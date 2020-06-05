Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 6.68 million, death toll over 391,100

    June 5 (Reuters) - More than 6.68 million people
have been reported infected with the new coronavirus
globally and 391,108 have died, a Reuters tally showed.
Infections have been reported in more than 210
countries and territories since the first cases were
identified in China last December.
    Here are countries that reported deaths and/or at
least 100 confirmed cases by 1500 GMT on Friday.
    
 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES   TOTAL DEATHS  TOTAL CASES
 United States                    108,068     1,880,536
 Brazil                            34,021       614,941
 Russia                             5,528       449,834
 United Kingdom                    39,904       281,661
 Spain                             27,133       258,514
 Italy                             33,689       234,013
 India                              6,348       226,770
 France                            29,065       189,441
 Germany                            8,633       183,374
 Peru                               5,031       183,198
 Turkey                             4,630       167,410
 Iran                               8,139       167,156
 Chile                              1,448       122,499
 Mexico                            12,545       105,680
 Canada                             7,637        93,726
 Saudi Arabia                         611        93,157
 Pakistan                           1,838        89,234
 China                              4,634        83,027
 Qatar                                 49        65,495
 Bangladesh                           811        60,391
 Belgium                            9,577        58,907
 Netherlands                        6,005        47,152
 Belarus                              259        46,868
 Sweden                             4,639        42,939
 Ecuador                            3,486        40,966
 South Africa                         792        37,525
 Singapore                             24        37,183
 United Arab Emirates                 273        37,018
 Colombia                           1,087        35,120
 Portugal                           1,465        33,969
 Switzerland                        1,660        30,936
 Kuwait                               244        30,644
 Indonesia                          1,770        29,521
 Egypt                              1,052        27,536
 Ukraine                              762        25,964
 Poland                             1,127        25,177
 Ireland                            1,664        25,142
 Philippines                          984        20,382
 Argentina                            608        20,197
 Romania                            1,308        20,103
 Afghanistan                          309        18,969
 Dominican Republic                   520        18,319
 Japan                                927        17,830
 Israel                               291        17,562
 Austria                              672        16,742
 Oman                                  72        15,086
 Panama                               363        15,044
 Bahrain                               22        13,733
 Kazakhstan                            52        12,312
 Bolivia                              415        12,245
 Denmark                              586        11,875
 South Korea                          273        11,668
 Serbia                               247        11,667
 Nigeria                              315        11,162
 Armenia                              158        10,009
 Algeria                              681         9,831
 Czech Republic                       326         9,494
 Moldova                              315         9,018
 Ghana                                 38         8,885
 Iraq                                 271         8,840
 Norway                               238         8,510
 Malaysia                             116         8,266
 Morocco                              208         7,967
 Australia                            102         7,251
 Finland                              322         6,941
 Cameroon                             203         6,789
 Guatemala                            158         6,154
 Honduras                             243         5,880
 Sudan                                307         5,499
 Tajikistan                            48         4,370
 Senegal                               45         4,155
 Luxembourg                           110         4,027
 Guinea                                23         3,991
 Uzbekistan                            16         3,987
 Azerbaijan                            49         3,982
 Hungary                              542         3,970
 Djibouti                              26         3,935
 Democratic Republic of the            77         3,644
 Congo                                     
 Ivory Coast                           35         3,262
 Thailand                              58         3,102
 Gabon                                 21         2,955
 Greece                               180         2,952
 Nepal                                 11         2,912
 El Salvador                           53         2,849
 Haiti                                 50         2,640
 Bulgaria                             159         2,627
 North Macedonia                      147         2,611
 Bosnia                               159         2,606
 Kenya                                 79         2,474
 Croatia                              103         2,247
 Somalia                               79         2,204
 Cuba                                  83         2,119
 Venezuela                             20         2,087
 Kyrgyzstan                            22         1,936
 Estonia                               69         1,910
 Maldives                               7         1,872
 Iceland                               10         1,806
 Ethiopia                              19         1,805
 Sri Lanka                             11         1,801
 Lithuania                             71         1,694
 Slovakia                              28         1,526
 New Zealand                           22         1,504
 Mali                                  87         1,485
 Slovenia                             109         1,479
 Mayotte                                4         1,475
 Guinea-Bissau                          9         1,345
 South Sudan                           14         1,317
 Lebanon                               28         1,312
 Central African Republic               4         1,288
 Albania                               33         1,212
 Costa Rica                            10         1,194
 Kosovo                                30         1,142
 Zambia                                 7         1,111
 Hong Kong                              4         1,103
 Tunisia                               49         1,087
 Paraguay                              11         1,086
 Latvia                                25         1,085
 Equatorial Guinea                     12         1,043
 Niger                                 65           963
 Cyprus                                17           958
 Madagascar                             7           957
 Sierra Leone                          47           914
 Burkina Faso                          53           885
 Nicaragua                             18           885
 Andorra                               51           852
 Uruguay                               23           832
 Chad                                  66           828
 Mauritania                            39           784
 Jordan                                 9           765
 Georgia                               12           730
 San Marino                            42           680
 Uganda                                 0           651
 Palestinian Territories                5           643
 Republic of the Congo                 20           635
 Malta                                  9           625
 Jamaica                               10           591
 Channel Islands                       42           561
 French Guiana                          1           556
 Tanzania                              21           509
 Cape Verde                             5           502
 Sao Tome and Principe                 12           499
 Réunion                                1           466
 Togo                                  13           465
 Benin                                  3           461
 Yemen                                104           457
 Taiwan                                 7           443
 Rwanda                                 2           410
 Malawi                                 4           393
 Mozambique                             2           352
 Isle of Man                           24           336
 Mauritius                             10           335
 Vietnam                                0           328
 Montenegro                             9           324
 Liberia                               35           321
 Eswatini                               3           300
 Myanmar                                6           236
 Zimbabwe                               4           231
 Martinique                            14           200
 Libya                                  5           196
 Faroe Islands                          0           187
 Gibraltar                              0           173
 Guadeloupe                            14           162
 Cayman Islands                         1           160
 Guyana                                12           153
 Brunei                                 2           141
 Bermuda                                9           141
 Comoros                                2           132
 Cambodia                               0           125
 Syria                                  7           124
 Trinidad and Tobago                    8           117
 N. Cyprus                              4           108
 Bahamas                               11           102
 Aruba                                  3           101
 Monaco                                 4            99
 Barbados                               7            92
 Angola                                 4            86
 Liechtenstein                          1            82
 Suriname                               1            82
 Sint Maarten                          15            77
 Burundi                                1            63
 Saint Martin                           3            41
 Botswana                               1            40
 Gambia                                 3            26
 Antigua and Barbuda                    3            26
 Curaçao                                1            21
 Belize                                 2            18
 Turks and Caicos                       1            12
 Montserrat                             1            11
 British Virgin Islands                 1             8
 Source: Reuters tally is based on statements from
health ministries and government officials.

   

 (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska, Vishwadha Chander and
Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
