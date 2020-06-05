FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 6.68 million, death toll over 391,100

June 5 (Reuters) - More than 6.68 million people have been reported infected with the new coronavirus globally and 391,108 have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China last December. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus, open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click on COVID-19 MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. Here are countries that reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases by 1500 GMT on Friday. COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL DEATHS TOTAL CASES United States 108,068 1,880,536 Brazil 34,021 614,941 Russia 5,528 449,834 United Kingdom 39,904 281,661 Spain 27,133 258,514 Italy 33,689 234,013 India 6,348 226,770 France 29,065 189,441 Germany 8,633 183,374 Peru 5,031 183,198 Turkey 4,630 167,410 Iran 8,139 167,156 Chile 1,448 122,499 Mexico 12,545 105,680 Canada 7,637 93,726 Saudi Arabia 611 93,157 Pakistan 1,838 89,234 China 4,634 83,027 Qatar 49 65,495 Bangladesh 811 60,391 Belgium 9,577 58,907 Netherlands 6,005 47,152 Belarus 259 46,868 Sweden 4,639 42,939 Ecuador 3,486 40,966 South Africa 792 37,525 Singapore 24 37,183 United Arab Emirates 273 37,018 Colombia 1,087 35,120 Portugal 1,465 33,969 Switzerland 1,660 30,936 Kuwait 244 30,644 Indonesia 1,770 29,521 Egypt 1,052 27,536 Ukraine 762 25,964 Poland 1,127 25,177 Ireland 1,664 25,142 Philippines 984 20,382 Argentina 608 20,197 Romania 1,308 20,103 Afghanistan 309 18,969 Dominican Republic 520 18,319 Japan 927 17,830 Israel 291 17,562 Austria 672 16,742 Oman 72 15,086 Panama 363 15,044 Bahrain 22 13,733 Kazakhstan 52 12,312 Bolivia 415 12,245 Denmark 586 11,875 South Korea 273 11,668 Serbia 247 11,667 Nigeria 315 11,162 Armenia 158 10,009 Algeria 681 9,831 Czech Republic 326 9,494 Moldova 315 9,018 Ghana 38 8,885 Iraq 271 8,840 Norway 238 8,510 Malaysia 116 8,266 Morocco 208 7,967 Australia 102 7,251 Finland 322 6,941 Cameroon 203 6,789 Guatemala 158 6,154 Honduras 243 5,880 Sudan 307 5,499 Tajikistan 48 4,370 Senegal 45 4,155 Luxembourg 110 4,027 Guinea 23 3,991 Uzbekistan 16 3,987 Azerbaijan 49 3,982 Hungary 542 3,970 Djibouti 26 3,935 Democratic Republic of the 77 3,644 Congo Ivory Coast 35 3,262 Thailand 58 3,102 Gabon 21 2,955 Greece 180 2,952 Nepal 11 2,912 El Salvador 53 2,849 Haiti 50 2,640 Bulgaria 159 2,627 North Macedonia 147 2,611 Bosnia 159 2,606 Kenya 79 2,474 Croatia 103 2,247 Somalia 79 2,204 Cuba 83 2,119 Venezuela 20 2,087 Kyrgyzstan 22 1,936 Estonia 69 1,910 Maldives 7 1,872 Iceland 10 1,806 Ethiopia 19 1,805 Sri Lanka 11 1,801 Lithuania 71 1,694 Slovakia 28 1,526 New Zealand 22 1,504 Mali 87 1,485 Slovenia 109 1,479 Mayotte 4 1,475 Guinea-Bissau 9 1,345 South Sudan 14 1,317 Lebanon 28 1,312 Central African Republic 4 1,288 Albania 33 1,212 Costa Rica 10 1,194 Kosovo 30 1,142 Zambia 7 1,111 Hong Kong 4 1,103 Tunisia 49 1,087 Paraguay 11 1,086 Latvia 25 1,085 Equatorial Guinea 12 1,043 Niger 65 963 Cyprus 17 958 Madagascar 7 957 Sierra Leone 47 914 Burkina Faso 53 885 Nicaragua 18 885 Andorra 51 852 Uruguay 23 832 Chad 66 828 Mauritania 39 784 Jordan 9 765 Georgia 12 730 San Marino 42 680 Uganda 0 651 Palestinian Territories 5 643 Republic of the Congo 20 635 Malta 9 625 Jamaica 10 591 Channel Islands 42 561 French Guiana 1 556 Tanzania 21 509 Cape Verde 5 502 Sao Tome and Principe 12 499 Réunion 1 466 Togo 13 465 Benin 3 461 Yemen 104 457 Taiwan 7 443 Rwanda 2 410 Malawi 4 393 Mozambique 2 352 Isle of Man 24 336 Mauritius 10 335 Vietnam 0 328 Montenegro 9 324 Liberia 35 321 Eswatini 3 300 Myanmar 6 236 Zimbabwe 4 231 Martinique 14 200 Libya 5 196 Faroe Islands 0 187 Gibraltar 0 173 Guadeloupe 14 162 Cayman Islands 1 160 Guyana 12 153 Brunei 2 141 Bermuda 9 141 Comoros 2 132 Cambodia 0 125 Syria 7 124 Trinidad and Tobago 8 117 N. Cyprus 4 108 Bahamas 11 102 Aruba 3 101 Monaco 4 99 Barbados 7 92 Angola 4 86 Liechtenstein 1 82 Suriname 1 82 Sint Maarten 15 77 Burundi 1 63 Saint Martin 3 41 Botswana 1 40 Gambia 3 26 Antigua and Barbuda 3 26 Curaçao 1 21 Belize 2 18 Turks and Caicos 1 12 Montserrat 1 11 British Virgin Islands 1 8 Source: Reuters tally is based on statements from health ministries and government officials. GRAPHIC-Tracking and explaining the new coronavirus tmsnrt.rs/2GVwIyw Online site for coronavirus here COVID-19 - Macro Vitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 COVID 19 - Macro Vitals Case Tracker cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1063154666 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ ^^^^> (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)