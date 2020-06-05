FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 6.63 million, death toll over 390,000

June 5 (Reuters) - More than 6.63 million people have been reported infected with the new coronavirus globally and 390,080 have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China last December. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus, open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click on COVID-19 MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. Here are countries that reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases by 0525 GMT on Friday. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS TOTAL CASES TERRITORIES United States 108,068 1,880,519 Brazil 34,021 614,941 Russia 5,384 441,108 United Kingdom 39,904 281,661 Spain 27,133 258,514 Italy 33,689 234,013 India 6,075 216,919 France 29,065 189,220 Peru 5,031 183,198 Germany 8,616 182,993 Turkey 4,630 167,410 Iran 8,071 164,270 Chile 1,356 118,292 Mexico 12,545 105,680 Canada 7,637 93,726 Saudi Arabia 611 93,157 Pakistan 1,770 85,264 Mainland China 4,634 83,022 Qatar 45 63,741 Belgium 9,548 58,767 Bangladesh 781 57,563 Netherlands 5,990 46,942 Belarus 253 45,981 Sweden 4,562 41,883 Ecuador 3,486 40,966 South Africa 792 37,525 United Arab 273 37,018 Emirates Singapore 24 36,922 Colombia 1,087 35,120 Portugal 1,455 33,592 Switzerland 1,660 30,913 Kuwait 236 29,921 Indonesia 1,721 28,818 Egypt 1,052 27,536 Ukraine 747 25,411 Ireland 1,664 25,142 Poland 1,117 25,048 Philippines 984 20,382 Romania 1,299 19,907 Argentina 583 19,268 Dominican 520 18,319 Republic Afghanistan 300 18,054 Japan 923 17,790 Israel 291 17,429 Austria 670 16,726 Panama 363 15,044 Oman 67 14,316 Bahrain 21 12,815 Bolivia 415 12,245 Kazakhstan 48 12,067 Denmark 582 11,811 South Korea 273 11,629 Serbia 246 11,571 Nigeria 315 11,162 Armenia 158 10,009 Algeria 681 9,831 Czech Republic 324 9,441 Moldova 315 9,018 Ghana 38 8,885 Iraq 271 8,840 Norway 238 8,477 Malaysia 115 8,247 Morocco 208 7,967 Australia 102 7,240 Finland 322 6,911 Cameroon 200 6,585 Guatemala 158 6,154 Honduras 243 5,880 Sudan 307 5,310 Tajikistan 48 4,289 Luxembourg 110 4,027 Senegal 45 4,021 Azerbaijan 49 3,982 Hungary 539 3,954 Djibouti 26 3,935 Guinea 23 3,933 Uzbekistan 16 3,909 Democratic 77 3,643 Republic of the Congo Ivory Coast 35 3,110 Thailand 58 3,101 Greece 180 2,952 Gabon 20 2,803 El Salvador 52 2,781 Haiti 50 2,640 Nepal 10 2,634 North 147 2,611 Macedonia Bosnia 159 2,594 Bulgaria 147 2,585 Kenya 78 2,340 Croatia 103 2,247 Somalia 79 2,204 Cuba 83 2,119 Venezuela 20 2,087 Kyrgyzstan 20 1,899 Estonia 69 1,890 Maldives 14 1,850 Iceland 10 1,806 Sri Lanka 11 1,789 Lithuania 71 1,687 Ethiopia 18 1,636 Slovakia 28 1,526 New Zealand 22 1,504 Slovenia 109 1,477 Mayotte 4 1,475 Mali 85 1,461 Guinea-Bissau 8 1,339 South Sudan 14 1,317 Lebanon 28 1,306 Albania 33 1,197 Costa Rica 10 1,194 Kosovo 30 1,142 Hong Kong 4 1,099 Zambia 7 1,089 Tunisia 48 1,086 Paraguay 11 1,086 Latvia 25 1,082 Central 4 1,069 African Republic Equatorial 12 1,043 Guinea Niger 65 960 Cyprus 17 958 Nicaragua 18 885 Burkina Faso 53 884 Andorra 51 852 Uruguay 23 832 Madagascar 6 826 Sierra Leone 47 812 Chad 66 803 Jordan 9 765 Georgia 12 730 San Marino 42 678 Palestinian 5 643 Territories Malta 9 622 Republic of 20 618 the Congo Jamaica 10 591 Mauritania 23 588 Channel 42 561 Islands French Guiana 1 556 Uganda 0 522 Tanzania 21 509 Sao Tome and 12 484 Principe Cape Verde 5 466 Réunion 1 466 Benin 3 454 Taiwan 7 443 Togo 13 440 Yemen 96 423 Rwanda 2 397 Malawi 4 369 Mozambique 2 352 Isle of Man 24 336 Mauritius 10 335 Vietnam 0 328 Montenegro 9 324 Liberia 36 311 Eswatini 3 294 Myanmar 6 236 Zimbabwe 4 222 Martinique 14 200 Faroe Islands 0 187 Libya 5 182 Gibraltar 0 173 Guadeloupe 14 162 Cayman Islands 1 160 Guyana 12 153 Bermuda 9 141 Brunei 2 141 Cambodia 0 125 Syria 7 124 Trinidad and 8 117 Tobago N. Cyprus 4 108 Comoros 2 106 Bahamas 11 102 Aruba 3 101 Monaco 4 99 Barbados 7 92 Angola 4 86 Liechtenstein 1 82 Suriname 1 82 Sint Maarten 15 77 Burundi 1 63 Saint Martin 3 41 Botswana 1 40 Gambia 3 26 Antigua and 3 26 Barbuda Curaçao 1 21 Belize 2 18 Turks and 1 12 Caicos Montserrat 1 11 British Virgin 1 8 Islands Source: Reuters tally is based on statements from health ministries and government officials. GRAPHIC-Tracking and explaining the new coronavirus tmsnrt.rs/2GVwIyw Online site for coronavirus here COVID-19 - Macro Vitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 COVID 19 - Macro Vitals Case Tracker cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ ^^^^^^^^^^^> (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska and Vishwadha Chander; Editing by)