thailand                    58          3,101
 Greece                     180          2,952
 Gabon                       20          2,803
 El Salvador                 52          2,781
 Haiti                       50          2,640
 Nepal                       10          2,634
 North                      147          2,611
 Macedonia                       
 Bosnia                     159          2,594
 Bulgaria                   147          2,585
 Kenya                       78          2,340
 Croatia                    103          2,247
 Somalia                     79          2,204
 Cuba                        83          2,119
 Venezuela                   20          2,087
 Kyrgyzstan                  20          1,899
 Estonia                     69          1,890
 Maldives                    14          1,850
 Iceland                     10          1,806
 Sri Lanka                   11          1,789
 Lithuania                   71          1,687
 Ethiopia                    18          1,636
 Slovakia                    28          1,526
 New Zealand                 22          1,504
 Slovenia                   109          1,477
 Mayotte                      4          1,475
 Mali                        85          1,461
 Guinea-Bissau                8          1,339
 South Sudan                 14          1,317
 Lebanon                     28          1,306
 Albania                     33          1,197
 Costa Rica                  10          1,194
 Kosovo                      30          1,142
 Hong Kong                    4          1,099
 Zambia                       7          1,089
 Tunisia                     48          1,086
 Paraguay                    11          1,086
 Latvia                      25          1,082
 Central                      4          1,069
 African                         
 Republic                        
 Equatorial                  12          1,043
 Guinea                          
 Niger                       65            960
 Cyprus                      17            958
 Nicaragua                   18            885
 Burkina Faso                53            884
 Andorra                     51            852
 Uruguay                     23            832
 Madagascar                   6            826
 Sierra Leone                47            812
 Chad                        66            803
 Jordan                       9            765
 Georgia                     12            730
 San Marino                  42            678
 Palestinian                  5            643
 Territories                     
 Malta                        9            622
 Republic of                 20            618
 the Congo                       
 Jamaica                     10            591
 Mauritania                  23            588
 Channel                     42            561
 Islands                         
 French Guiana                1            556
 Uganda                       0            522
 Tanzania                    21            509
 Sao Tome and                12            484
 Principe                        
 Cape Verde                   5            466
 Réunion                      1            466
 Benin                        3            454
 Taiwan                       7            443
 Togo                        13            440
 Yemen                       96            423
 Rwanda                       2            397
 Malawi                       4            369
 Mozambique                   2            352
 Isle of Man                 24            336
 Mauritius                   10            335
 Vietnam                      0            328
 Montenegro                   9            324
 Liberia                     36            311
 Eswatini                     3            294
 Myanmar                      6            236
 Zimbabwe                     4            222
 Martinique                  14            200
 Faroe Islands                0            187
 Libya                        5            182
 Gibraltar                    0            173
 Guadeloupe                  14            162
 Cayman Islands               1            160
 Guyana                      12            153
 Bermuda                      9            141
 Brunei                       2            141
 Cambodia                     0            125
 Syria                        7            124
 Trinidad and                 8            117
 Tobago                          
 N. Cyprus                    4            108
 Comoros                      2            106
 Bahamas                     11            102
 Aruba                        3            101
 Monaco                       4             99
 Barbados                     7             92
 Angola                       4             86
 Liechtenstein                1             82
 Suriname                     1             82
 Sint Maarten                15             77
 Burundi                      1             63
 Saint Martin                 3             41
 Botswana                     1             40
 Gambia                       3             26
 Antigua and                  3             26
 Barbuda                         
 Curaçao                      1             21
 Belize                       2             18
 Turks and                    1             12
 Caicos                          
 Montserrat                   1             11
 British Virgin               1              8
 Islands                         
 
    
 Source: Reuters tally is based on statements
from health ministries and government officials.

   

GRAPHIC-Tracking and explaining the new
coronavirus                     tmsnrt.rs/2GVwIyw
Online site for coronavirus    here
COVID-19 - Macro Vitals                         
                                            cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098
COVID 19 - Macro Vitals Case Tracker            
                                cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666
   
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
^^^^^^^^^^^>
 (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska and Vishwadha
Chander; Editing by)
